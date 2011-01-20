He's not in his prime for a midfielder that is going to be asked to cover tons of ground with no other world class players to support him.
Because we famously don't ask 31 year-old Thiago, 32 year-old Henderson, 36 year-old Milner and 28 year-old Fabinho to cover lots of ground with very limited support...?
how is a 28 yr old Fabinho comparable - he's actually shown he can do it across many seasons in the PL. How is a 31 year old Thaigo or a 37 year old Milner who NEVER play DM comparable? How is Henderson comparable - since we are already phasing him out? And who of our players is as utter shite as Fred and McTominay? Casemiro is being brought in to play every game and save that midfield. Good luck and welcome to the PL.
Casemiro is for sure a great player in the right system, the perfect foil for Modric and Kroos.He does his best work off the ball though, which tbf is something Utd do need in their midfield, but hes such a different profile from what their manager has so far had in midfield in his system that it clearly has no long term thinking here.Madrid dont lose players in their prime
only one I can maybe remember is Robben? Thats a huge contract for a player whos not going to get better and whos game relies on physicality as his physicality will naturally wane.
It was Real's choice though. Robben and Sneijder both left in 2009 but they hadn't done well there and Barca had just won the treble and Real had just been stuffed by us in the CL (not a traditional bogey club). They signed Ronaldo, Kaka and Alonso that summer.
What about signing on fee plus Agents fee
Hes a very good player Casemiro, Im just glad he went to Man utd instead of going to a top 4 rival.
Very good DM when surrounded by good players and coached effectively, he's going to be one half of McFred ffs, how effective would anyone be?
All the best to you and yours too.
One half of McFred or are they planning to play him as the lone DM with Bruno and Eriksen in the midfield?
Man United are cash rich, it's not a problem for them financially, and the PR side for the owners that don't spend any money©® is immeasurable, you'd imagine.
Arsenal linked to Barnes.I like him, think he does need to move on and see if he can step up. Be a good signing for them I reckon if the links are true.
Is it? He is injured a lot, huge questions as to whether he is good enough and they have tonnes of attackers.
Yeah I think so. His last injury was an impact one, it happens. I know our recruitment team were a big fan of his numbers a few seasons back, so he defiantly needs to kick on.Hes got good composure/finishing ability coming from out to in from left, makes the kind of runs off the ball their other strikers dont really do.
Chelsea are crazy enough to try that and Utd are stupid enough to reject it.
So United hoping to end the window with Malacia, Eriksen, Martinez, Casemiro, Antony, De Jong and Gakpo. Looks good on paper, but so have so many of their deals in recent years.
Palace to rescue Soumare from Leicester and take a punt on Aouar.What happenwd to Aouar? I thought arse wanted him for 50m a couple of years back
