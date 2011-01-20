So United hoping to end the window with Malacia, Eriksen, Martinez, Casemiro, Antony, De Jong and Gakpo. Looks good on paper, but so have so many of their deals in recent years.



Palace to rescue Soumare from Leicester and take a punt on Aouar.



What happenwd to Aouar? I thought arse wanted him for 50m a couple of years back



They wont get De Jong or Antony over the line. Gakpo becomes another Depay who couldve been great with a better move.Inconsistent couple of seasons blighted by injury and allowed his contract to run down. Lyon were trying to tie him to a massive deal a couple of seasons back and he rejected it - to give himself leverage and flexibility to move - but then hasnt backed it up on the pitch regularly enough. For what its worth, I think - if the mooted fees are correct - that someone is going to get an absolute bargain and as long as he takes the right move (not Notts Forest) hell be moving again inside a year or two for a lot more money. Lovely technical player as an 8 who carries, passes and shoots to a high level. His defensive output isnt great but in the right system hes a lovely player. Palace feels a better move than Forest and he was set for Betis before they failed FFP, but it all feels odd given hes good enough to play for the Juves and Dortmunds of this world.Hes not quite the right type of player we have an absolute need for right now but Id still take him. Hed suit someone like Spurs massively at the moment.