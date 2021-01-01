« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1012750 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14080 on: Yesterday at 06:25:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:23:00 pm
He seemed so average in his CL shockers against Rangers.
Yeah he was very poor both this fixtures. Id say take another look once hes settled in at Southampton. I dont think hell be a world beater but a very good forward who will improve Southampton. Eredivisie is one of the harder leagues to assess the level of though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • Linudden.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14081 on: Yesterday at 06:27:41 pm »
Regarding Draxler I could think of worse places than to play for Benfica. Massive club, excellent weather, okay pay and a serious chance at having a go for an EL/Conf title.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14082 on: Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm »
Hasenhüttl has nine lives. Had reportedly lost the dressing room and was on the verge of getting sacked right before the season started/right after their first fixture. 7 points from their next 4 games including a win over Chelsea and now signing Gapko?

Either that or the media is shit and is just making stuff up (more likely).  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14083 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm »
If Gakpo is joining Southampton hes going out on a high. Hes scored a hat trick against some carpenters, accountants and supermarket shelf stackers.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14084 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm »
Chelsea have bid 50m euros for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez according to Dutch sources.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14085 on: Yesterday at 07:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
Chelsea have bid 50m euros for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez according to Dutch sources.

Bloody hell their transfer activity feels like some movie money laundering operation
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,470
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14086 on: Yesterday at 07:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
Chelsea have bid 50m euros for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez according to Dutch sources.

Of course they have.

Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,385
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14087 on: Yesterday at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
Chelsea have bid 50m euros for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez according to Dutch sources.

At this rate, Napoli and Ajax aren't gonna have any players left by the time we play them
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,573
  • Cool as
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14088 on: Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
Chelsea have bid 50m euros for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez according to Dutch sources.

Tuchel must be thinking fuck it, I'll ask for another until they stop giving me them.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14089 on: Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm
Tuchel must be thinking fuck it, I'll ask for another until they stop giving me them.

It's the  Pin Pals episode of the Simpsons where Burns is drugged off his head and hands out money when Homer asks for it. Although that might also mean Boehly may see Tuchel as a leprechaun and try to drill his brain. Win win either way.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,470
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14090 on: Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm »
The other problem is a Chelsea are simply ruining the market, along with the usual suspects. Oh wait they are a usual suspect.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14091 on: Today at 03:23:56 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm
Hasenhüttl has nine lives. Had reportedly lost the dressing room and was on the verge of getting sacked right before the season started/right after their first fixture. 7 points from their next 4 games including a win over Chelsea and now signing Gapko?

Either that or the media is shit and is just making stuff up (more likely).  ;D

He is a good manager. Southampton have had very few quality players in past 2 seasons and he always have the team giving 100% even when they are in abysmal form.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14092 on: Today at 04:30:53 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:23:56 am
He is a good manager. Southampton have had very few quality players in past 2 seasons and he always have the team giving 100% even when they are in abysmal form.

This. I think he is a really good manager who has had Southampton constantly overperforming. They've almost always had one of the worst squads in the league and under most managers, would have gone down easily. He'd be a great coach for an actual midtable side like Leicester.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 