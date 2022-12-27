Big difference between net spend and an owner pumping in hundreds of millions.



Not that much to be smug about here I think...



Nicolas Pépé 19/20 80m

Aubameyang 17/18 64m

Ben White 21/22 58.5m

Lacazette 17/18 53m

Jesus 22/23 52m

Thomas Partey 20/21 50m



Careful, they get a bit bent out of shape when you mention certain players



The issue is, Arsenals squad simply isnt fixed, in the same way it never has been, in the same way ours never has been prior to the Klopp era, because there are bigger, wealthier fish who will tempt players away.



News sounds good for Saka signing a new deal - he has 18 months left - but it wouldnt surprise me if he waits to see if City steamroller Arsenal before committing. Saliba too, has 18 months and if Real Madrid or PSG come calling hell likely be off. Generally the contracts at Arsenal are in a fairly healthy position, but the literal two most important players outside of Odegaard are both likely still weighing up their options. They need to chuck money at these two in the way they did Aubameyang because they cannot afford for them to leave.



Have people been in a coma with TNB? This is his posting style the last 10 years, only difference is we are starting to win games of football more regularly now.We don't know how much the owner has put in, and we don't know to what form. He hadnt invested anything up to the Pandemic, then he restructured the stadium debt so we paid him rather than the banks.Then they've allowed us to invest to improve the team while absorbing losses over the Pandemic seasons, while also trying to cut our cloth and keeping us sustainable a bit by reducing the wage bill. Our finances should return to normal levels with European football this season, and be even better if we secure Champions League next season.Im not being smug. Don't get the point including players from 5 years ago and that are no longer with us, what I am is happy with the signings over the last couple of seasons that have helped improve performance, not smug.Not as out of shape you get when certain players aren't mentioned.Saka and Martinelli contracts are all but agreed supposedly. The Saliba contract will be the most tricky one.