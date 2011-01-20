« previous next »
Casemiro is for sure a great player in the right system, the perfect foil for Modric and Kroos.

He does his best work off the ball though, which tbf is something Utd do need in their midfield, but hes such a different profile from what their manager has so far had in midfield in his system that it clearly has no long term thinking here.

Madrid dont lose players in their prime  only one I can maybe remember is Robben? Thats a huge contract for a player whos not going to get better and whos game relies on physicality as his physicality will naturally wane.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
He's not in his prime for a midfielder that is going to be asked to cover tons of ground with no other world class players to support him.

Because we famously don't ask 31 year-old Thiago, 32 year-old Henderson, 36 year-old Milner and 28 year-old Fabinho to cover lots of ground with very limited support...?
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm
Because we famously don't ask 31 year-old Thiago, 32 year-old Henderson, 36 year-old Milner and 28 year-old Fabinho to cover lots of ground with very limited support...?

Yep and our recruitment team seem to think we dont need another midfielder this summer either  :butt

Well they did but he went to Madrid but apparently theres not one single player out there whos available that could come in and make an impact.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm
Because we famously don't ask 31 year-old Thiago, 32 year-old Henderson, 36 year-old Milner and 28 year-old Fabinho to cover lots of ground with very limited support...?

 how is a 28 yr old Fabinho comparable - he's actually shown he can do it across many seasons in the PL. How is a 31 year old Thaigo or a 37 year old Milner who NEVER play DM comparable? How is Henderson comparable - since we are already phasing him out?

And who of our players is as utter shite as Fred and McTominay?

Casemiro is being brought in to play every game and save that midfield.

Good luck and welcome to the PL.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm
how is a 28 yr old Fabinho comparable - he's actually shown he can do it across many seasons in the PL. How is a 31 year old Thaigo or a 37 year old Milner who NEVER play DM comparable? How is Henderson comparable - since we are already phasing him out?

And who of our players is as utter shite as Fred and McTominay?

Casemiro is being brought in to play every game and save that midfield.

Good luck and welcome to the PL.

Not sure how you reckon we're phasing Henderson out... played 57 games last season and we're hardly inundated with players ready to take up the minutes. Thiago may not play as a sole DM but he does play as part of a midfield unit that has zero legs, on the rare occasions he can get on the pitch.

As for Fabinho, he is only 18 months younger than Casemiro, has looked alarmingly slow recently, and he's routinely left alone as a #6 with little support and asked to cover a shed load of ground with little support from his fellow midfielders (largely, because they can't). They'll have a fairly similar job to be honest.

I mean the rest of United's side is shite so they'll still be miles off it, but Casemiro won't be the only less than mobile #6 in the league.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:58:16 pm
Casemiro is for sure a great player in the right system, the perfect foil for Modric and Kroos.

He does his best work off the ball though, which tbf is something Utd do need in their midfield, but hes such a different profile from what their manager has so far had in midfield in his system that it clearly has no long term thinking here.

Madrid dont lose players in their prime  only one I can maybe remember is Robben? Thats a huge contract for a player whos not going to get better and whos game relies on physicality as his physicality will naturally wane.

It was Real's choice though. Robben and Sneijder both left in 2009 but they hadn't done well there and Barca had just won the treble and Real had just been stuffed by us in the CL (not a traditional bogey club). They signed Ronaldo, Kaka and Alonso that summer.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
It was Real's choice though. Robben and Sneijder both left in 2009 but they hadn't done well there and Barca had just won the treble and Real had just been stuffed by us in the CL (not a traditional bogey club). They signed Ronaldo, Kaka and Alonso that summer.

Yeah that was kinda my point, Madrid very rarely let players go in their prime or when they have much more to offer.

Varane a recent example of that.
The cost is ridiculous but Casemiro probably does improve them. To be fair, it wouldnt take much to improve them.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
He's not in his prime for a midfielder that is going to be asked to cover tons of ground with no other world class players to support him.
according to the beeb, covering lots of ground is not his strength ... slow on the turn, only effective in a low block team that doesn't leave the backline open.

he's an improvement compared to their current lot (not a high bar is it :) ) but does zero to move toward Ten Bag's pressing/highline strategy.
Casemiro improves them but then Id probably improve them at this point
But its still another terrible decision

