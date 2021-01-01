He seemed so average in his CL shockers against Rangers.
Chelsea have bid 50m euros for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez according to Dutch sources.
Tuchel must be thinking fuck it, I'll ask for another until they stop giving me them.
Hasenhüttl has nine lives. Had reportedly lost the dressing room and was on the verge of getting sacked right before the season started/right after their first fixture. 7 points from their next 4 games including a win over Chelsea and now signing Gapko? Either that or the media is shit and is just making stuff up (more likely).
He is a good manager. Southampton have had very few quality players in past 2 seasons and he always have the team giving 100% even when they are in abysmal form.
