Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 968857 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13360 on: Yesterday at 09:09:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:27:40 pm
He had so much potential.

Then entered a hotel room with Brendan Rodgers....
and the rest is history.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13361 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm
Still disappointed it seems we won't be signing a midfielder this summer but not too bothered about Nunes going elsewhere, I think there's plenty of better midfielders around, I just think we'll be waiting until summer 2023 for (at least) one

I think we've dropped a bollock on this, personally and it will keep the LFC transfer thread often locked with
People flinging crap about it.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13362 on: Yesterday at 09:15:22 pm »
Manchester United expected to bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo despite Brighton's "no intention of selling" stance. United also looking at Real Madrid's Casemiro. Adrien Rabiot increasingly unlikely. "Confidence not high" on Frenkie de Jong

Sky sports
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13363 on: Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm »
What do Caicedo, De Jong, Rabiot and Casemiro have in common aside from nominally being midfielders? Any lack of investment talk with the Glazers should be discussed in lack of building out an actual football operation structure which isn't even that much money instead of transfer fees. Well that and OT is decrepit. Comical.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13364 on: Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm
What do Caicedo, De Jong, Rabiot and Casemiro have in common aside from nominally being midfielders? Any lack of investment talk with the Glazers should be discussed in lack of building out an actual football operation structure which isn't even that much money instead of transfer fees. Well that and OT is decrepit. Comical.

It's like when we went from Alexis Sanchez to Balotelli. It's got to make some kind of strategic sense.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13365 on: Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm
What do Caicedo, De Jong, Rabiot and Casemiro have in common aside from nominally being midfielders? Any lack of investment talk with the Glazers should be discussed in lack of building out an actual football operation structure which isn't even that much money instead of transfer fees. Well that and OT is decrepit. Comical.
Why would Casemiro downgrade?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13366 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm
Why would Casemiro downgrade?

Money as always. He doesn't seem that highly paid based on the reported wages but I always forget if the wages in Spain are reported as net or gross. If it's gross then he's only on £160k or so a week and he's 30 so this would be the last chance at a good pay day.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13367 on: Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
Money as always. He doesn't seem that highly paid based on the reported wages but I always forget if the wages in Spain are reported as net or gross. If it's gross then he's only on £160k or so a week and he's 30 so this would be the last chance at a good pay day.
United aren't worth it even for more money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13368 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm »
Ismaila Sarr to Palace, says the Athletic.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13369 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:46:34 pm
Saw United being linked to Caicedo at Brighton, he's one I think we might have on our radar but he's probably not played enough for the scouts to be sure on him.

Also apparently Beşiktaş want Dele Alli, with Everton willing to let the player decide on his future - they'll be absolutely desperate for him to say yes to it.

Another good shout by you. Surely if his agent is touting him about which I've read then surely we will be all over this, no? I wonder how much Brighton would reluctantly prepare to accept
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13370 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
Ismaila Sarr to Palace, says the Athletic.

Thats a good signing for them. Sarr, Olise and Eze are some good attacking young players to build their team around.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 08:01:20 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
Another good shout by you. Surely if his agent is touting him about which I've read then surely we will be all over this, no? I wonder how much Brighton would reluctantly prepare to accept

Caicedo is the sort of player we need but is he good enough on the ball?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 08:17:51 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
Another good shout by you. Surely if his agent is touting him about which I've read then surely we will be all over this, no?

No. They'll want well over £60m for someone who's played 10 games in England. No thanks, as decent as he looks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 08:23:54 am »

When you consider a move to Turkey you know your career is on the downslope, if not over.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 09:06:11 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 06:58:13 pm
Completely lost track haha. 🙃🤣
That is truly bonkers though.

Cooper must have 0 idea about half of his first 11. He seems a good manager but that is an overload

The problem is, they probably needed most.

17 sounds massive, but they lost the following in summer:

Garner (41 apps)
Zinckernagel (42 apps)
Lowe (20 apps)
Davis (21 apps)
Spence (46 apps)
Samba (46 apps)
Figueiredo (28 apps)
Lolley (28 apps)

271 appearances in total between them.

As well as quite a few of their players that didn't make many appearances

Then they needed to improve too and add depth for this season with 5 subs and a mid season world cup.

It's definitely a job getting them all in and settled, but they'd have probably struggled without 10-15 players in. They currently have 26 players in the senior squad, and I reckon they will have a couple going out at least before the window closes.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 10:35:30 am »
Dele Alli, this generations Stan Collymore.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:35:30 am
Dele Alli, this generations Stan Collymore.

Bit harsh on Alli. He doesnt seem to be as challenging as Collymore was. Probably not as talented either.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13377 on: Today at 11:55:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:02 am
Bit harsh on Alli. He doesnt seem to be as challenging as Collymore was. Probably not as talented either.
I dunno about the last bit, there was a 12 month period when Alli looked like a potential future Ballon D'or winner. Then the wheels started to wobble before they spectacularly fell off.

He doesn't look like he enjoys football anymore, so I don't see the point in going to Turkey. He's set for life already, should be honest with himself and just walk away, see if he can find something else he's passionate about.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13378 on: Today at 01:13:15 pm »
 
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:02 am
Bit harsh on Alli. He doesnt seem to be as challenging as Collymore was. Probably not as talented either.

Collymore was unplayable at times. Delle Alli has never had that level of talent
I might be in minority but I saw him play at Southend and Forest before he joined us. When he wasnt impacted by mental health issues, he could have gone on to be better than the likes of Gascoigne
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13379 on: Today at 01:19:00 pm »
Collymore was an excellent player, and a massive bellend too
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13380 on: Today at 01:20:59 pm »
Collymore looked brilliant in that counter attacking Forest team where he could use his pace and power. Psychologically, a manager like Klopp would have worked wonders with him too. Alli just looks like he's lost any kind of hunger for football, and his wage demands mean Australia or the Middle East is a far likelier next stop for him than the Championship.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13381 on: Today at 02:16:16 pm »
Collymore had everything, he couldve been the english Thierry Henry, scored like 25 goals for Forest one season when they finished 3rd. Delle Alli is a 2 season wonder, massively overrated just because he can flick a ball.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13382 on: Today at 02:21:34 pm »
Speaking of one trick ponies (set pieces in this case), Willian going to Fulham on a free.

He was beginning to look a bit podgy when he left to go back home, so god knows the shape of him now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13383 on: Today at 02:28:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:21:34 pm
Speaking of one trick ponies (set pieces in this case), Willian going to Fulham on a free.

He was beginning to look a bit podgy when he left to go back home, so god knows the shape of him now.

Same Willian?? are they mad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13384 on: Today at 02:32:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:28:59 pm
Same Willian?? are they mad.
They're getting him on a free. Willian, it was really nothing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13385 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 02:32:52 pm
They're getting him on a free. Willian, it was really nothing.

Free Willi?
