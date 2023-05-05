« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16080 on: May 5, 2023, 03:29:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  5, 2023, 03:16:45 pm
Oh yeah PSG, its a real club of virtue.

They are pretty much the same. Created as sportswashing projects by dictators. Like I said, at least PSG are in his home town ...
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,149
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16081 on: May 5, 2023, 03:34:45 pm »
PSG are arguably more fascist than Madrid, if you know their history and fanbase (way prior to Qatar takeover)
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,997
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16082 on: May 5, 2023, 03:36:10 pm »
Mac you're making it sound like he's chased the money and gone to Newcastle with the way you're going on.

If it was always going to be between us and Real Madrid as initially suggested, then his choice is obvious given we backed out.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16083 on: May 5, 2023, 03:40:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May  5, 2023, 03:34:45 pm
PSG are arguably more fascist than Madrid, if you know their history and fanbase (way prior to Qatar takeover)

I know the history of both clubs. They are both fascist to the core. They both became rellevant due to the financial help and support from dictators, only in different eras. I grew up in a socialist country. Real Madrid were heavily despised here, due to being Franco's club. Just like LFC being admired, due to our leftist values ...
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16084 on: May 5, 2023, 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May  5, 2023, 03:36:10 pm
Mac you're making it sound like he's chased the money and gone to Newcastle with the way you're going on.

If it was always going to be between us and Real Madrid as initially suggested, then his choice is obvious given we backed out.

There is no difference between Franco 60-70 years ago and King of Saudi Arabia now.  Some 60-70 years from now, people will talk about Newcastle the same way they talk about Real Madrid now ...
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,149
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16085 on: May 5, 2023, 03:46:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2023, 03:40:04 pm
I know the history of both clubs. They are both fascist to the core. They both became rellevant due to the financial help and support from dictators, only in different eras. I grew up in a socialist country. Real Madrid were heavily despised here, due to being Franco's club. Just like LFC being admired, due to our leftist values ...
I figured you probably did mate, given your extensive european football knowledge dating back decades - was more a general one to others (cos PSG seem to have laundered their image successfully - a lot of people don't realise they're a young club too, only just 50+ years old).

I agree on Madrid, hate them, but I also hate generally when people use that line to support Barca (who also received financial and political support under Franco -as much as their 'mes que un club' inferiority complex/lie of an identity denies it)
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16086 on: May 5, 2023, 03:51:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May  5, 2023, 03:46:12 pm
I figured you probably did mate, given your extensive european football knowledge dating back decades - was more a general one to others (cos PSG seem to have laundered their image successfully - a lot of people don't realise they're a young club too, only just 50+ years old).

I agree on Madrid, hate them, but I also hate generally when people use that line to support Barca (who also received financial and political support under Franco -as much as their 'mes que un club' inferiority complex/lie of an identity denies it)

Barcelona are also bunch of criminals, hiding behind the Catalan cause. There are clubs in Spain to respect, but certainly not these two ...
Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,847
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16087 on: May 5, 2023, 03:53:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2023, 03:43:45 pm
There is no difference between Franco 60-70 years ago and King of Saudi Arabia now.  Some 60-70 years from now, people will talk about Newcastle the same way they talk about Real Madrid now ...

People put far too much emphasis on this stuff, Do you really think Jude gives a flying fuck about who owns the club and their money etc? he's a professional athlete and the only things he will consider before joining a club is will he be developed, will he win trophies what will his wage be etc etc. He's not going to think oh I can't go there because of the money they get of the Spanish gov.
Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16088 on: May 5, 2023, 04:41:47 pm »
Brighton confirming signing of Joao Pedro from Watford. Interesting how he gets on next season, definitely an upgrade on Welbeck.
Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16089 on: May 5, 2023, 06:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May  5, 2023, 04:41:47 pm
Brighton confirming signing of Joao Pedro from Watford. Interesting how he gets on next season, definitely an upgrade on Welbeck.
Will be an excellent player. Young so needs more consistency. A couple of years there and the bigger clubs will come calling, as happens with most of Brighton's smart signings.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,201
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16090 on: May 7, 2023, 11:32:22 pm »
Corriere dello Sport linking Man Utd with Kim Min-Jae. Napoli only willing to let him go for his 60m release clause

https://www.corrieredellosport.it/news/calcio/serie-a/napoli/2023/05/06-107404820/napoli_allarme_kim_c_e_il_manchester_united_con_60_milioni
Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16091 on: May 8, 2023, 09:00:52 am »
I hope not, hes an excellent player even if, like many at Napoli, hes been playing on fumes the last few weeks.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16092 on: May 8, 2023, 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  7, 2023, 11:32:22 pm
Corriere dello Sport linking Man Utd with Kim Min-Jae. Napoli only willing to let him go for his 60m release clause

https://www.corrieredellosport.it/news/calcio/serie-a/napoli/2023/05/06-107404820/napoli_allarme_kim_c_e_il_manchester_united_con_60_milioni

