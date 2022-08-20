« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 981985 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13600 on: Yesterday at 03:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on August 20, 2022, 05:45:01 pm
Chelsea considering Harry Maguire if Wesley Fofana deal falls through

What the fuck? Failing upwards?

Hahah. Maguire must have compromising photos of everyone in the league. Either that or its voodoo or something.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13601 on: Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm »
If I was Leciester id want 100m for Fofana after what chelsea served up today.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13602 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 03:14:25 pm
Hahah. Maguire must have compromising photos of everyone in the league. Either that or its voodoo or something.

This is why football is the greatest occupation in the world. Falling upwards after years of failure. Happens to managers all the time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13603 on: Yesterday at 05:04:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm
This is why football is the greatest occupation in the world. Falling upwards after years of failure. Happens to managers all the time.
It's why the likes of Pardew, Bruce, Pulis, Moyes et al regularly fall into coaching jobs, despite no success at all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13604 on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:27:31 pm
It is mad that both Utd and Chelsea could end up dropping close to 300m plus this window and not significantly improve.
Apt. They are just lashing money at it but overpaying for players that won't significantly improve you is a waste of time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13605 on: Yesterday at 09:57:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm
This is why football is the greatest occupation in the world. Falling upwards after years of failure. Happens to managers all the time.

It happened with David Luiz. He was shite at Chelsea, went to PSG where he was shite, them moved back to Chelsea where he was still shite, then went to Arsenal and was shite. For some reason people commented at how shit he was throughout all his games, but when the time came for a move it was suddenly "he's actually one of the best CB's you can get at the moment"

And yet he was always shite
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 02:09:40 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:57:23 pm
It happened with David Luiz. He was shite at Chelsea, went to PSG where he was shite, them moved back to Chelsea where he was still shite, then went to Arsenal and was shite. For some reason people commented at how shit he was throughout all his games, but when the time came for a move it was suddenly "he's actually one of the best CB's you can get at the moment"

And yet he was always shite

Wasn't Rafa trying him as CM/DM at Chelsea? Or am I imagining a different Chelsea defender?
