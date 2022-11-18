« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 18, 2022, 10:46:51 pm
Nope, it is the supporters of all the other English clubs, not only Man Utd's. We are the biggest club in England, so it comes with the territory ...

Well at least you accept it then.
According to the mirror, Modryk to Arsenal for 40m Will get done!

Top player, remember first coming across him ripping up Real Madrid in CL.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:47:55 am
According to the mirror, Modryk to Arsenal for 40m Will get done!

Top player, remember first coming across him ripping up Real Madrid in CL.
What position does he play?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:08:29 am
What position does he play?

Left wing right wing number 10
That will be almost £200m spent this season.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:45:46 pm
That will be almost £200m spent this season.

Chelsea have already spent 280m this season, United 240m,  only when its Arsenal someone is counting. At the moment we are 9th highest spenders, behind west ham and forest, but ahead of Liverpool
New club doctor signed upJonathan power.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:47:55 am
According to the mirror, Modryk to Arsenal for 40m Will get done!

Top player, remember first coming across him ripping up Real Madrid in CL.
You know you're out of touch with modern football when you see a player you've never heard of having a mooted transfer fee of £40m!, he could be a good player but I've never heard of him before!
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 07:05:51 pm
New club doctor signed upJonathan power.

This Jonathan Power?
https://www.doctify.com/uk/specialist/dr_jonathan_power_1

Whats your source?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:45:46 pm
That will be almost £200m spent this season.

theyve been spending for a good while, one of the biggest spenders in the league, its weird how they fall under the radar in that regard.
Is Messi off to inter Miami? Reckon Phil can improve his game by a few levels.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:31:45 pm
Left wing right wing number 10
Youse love 40 million quid bids.
