how is a 28 yr old Fabinho comparable - he's actually shown he can do it across many seasons in the PL. How is a 31 year old Thaigo or a 37 year old Milner who NEVER play DM comparable? How is Henderson comparable - since we are already phasing him out?



And who of our players is as utter shite as Fred and McTominay?



Casemiro is being brought in to play every game and save that midfield.



Good luck and welcome to the PL.



Not sure how you reckon we're phasing Henderson out... played 57 games last season and we're hardly inundated with players ready to take up the minutes. Thiago may not play as a sole DM but he does play as part of a midfield unit that has zero legs, on the rare occasions he can get on the pitch.As for Fabinho, he is only 18 months younger than Casemiro, has looked alarmingly slow recently, and he's routinely left alone as a #6 with little support and asked to cover a shed load of ground with little support from his fellow midfielders (largely, because they can't). They'll have a fairly similar job to be honest.I mean the rest of United's side is shite so they'll still be miles off it, but Casemiro won't be the only less than mobile #6 in the league.