Theyre miles off challenging so they need to build a squad that can.
Thats a 3 year project (or similar) but only if you buy players that will be at their peak in 3 years which he wont
The opportunity cost of this sort of deal is huge and in return probably wont change their points total much  thats before you get to the stupidity of singing a player who wasnt interested until you threw massive wedges of cash at him. The whole deal is moronic
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm
What about signing on fee plus Agents fee
Man United are cash rich, it's not a problem for them financially, and the PR side for the owners that don't spend any money©® is immeasurable, you'd imagine.
Hes a very good player Casemiro, Im just glad he went to Man utd instead of going to a top 4 rival.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:42:35 am
Hes a very good player Casemiro, Im just glad he went to Man utd instead of going to a top 4 rival.
Very good DM when surrounded by good players and coached effectively, he's going to be one half of McFred ffs, how effective would anyone be?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:12:06 am
Very good DM when surrounded by good players and coached effectively, he's going to be one half of McFred ffs, how effective would anyone be?

One half of McFred or are they planning to play him as the lone DM with Bruno and Eriksen in the midfield?
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:32:22 am
One half of McFred or are they planning to play him as the lone DM with Bruno and Eriksen in the midfield?
Best of luck to them if that's their plan.
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:32:22 am
One half of McFred or are they planning to play him as the lone DM with Bruno and Eriksen in the midfield?

Yeah that does sound plausible.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:25:18 am
Man United are cash rich, it's not a problem for them financially, and the PR side for the owners that don't spend any money©® is immeasurable, you'd imagine.

Which is quite staggering if you think about it, they have absolutely heamorrhaged money on transfers and wages for the last 10 years without winning any of the big ones, missed out on champions league qualification a few times, been knocked out early plenty, and they are still in a position to spend like this, makes you wonder if the glazers are taking as much out as they all fucking bang on about
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:32:22 am
One half of McFred or are they planning to play him as the lone DM with Bruno and Eriksen in the midfield?

That sounds beautiful.
Wouldn't be surprised to see Eriksen in a double-pivot with Casemiro, with Fernandes as the 10 ahead of them.
Arsenal linked to Barnes.

I like him, think he does need to move on and see if he can step up. Be a good signing for them I reckon if the links are true.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:34:00 pm
Arsenal linked to Barnes.

I like him, think he does need to move on and see if he can step up. Be a good signing for them I reckon if the links are true.

Is it? He is injured a lot, huge questions as to whether he is good enough and they have tonnes of attackers.
Hes not bad but youve got to be peak-Maradona levels to be displacing anyone in this Arsenal side
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:45:40 pm
Is it? He is injured a lot, huge questions as to whether he is good enough and they have tonnes of attackers.

Yeah I think so. His last injury was an impact one, it happens. I know our recruitment team were a big fan of his numbers a few seasons back, so he defiantly needs to kick on.

Hes got good composure/finishing ability coming from out to in from left, makes the kind of runs off the ball their other strikers dont really do.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:50:31 pm
Yeah I think so. His last injury was an impact one, it happens. I know our recruitment team were a big fan of his numbers a few seasons back, so he defiantly needs to kick on.

Hes got good composure/finishing ability coming from out to in from left, makes the kind of runs off the ball their other strikers dont really do.

Similar to Martinelli though isnt he?

Leaves them with Fabio Viera, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and potentially Barnes as the attacking mid/winger options. Thats ridiculously stupid squad management.
No Fofana for them today at all (Barnes starting)
Don't know if it's still a possibility but Che Adams joining Everton would be madness. Big two goals for them off the bench today. Still think they'll be in trouble themselves but it'd be career suicide going there.
Chelsea are crazy enough to try that and Utd are stupid enough to reject it.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:00:02 pm
Chelsea are crazy enough to try that and Utd are stupid enough to reject it.

He'd be too scared of Broja to go there surely.
Chelsea play 3 at the back, if Maguire was just used as a pure defender he might not be too bad............who am I fucking kidding, he's awful.
Forest trying to sign Boly from Wolves now too :D
Dharmesh Sheth@skysports_sheth·1m
Aston Villa agree deal with Watford for forward Ismaila Sarr. Fee believed to be more than £25m plus add-ons. Sarr wasnt in Watford squad for draw at Preston with manager Rob Edwards citing injury - not potential move. #AVFC #WatfordFC
They have a lot of attackers already so bit of an odd one, thought theyd be going for a CB after Carlos injury.
Big mistake. Hes crap. The last thing Villa need right now is a player that doesnt score or assist goals.
