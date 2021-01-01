He had an Achilles tendon rupture iirc, that probably hurt him more than anything at Chelsea. Their most interesting prospect for me was always Loftus Cheek. Unique combination of a centre back's height and strength amalgamated to the dribbling ability and pace of a winger. There were points when his stock there was low enough that a bid from us might have been entertained. Would've been the perfect Wijnaldum replacement, probably upgrade imo.
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony
thats madness.
