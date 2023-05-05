That's impressive that reading Bellingham's mind. How'd you do it?



He's right thought. The Bellingham family will not be sat around looking into the politics and finances of Real Madrid. They are a football club, there is money on the table and a great coach there. And we can't bloody say anything because we flirted with Jude and then when talk got serious, our owners said "No, this is too rich for our blood."Which would have been a better narrative had we secured other youngbloods we liked, namely Camavinga, and Tchou Tchou. Familiar destination for those two.Who is the next bright spark at Monaco btw?