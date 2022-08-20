This is why football is the greatest occupation in the world. Falling upwards after years of failure. Happens to managers all the time.



It happened with David Luiz. He was shite at Chelsea, went to PSG where he was shite, them moved back to Chelsea where he was still shite, then went to Arsenal and was shite. For some reason people commented at how shit he was throughout all his games, but when the time came for a move it was suddenly "he's actually one of the best CB's you can get at the moment"And yet he was always shite