« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1083820 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,376
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14520 on: December 27, 2022, 05:04:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December 27, 2022, 03:11:47 pm
Nothing touchy about it, you think I'm annoyed we've started to spend more and buy good players?

Not that much to be smug about here I think...

Nicolas Pépé    19/20       80m
Aubameyang     17/18       64m
Ben White          21/22       58.5m
Lacazette          17/18        53m
Jesus                 22/23       52m
Thomas Partey  20/21       50m
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14521 on: December 27, 2022, 05:10:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 27, 2022, 03:51:17 pm
January 21st . Ski slopes in France open pal.

Weve got a tough run of fixtures coming. All concentration is on Leeds now, Leeds man city that is. We need favours from teams around us. Liverpool always come up with the goods to be fair.

Logged

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,161
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14522 on: December 27, 2022, 05:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 27, 2022, 04:53:24 pm
Reminds me a lot of the touchiness many people mocking them had about the amount Nunez cost in the summer (and how we were when we started spending more on VVD/Keita/Alli.

Partisans being partisan - who knew

As I don't go on arsenal forums, I have no idea if theres the equivalent couple Liverpool fans who did the same there, if they did, then I hope they too get called out on it!

Like I said - its funny how touchy they are.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,021
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14523 on: December 27, 2022, 05:22:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 27, 2022, 04:56:19 pm
Big difference between net spend and an owner pumping in hundreds of millions.
Certainly is, exactly! Never really understood the touchiness of some in the threads on here getting het up that people might think Nunez cost a lot of money. Even had conspiracy theories about the way the media reported fees (which were hilariously disproved dozens of times)

Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December 27, 2022, 05:12:38 pm
As I don't go on arsenal forums, I have no idea if theres the equivalent couple Liverpool fans who did the same there, if they did, then I hope they too get called out on it!

Like I said - its funny how touchy they are.
I meant some of on our fans on here. Some were in some kind of het up desire to shout down suggestions that 64 up to 85 mil pounds was not big money.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14524 on: December 27, 2022, 05:24:40 pm »
The issue is, Arsenals squad simply isnt fixed, in the same way it never has been, in the same way ours never has been prior to the Klopp era, because there are bigger, wealthier fish who will tempt players away.

News sounds good for Saka signing a new deal - he has 18 months left - but it wouldnt surprise me if he waits to see if City steamroller Arsenal before committing. Saliba too, has 18 months and if Real Madrid or PSG come calling hell likely be off. Generally the contracts at Arsenal are in a fairly healthy position, but the literal two most important players outside of Odegaard are both likely still weighing up their options. They need to chuck money at these two in the way they did Aubameyang because they cannot afford for them to leave.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,185
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14525 on: December 27, 2022, 05:26:34 pm »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14526 on: December 27, 2022, 06:11:28 pm »
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,590
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14527 on: December 27, 2022, 06:50:19 pm »
I'm not surprised.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,614
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14528 on: December 27, 2022, 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on December 27, 2022, 05:04:43 pm
Not that much to be smug about here I think...

Nicolas Pépé    19/20       80m
Aubameyang     17/18       64m
Ben White          21/22       58.5m
Lacazette          17/18        53m
Jesus                 22/23       52m
Thomas Partey  20/21       50m

Careful, they get a bit bent out of shape when you mention certain players
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14529 on: Yesterday at 07:10:28 am »
Have people been in a coma with TNB? This is his posting style the last 10 years, only difference is we are starting to win games of football more regularly now.

Quote from: FlashGordon on December 27, 2022, 04:56:19 pm
Big difference between net spend and an owner pumping in hundreds of millions.

We don't know how much the owner has put in, and we don't know to what form. He hadnt invested anything up to the Pandemic, then he restructured the stadium debt so we paid him rather than the banks.

Then they've allowed us to invest to improve the team while absorbing losses over the Pandemic seasons, while also trying to cut our cloth and keeping us sustainable a bit by reducing the wage bill. Our finances should return to normal levels with European football this season, and be even better if we secure Champions League next season.

Quote from: rossipersempre on December 27, 2022, 05:04:43 pm
Not that much to be smug about here I think...

