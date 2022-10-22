Yous have spent shitloads the last four years. Only United have spent more in terms of net spend. And yous have nowhere near the revenue they have, and haven't been in the CL since 2016. Arsenal have built a good team, but let's not act like it's all shrewd management. It's in huge part down to spending, and doesn't seem sustainable for a club who are run as a business.



If they bang another £70-80m on this fella from Shakhtar, I'll start to wonder where the money is coming from.



Mate, we were the Net Spend Champions under Wenger for years. Unfortunately in the end that meant nothing as we watched first Chelsea then City spend hundreds of millions of pounds and overtake us and win those big shiny things instead of us.Even when we started spending at the end under Wenger and after him we spent poor.At least when we are spending we are now doing it to some sort of a plan. Even then we would have broke even last season if we had European football.