Imagine all the jerseys that could be sold in South Korea. It's almost self-funding.  ::)
Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16093 on: May 9, 2023, 01:03:47 pm »

So is Messi really going to Saudi Arabia or fake news ? news about Alba and Busquets joining him too
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16094 on: May 9, 2023, 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on May  9, 2023, 01:03:47 pm
So is Messi really going to Saudi Arabia or fake news ? news about Alba and Busquets joining him too
All 3 of them are mingebags
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16095 on: May 9, 2023, 07:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on May  9, 2023, 01:03:47 pm
So is Messi really going to Saudi Arabia or fake news ? news about Alba and Busquets joining him too

The latest comments seem to suggest nothings been decided just yet

so he'll probably go back to Barca :lmao
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,787
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16096 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on May  5, 2023, 03:53:48 pm
People put far too much emphasis on this stuff, Do you really think Jude gives a flying fuck about who owns the club and their money etc? he's a professional athlete and the only things he will consider before joining a club is will he be developed, will he win trophies what will his wage be etc etc. He's not going to think oh I can't go there because of the money they get of the Spanish gov.

That's impressive that reading Bellingham's mind. How'd you do it?
Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,912
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16097 on: Yesterday at 10:19:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  4, 2023, 03:03:46 pm
The only way that he returns to England is if he flops at Real Madrid, and then we won't consider him at 500,000+ per week ...

He will play in England, and he won't flop at Real Madrid. He's an excellent footballer.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16098 on: Yesterday at 10:27:52 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:19:06 am
He will play in England, and he won't flop at Real Madrid. He's an excellent footballer.

Good for Real Madrid and Man City/Man Utd/Newcastle then. We have nothing to do with him anymore ...
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,351
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16099 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:00:40 am
That's impressive that reading Bellingham's mind. How'd you do it?

He's right thought. The Bellingham family will not be sat around looking into the politics and finances of Real Madrid. They are a football club, there is money on the table and a great coach there. And we can't bloody say anything because we flirted with Jude and then when talk got serious, our owners said "No, this is too rich for our blood."

Which would have been a better narrative had we secured other youngbloods we liked, namely Camavinga, and Tchou Tchou. Familiar destination for those two.


Who is the next bright spark at Monaco btw?
Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16100 on: Yesterday at 12:55:29 pm »
Maybe Haaland won't be going to Real after all...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65542043
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16101 on: Yesterday at 01:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 12:55:29 pm
Maybe Haaland won't be going to Real after all...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65542043

He will go to PSG or Newcastle instead. His 200 million release clause for the summer of 2024 will make it happen ...
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16102 on: Yesterday at 02:10:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:07:42 pm
He will go to PSG or Newcastle instead. His 200 million release clause for the summer of 2024 will make it happen ...

 :hally
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,298
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16103 on: Yesterday at 02:40:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:07:42 pm
He will go to PSG or Newcastle instead. His 200 million release clause for the summer of 2024 will make it happen ...

Dont think youll see any transfer between those clubs. Certainly cant remember any to date.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,787
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16104 on: Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:52:03 am
He's right thought. The Bellingham family will not be sat around looking into the politics and finances of Real Madrid. They are a football club, there is money on the table and a great coach there. And we can't bloody say anything because we flirted with Jude and then when talk got serious, our owners said "No, this is too rich for our blood."

Which would have been a better narrative had we secured other youngbloods we liked, namely Camavinga, and Tchou Tchou. Familiar destination for those two.


Who is the next bright spark at Monaco btw?

wow. you can read the minds of the whole bellingham family, which is even more impressive  8)
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16105 on: Yesterday at 07:18:44 pm »
Mateo Kovacic likely to leave Chelsea amid Bayern, City and United interest

 Midfielder likely to be one of several high-profile departures
Mason Mount could also depart, with Liverpool among suitors

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/10/mateo-kovacic-likely-to-leave-chelsea-amid-bayern-manchester-city-and-united-interest
Offline DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16106 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:19:06 am
He will play in England, and he won't flop at Real Madrid. He's an excellent footballer.

He'll captain  them within  3 years.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,201
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16107 on: Today at 02:16:42 am »
Times are reporting Lloris has been offered £300k/week to play in Saudi Arabia
