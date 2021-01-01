Gibbs fucking White, £44.5m? Are Forrest trying to get themselves into administration or something? What a completely insane timeline we're living in.
Varane definitely comes to mind with Casemiro possibly going to United. He'll change absolutely nothing. I imagine United would be at least doubling his wage. Them two have won all they have with Madrid and just thought fuck it in their late 20s, can't really blame them really but I don't understand it.
They love buying Madrid's oldies.
Gibbs fucking White, £44.5m? Are Forrest trying to get themselves into administration or something? What a completely insane timeline we're living in.
All of a sudden 45m Jesus and 30m Zinchenko looking like incredible bargains. If we were to sign them now, in desperation , add another 15m to each
Just sickening to be honest
Why is it sickening? Unless you just mean the obscene amounts generally spent in football, in which case yes, I know what you meanIt's only 20ish million per surname
Crosby Nick never fails.
So Forest are now the second biggest spenders behind Chelsea. How does that work with FFP? Is this Greek shipping magnate another sportswash? I see that he was once charged with drug running and other types of smuggling.
For Casemiro, he can't play the 6 the way Ten Haag wants. Granted he'd be the best DM on their team but I don't see how it solves anything unless Ten Haag changes his tactics.
Is a shipping magnet what stranded the Ever-Given?Gibbs-White has the potential to be a £40m+ midfielder but he certainly isnt one yet. Good prospect but so much to prove. Casemiro to Utd is Varane to Utd take two. It wont change things much materially and I cant imagine this a signing Ten Hag has asked for. He profiles nothing like any DM or pivot-player Ten Hag has ever used.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]