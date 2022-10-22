« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1080524 times)

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,583
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14480 on: Today at 12:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:03:17 pm
This is the non-Liverpool thread  ;)
Oh.shit
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14481 on: Today at 12:20:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 12:03:43 pm
So, if Allison is injured, we have no back up goalie in the bench
Is that wise?

Suppose we could use Harvey Davies. But this is the wrong thread to be talking about this anyway.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,986
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14482 on: Today at 01:09:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 12:03:43 pm
So, if Allison is injured, we have no back up goalie in the bench
Is that wise?
Very wise indeed. We could play one of the teenagers, like Davies - who is vastly superior to Adrian with his feet (I've never seen a Liverpool keeper who struggles to hit a Liverpool player with a goal kick as badly as him) and I'd wager probably with his hands too (I'm less sure of this part only cos I haven't seen enough of his games)
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,573
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14483 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:31:03 am
Its brilliant management and punching above our weight, same as what liverpool have been doing for 5 years. This is becoming like city fans excusing their sportswashing by asking how much did van dijk cost, everyone is at it etc, muddying the waters to deflect.

 ;D

Yes, quite. Except you know.5 years, 16 games.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14484 on: Today at 02:46:19 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:31:03 pm
;D

Yes, quite. Except you know.5 years, 16 games.

Still early enough to have a couple of spaces on the Arteta bandwagon. You can sit next to me.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14485 on: Today at 02:59:48 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:39:17 am
Yous have spent shitloads the last four years. Only United have spent more in terms of net spend. And yous have nowhere near the revenue they have, and haven't been in the CL since 2016. Arsenal have built a good team, but let's not act like it's all shrewd management. It's in huge part down to spending, and doesn't seem sustainable for a club who are run as a business.

If they bang another £70-80m on this fella from Shakhtar, I'll start to wonder where the money is coming from.

Mate, we were the Net Spend Champions under Wenger for years. Unfortunately in the end that meant nothing as we watched first Chelsea then City spend hundreds of millions of pounds and overtake us and win those big shiny things instead of us.

Even when we started spending at the end under Wenger and after him we spent poor.

At least when we are spending we are now doing it to some sort of a plan. Even then we would have broke even last season if we had European football.
Logged

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,145
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14486 on: Today at 03:06:46 pm »
These 2 Arsenal fans touchiness about their spending is hilarious. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,735
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14487 on: Today at 03:07:31 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:06:46 pm
These 2 Arsenal fans touchiness about their spending is hilarious. 

:D It's brilliant.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14488 on: Today at 03:09:20 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:06:46 pm
These 2 Arsenal fans touchiness about their spending is hilarious.

Our results cant be questioned, nor our style of play. The battle is on in the bank accounts.

We will keep spending (hopefully). We are still 4 top players away from having a squad that can challenge long term with city/Liverpool. We have fixed our first 11 brilliantly but the process still has a few windows to run.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:02 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,145
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14489 on: Today at 03:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 03:07:31 pm
:D It's brilliant.

you think theyd just enjoy the ride, but nope, more important to spend inordinate amounts of time on a Liverpool forum, either trying to turn every conversation towards Arsenal, or getting all wound up when someone points out a few home truths  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14490 on: Today at 03:11:47 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:06:46 pm
These 2 Arsenal fans touchiness about their spending is hilarious.

Nothing touchy about it, you think I'm annoyed we've started to spend more and buy good players? Touchy is not buying an outfield player in 15/16 and watching Leicester win the league!  ;D
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,573
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14491 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:46:19 pm
Still early enough to have a couple of spaces on the Arteta bandwagon. You can sit next to me.

I think I can speak for most when I say its a lot more fun watching such incredible swagger after not even half a season, a level of swagger even Yernited would be a little embarrassed by ;D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14492 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:11:11 pm
you think theyd just enjoy the ride, but nope, more important to spend inordinate amounts of time on a Liverpool forum, either trying to turn every conversation towards Arsenal, or getting all wound up when someone points out a few home truths  ;D

Nobody seemed concerned about us spending time on a Liverpool forum when we're shite the past 10 years!  :-[
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14493 on: Today at 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:13:14 pm
I think I can speak for most when I say its a lot more fun watching such incredible swagger after not even half a season, a level of swagger even Yernited would be a little embarrassed by ;D

You like to speak for most anyway.  ;)
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,573
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14494 on: Today at 03:19:28 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14495 on: Today at 03:20:55 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:13:14 pm
I think I can speak for most when I say its a lot more fun watching such incredible swagger after not even half a season, a level of swagger even Yernited would be a little embarrassed by ;D

