Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 973436 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13480 on: Today at 02:55:32 pm »
Varane definitely comes to mind with Casemiro possibly going to United. He'll change absolutely nothing. I imagine United would be at least doubling his wage. Them two have won all they have with Madrid and just thought fuck it in their late 20s, can't really blame them really but I don't understand it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13481 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:53:14 pm
Gibbs fucking White, £44.5m? Are Forrest trying to get themselves into administration or something? What a completely insane timeline we're living in.

Can we at least attribute this to dodgy agents or some kind of fiddle behind the scenes?

Otherwise... this is mental. He had a good year in the Championship, was it last season?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13482 on: Today at 03:01:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:55:32 pm
Varane definitely comes to mind with Casemiro possibly going to United. He'll change absolutely nothing. I imagine United would be at least doubling his wage. Them two have won all they have with Madrid and just thought fuck it in their late 20s, can't really blame them really but I don't understand it.
They love buying Madrid's oldies.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13483 on: Today at 03:03:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:01:14 pm
They love buying Madrid's oldies.

A bit like how Everton love buying theirs. Circle of life, or something like that
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13484 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:53:14 pm
Gibbs fucking White, £44.5m? Are Forrest trying to get themselves into administration or something? What a completely insane timeline we're living in.

So Forest are now the second biggest spenders behind Chelsea. How does that work with FFP? Is this Greek shipping magnate another sportswash? I see that he was once charged with drug running and other types of smuggling.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13485 on: Today at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:49:26 pm
All of a sudden 45m Jesus and 30m Zinchenko looking like incredible bargains. If we were to sign them now, in desperation , add another 15m to each

I think you are spot on.

Jesus was very good signing at £45m Arsenal got a good one there and he is still young.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13486 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:55:32 pm
Varane definitely comes to mind with Casemiro possibly going to United. He'll change absolutely nothing. I imagine United would be at least doubling his wage. Them two have won all they have with Madrid and just thought fuck it in their late 20s, can't really blame them really but I don't understand it.

Looking for a final payday. United has been a graveyard for these types of footballers for almost a decade now. Stunning to see them get roped in once again with this Galatico shit. He's also very limited as a footballer who is just there to do donkey work for other midfielders. He's like a Brazilian Mathieu Flamini.

And Madrid smartly cashing out once again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13487 on: Today at 03:30:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:55:32 pm
Varane definitely comes to mind with Casemiro possibly going to United. He'll change absolutely nothing. I imagine United would be at least doubling his wage. Them two have won all they have with Madrid and just thought fuck it in their late 20s, can't really blame them really but I don't understand it.



Casemiro is also quite a limited player, he's just done that Makelele role well for them when they've had more attacking players around him.

Because he's a Manchester player though he'll be Fernandinho plus in being able to foul with impunity. He's done that a lot with Real in being a fouling machine but dodging cards.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13488 on: Today at 03:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:53:14 pm
Gibbs fucking White, £44.5m? Are Forrest trying to get themselves into administration or something? What a completely insane timeline we're living in.

Absolutely mental fee. Astounding.
« Reply #13489 on: Today at 03:47:56 pm »
Final numbers for Morgan Gibbs-White transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Nottingham Forest:

£25m payment up front & guaranteed

£7-10m to follow in likely add-ons

The remainder is more difficult to achieve but can rise up to maximum of £42.5m

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13490 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:53:02 pm
Just sickening to be honest
Why is it sickening? Unless you just mean the obscene amounts generally spent in football, in which case yes, I know what you mean

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:53:14 pm
Gibbs fucking White, £44.5m? Are Forrest trying to get themselves into administration or something? What a completely insane timeline we're living in.
It's only 20ish million per surname
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13491 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:52:01 pm
Why is it sickening? Unless you just mean the obscene amounts generally spent in football, in which case yes, I know what you mean
It's only 20ish million per surname

£45m for Wes, Kieran and Ben still sounds excessive for three quarters of a fairly ropey back 4. :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13492 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm »
Incredible deal for Real if it happens, already replaced him and now get loads of it back. And the player gets loads more money for his worst years, classic Manchester United.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13493 on: Today at 04:08:47 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 03:23:01 pm
So Forest are now the second biggest spenders behind Chelsea. How does that work with FFP? Is this Greek shipping magnate another sportswash? I see that he was once charged with drug running and other types of smuggling.
The TV money will have been a huge amount more than their normal revenue, the cost of transfers is spread over the contract length. Wage bill will rise as well, but they'll be fine to begin with.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13494 on: Today at 04:15:27 pm »
A shady agent and a shady shipping magnet working a deal that ultimately gets a lot of money to Sporting. I wouldn't take anything about the Gibbs-White transfer at face value even if Cooper has a history with him from the England youth teams.

For Casemiro, he can't play the 6 the way Ten Haag wants. Granted he'd be the best DM on their team but I don't see how it solves anything unless Ten Haag changes his tactics.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13495 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm »
Is a shipping magnet what stranded the Ever-Given?

Gibbs-White has the potential to be a £40m+ midfielder but he certainly isnt one yet. Good prospect but so much to prove.

Casemiro to Utd is Varane to Utd take two. It wont change things much materially and I cant imagine this a signing Ten Hag has asked for. He profiles nothing like any DM or pivot-player Ten Hag has ever used.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13496 on: Today at 06:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:15:27 pm
For Casemiro, he can't play the 6 the way Ten Haag wants. Granted he'd be the best DM on their team but I don't see how it solves anything unless Ten Haag changes his tactics.

Casemiro has ultimately succeeded at Madrid in a midfield with Kroos and Modric for the last few years, although has needed refreshing in recent years (Valverde, Camavinga and now Tchouameni). Shades of how Pogba basically looked good in a midfield with Pirlo and Vidal at Juve or Kante and Matuidi with France.

He's done a good job for Real but he's a plodder. All he does is foul people.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13497 on: Today at 06:17:52 pm »
For some reason I thought Casemiro was 27 but just read he is 30! Fuckin hell they are a right laugh at the moment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13498 on: Today at 06:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:45:11 pm
Is a shipping magnet what stranded the Ever-Given?

Gibbs-White has the potential to be a £40m+ midfielder but he certainly isnt one yet. Good prospect but so much to prove.

Casemiro to Utd is Varane to Utd take two. It wont change things much materially and I cant imagine this a signing Ten Hag has asked for. He profiles nothing like any DM or pivot-player Ten Hag has ever used.

Should have got Garner back for less than half the price. They were both class in The Championship last season but Gibbs White doesn't even start for Wolves ffs.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13499 on: Today at 06:36:01 pm »
Casemiro, Gibbs White. Premier League spending is insane.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13500 on: Today at 06:37:28 pm »
Casemiro is a very United signing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13501 on: Today at 06:41:43 pm »
If they sign Casemiro it just shows that theyve learnt nothing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13502 on: Today at 07:06:24 pm »
Casemiro is a good midfielder but that's an eyewatering fee

to be honest their activity this summer shows how little they've actually learned from their previous mistakes. Scattergun, high offers, desperation and little to no actual gameplan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13503 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm »
Are they actually close to signing Casemiro or are we still at the rumour stage?