Nicolas Pépé    19/20       80m
Aubameyang     17/18       64m
Ben White          21/22       58.5m
Lacazette          17/18        53m
Jesus                 22/23       52m
Thomas Partey  20/21       50m

Im not being smug. Don't get the point including players from 5 years ago and that are no longer with us, what I am is happy with the signings over the last couple of seasons that have helped improve performance, not smug.

Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 27, 2022, 07:29:56 pm
Careful, they get a bit bent out of shape when you mention certain players

Not as out of shape you get when certain players aren't mentioned.   ;)

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2022, 05:24:40 pm
The issue is, Arsenals squad simply isnt fixed, in the same way it never has been, in the same way ours never has been prior to the Klopp era, because there are bigger, wealthier fish who will tempt players away.

News sounds good for Saka signing a new deal - he has 18 months left - but it wouldnt surprise me if he waits to see if City steamroller Arsenal before committing. Saliba too, has 18 months and if Real Madrid or PSG come calling hell likely be off. Generally the contracts at Arsenal are in a fairly healthy position, but the literal two most important players outside of Odegaard are both likely still weighing up their options. They need to chuck money at these two in the way they did Aubameyang because they cannot afford for them to leave.

Saka and Martinelli contracts are all but agreed supposedly. The Saliba contract will be the most tricky one.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:16:41 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14530 on: Yesterday at 09:28:10 am »
Chelsea in for Enzo.

So they spent £250m in the summer.

Nkunku £60m, Enzo £100m and the Monaco defender £35m

Nearly £450m spent in 6 months for a team who naturally make big losses.


How is this possible?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,312
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14531 on: Yesterday at 09:40:46 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:28:10 am
Chelsea in for Enzo.

So they spent £250m in the summer.

Nkunku £60m, Enzo £100m and the Monaco defender £35m

Nearly £450m spent in 6 months for a team who naturally make big losses.


How is this possible?

I wonder if the group that bought them secured a bit more funding than just the purchase price, with an aim of cementing them as a top side and growing their investment? I still believe they are pretty much front loading their purchases.

To be fair despite their spending, midfield is a weak area for them so it makes sense they are going for Fernandez. However, in hindsight the likes of Sterling seem a poor signing especially of the business they have done since and are still linked to.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14532 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:40:46 am
I wonder if the group that bought them secured a bit more funding than just the purchase price, with an aim of cementing them as a top side and growing their investment? I still believe they are pretty much front loading their purchases.

To be fair despite their spending, midfield is a weak area for them so it makes sense they are going for Fernandez. However, in hindsight the likes of Sterling seem a poor signing especially of the business they have done since and are still linked to.

£1.75bn over 10 years but they needed a significant amount for a stadium revamp, training facilities. So that explains how they have the money. But spending that amount is going to hurt them at a later date.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14533 on: Yesterday at 11:36:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 27, 2022, 03:26:58 pm
And if we crash and burn and end up winning nothing. Guess wholl be here rolling with the punches. Scottish goon.

Ill be off skiing.

I actually laughed, old but good reference
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14534 on: Yesterday at 11:52:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:28:10 am
Chelsea in for Enzo.

So they spent £250m in the summer.

Nkunku £60m, Enzo £100m and the Monaco defender £35m

Nearly £450m spent in 6 months for a team who naturally make big losses.


How is this possible?

Theyre actually outspending abramovich. When they took over the rumour was they had like 700m to spend on players  across 10 years. Theyre using it all up now, and from their point of view they need to because as things stand I dont see them getting CL football next season but theyre splashing out ridiculous money to make sure they dont drop out.
Not a word about it in the media, Arsenal 380m in 3 years had its own section on sky sports news.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14535 on: Yesterday at 03:38:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:28:10 am
Chelsea in for Enzo.

So they spent £250m in the summer.

Nkunku £60m, Enzo £100m and the Monaco defender £35m

Nearly £450m spent in 6 months for a team who naturally make big losses.


How is this possible?

