THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13720 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:10:20 pm
He had an Achilles tendon rupture iirc, that probably hurt him more than anything at Chelsea.

Their most interesting prospect for me was always Loftus Cheek. Unique combination of a centre back's height and strength amalgamated to the dribbling ability and pace of a winger. There were points when his stock there was low enough that a bid from us might have been entertained. Would've been the perfect Wijnaldum replacement, probably upgrade imo.
Agreed on Loftus Cheek. There's a phenomenal player in there, it's avoiding injury and getting him consistently displaying his best stuff - elite dribbler, powerful, great in the air, good passer. Where he fails is his pressing and his defensive work is average at best, but there's a reason he's 27 soon and he's one of many youth products who've come through at Chelsea in that time yet Chelsea haven't sold him and continued to entertain the thought of him being used in their first team. I'd honestly take him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13721 on: Today at 04:52:14 pm
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.

United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13722 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:52:14 pm
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.

United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.

yeah everton would get a better player.....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13723 on: Today at 05:01:16 pm
Isak went 6 months without scoring last season.

Outrageous fee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13724 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:52:14 pm
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.

United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.

Sounds like an excellent deal for them,60 million for Gordon feels like them giving very little away for a fortune and whilst Gallagher has divided opinion here personally like the way he plays football.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13725 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm
I'll be amazed if West Ham isn't all of a sudden in a dog fight for Paqueta now that the fee is confirmed. He's not the player we need but for his supposed qualities that is pretty cheap.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13726 on: Today at 05:24:01 pm
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony thats madness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #13727 on: Today at 05:24:26 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:24:01 pm
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony thats madness.

:lmao
