I genuinely believe RAWK could have restructured Utd’s squad far better than they have done over the past few years, even with all their supposed professionals running the show.



Antony has lots of potential and they’ve sold a lot of players this summer, but Ajax would be stupid to turn down £70m odd for him. He’s plainly not worth that yet. Or anywhere near it.



Gakpo to me is one of those talents where if he makes the right move, he’ll be great. If he goes to Utd he’ll be looking to resurrect his career at a B-tier European side within two seasons, like Depay before him.



Carrasco would be hilarious, the guy is absolutely washed up since he came back from China. 1/10th of the player he was threatening to be excellent several years back. Wasted the past 4 years of his career and apparently has an ego that outstrips the ability. Another right winger.



Its fucking brilliant. A united fan told me about Casemiro when he first heard the links."if we really wanted him we would have signed him a month ago, this is an agent offering him up to us and we are pulling down our pants"He's absolutely nailed it.