They are desperately trying to stay in the top 4. They have already fucked up big with Kepa, Pulisic, Werner and Lukaku, despite the massive price tag Havertz, Chilwell and Koulibaly are nothing special, while Kante, Jorginho and Thiago Silva are on their way out in the summer. They are gambling big, and we might easily see the next Leeds at Chelsea ...
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14536 on: Yesterday at 03:53:52 pm »
We know WHY Chelsea are buyiing players...he asked HOW they are. FFP is still a thing.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14537 on: Yesterday at 04:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 03:53:52 pm
We know WHY Chelsea are buyiing players...he asked HOW they are. FFP is still a thing.

We don't know how they are spreading the payments. The trouble might come a few years down the line ...
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,109
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14538 on: Today at 12:32:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on December 27, 2022, 05:22:47 pm
I meant some of on our fans on here. Some were in some kind of het up desire to shout down suggestions that 64 up to 85 mil pounds was not big money.

Biggest issue with his fee is the way some in the media and rival fans all persist in claiming his fee was £100m when that was simply a euro approximation of the fee + addons converted from gbp.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14539 on: Today at 08:41:36 am »
Shaktar rejecting our offer for Mudryk citing that hes better than Antony

Theres Sunday league players better than Antony, are they worth a 100m too. Ridiculous line of thinking.
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,772
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14540 on: Today at 08:58:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:41:36 am
Shaktar rejecting our offer for Mudryk citing that hes better than Antony

Theres Sunday league players better than Antony, are they worth a 100m too. Ridiculous line of thinking.

Bet Mudryk can't do that rotating 360 degrees with the ball skill. I learned it's really really really difficult.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14541 on: Today at 09:15:42 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 08:58:25 am
Bet Mudryk can't do that rotating 360 degrees with the ball skill. I learned it's really really really difficult.

Exactly, 100m fees should be reserved for elite players who can spin on the ball while they stand still.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14542 on: Today at 09:30:58 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:15:42 am
Exactly, 100m fees should be reserved for elite players who can spin on the ball while they stand still.

How much for someone like Kerlon these days?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,614
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14543 on: Today at 09:35:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:30:58 am
How much for someone like Kerlon these days?

If he did the seal run against Forest..?

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,769
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14544 on: Today at 10:10:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:38:22 pm
They are desperately trying to stay in the top 4. They have already fucked up big with Kepa, Pulisic, Werner and Lukaku, despite the massive price tag Havertz, Chilwell and Koulibaly are nothing special, while Kante, Jorginho and Thiago Silva are on their way out in the summer. They are gambling big, and we might easily see the next Leeds at Chelsea ...

They spent badly in the summer. Massively overpaid for Cucurella, Fofana and Sterling and they dont seem to be the ideal fit into their team. What Chelsea has needed for a while is a striker or a consistent goal scorer in some form.
You'd think if they want to spend 9digits then It would be on a striker. They have some really good midfield players and even though they do need to add to it given Kante and Jorginho are 31 now, it does not seem to be the most pressing problem with them. Either way, I'd rather Enzo to Chelsea than United or City.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,769
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14545 on: Today at 10:13:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:41:36 am
Shaktar rejecting our offer for Mudryk citing that hes better than Antony

Theres Sunday league players better than Antony, are they worth a 100m too. Ridiculous line of thinking.

They could have just said he's better than Pepe which would have worked out the same. On a serious note, Ukrainian clubs are assholes to deal with. I remember the whole Konoplyanka saga where their owner just wont sign the deal even after we met his buyout clause, so be prepared to be dicked around and end up with nothing.
Logged

Online Thiago12291

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14546 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:13:50 am
They could have just said he's better than Pepe which would have worked out the same. On a serious note, Ukrainian clubs are assholes to deal with. I remember the whole Konoplyanka saga where their owner just wont sign the deal even after we met his buyout clause, so be prepared to be dicked around and end up with nothing.

Not sure that one individual that was a nightmare means ALL Ukrainian clubs are that way to deal with.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14547 on: Today at 10:43:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:41:36 am
Shaktar rejecting our offer for Mudryk citing that hes better than Antony

Theres Sunday league players better than Antony, are they worth a 100m too. Ridiculous line of thinking.

The Shaktar president at the time(don't know if it's the same fella) was a complete arse with us when we tried to sign Alex Teixeira. One of the rumours was he didn't like selling his players to the bigger clubs so they could become stronger, and that he'd rather do deals with smaller, lesser-known clubs instead.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Up
« previous next »
 