We are 8 points ahead of man city and 15 points ahead of you.
This is definitely the time for swagger, and if United were in our position theyd be rubbing our noses in it and wed have to accept it.
When you were 15-30 points clear of us the Arsenal thread was the most popular one, mostly people going there to laugh. Not laughing now. 
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14496 on: Today at 03:23:14 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:19:28 pm
;D

You got me. Anyway, you should be happy, a shiny new toy already on its way and the window isn't even open yet! Sure you were a big Gakpo fan?!
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,573
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14497 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:55 pm
We are 8 points ahead of man city and 15 points ahead of you.
This is definitely the time for swagger, and if United were in our position theyd be rubbing our noses in it and wed have to accept it.
When you were 15-30 points clear of us the Arsenal thread was the most popular one, mostly people going there to laugh. Not laughing now.

Ahh yes I do remember when we were 30 points clear of you that a thread on a completely irrelevant team was the most popular as opposed to either one of our local rivals, or our actual rivals at the time. The Burnley and Sheffield United threads were pretty rampant too
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14498 on: Today at 03:26:58 pm »
And if we crash and burn and end up winning nothing. Guess wholl be here rolling with the punches. Scottish goon.

Ill be off skiing.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14499 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:26:14 pm
Ahh yes I do remember when we were 30 points clear of you that a thread on a completely irrelevant team was the most popular as opposed to either one of our local rivals, or our actual rivals at the time. The Burnley and Sheffield United threads were pretty rampant too

Our thread was top of the pops.

Now its just me talking to myself there. All because of Arteta.

Anyway, Mudryk, rapid player. Like having two martinellis.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,972
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14500 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm »
The new Sergi Rebrov I heard.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14501 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm »
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,735
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14502 on: Today at 03:41:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:55 pm
We are 8 points ahead of man city and 15 points ahead of you.
This is definitely the time for swagger, and if United were in our position theyd be rubbing our noses in it and wed have to accept it.
When you were 15-30 points clear of us the Arsenal thread was the most popular one, mostly people going there to laugh. Not laughing now. 

If you're like this less than half way through the season, I dread to think what you'll be like if you win the thing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,145
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14503 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 03:41:51 pm
If you're like this less than half way through the season, I dread to think what you'll be like if you win the thing.

given a holiday from here for a few months hopefully.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14504 on: Today at 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 03:41:51 pm
If you're like this less than half way through the season, I dread to think what you'll be like if you win the thing.

Why delay enjoying something till later if you can do so now. Its partly because its so unexpected that the pressure isnt really on yet. If we actually become favourites to win it, like go beyond 10 clear of City somehow. The nerves might be different then, hopefully the players dont see things the same way.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,158
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14505 on: Today at 03:49:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:55 pm
We are 8 points ahead of man city and 15 points ahead of you.
This is definitely the time for swagger, and if United were in our position theyd be rubbing our noses in it and wed have to accept it.
When you were 15-30 points clear of us the Arsenal thread was the most popular one, mostly people going there to laugh. Not laughing now. 

By January 21st, you will no longer be at the top of the table. And we will be once again laughing at you ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14506 on: Today at 03:49:22 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:42:24 pm
given a holiday from here for a few months hopefully.

If that plastic lego head mini pep gets me banned from rawk because he keeps winning I dont know what Ill do. Fuming at the thought.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14507 on: Today at 03:49:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:45:11 pm
Why delay enjoying something till later if you can do so now. Its partly because its so unexpected that the pressure isnt really on yet. If we actually become favourites to win it, like go beyond 10 clear of City somehow. The nerves might be different then, hopefully the players dont see things the same way.
Theres enjoying something that is occurring and may happen, the anticipation, then theres crowing like youve already won the thing, which is far from the case.

Youre a good poster in the Arsenal forum North Bank but Id say some of your enjoyment has veered towards the latter in the above statement.

I do agree you should be enjoying Arsenals current run.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14508 on: Today at 03:50:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:55 pm
We are 8 points ahead of man city and 15 points ahead of you.
This is definitely the time for swagger, and if United were in our position theyd be rubbing our noses in it and wed have to accept it.
When you were 15-30 points clear of us the Arsenal thread was the most popular one, mostly people going there to laugh. Not laughing now.

Lad, just ease off a bit. You're making it hard for me to be happy for you if you win it.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14509 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:49:03 pm
By January 21st, you will no longer be at the top of the table. And we will be once again laughing at you ...

January 21st . Ski slopes in France open pal.

Weve got a tough run of fixtures coming. All concentration is on Leeds now, Leeds man city that is. We need favours from teams around us. Liverpool always come up with the goods to be fair.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 