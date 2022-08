That is an odd one. He's shite.



I think he's a good player but looks jaded and burned out. Almost seems like he doesnt enjoy playing football anymore. I remember when he was absolutely brilliant against us for a couple years. His pace is still there, so its more a mental state thing wherein all these changes and directions from a revolving door of coaches have wrecked his natural game. He needs a change big time to start enjoying football again. He's not yet a Delle Alli situation wherein his attitude hasnt been questionable, so its just about finding the right club and manager to work with because the last thing he needs is more of the negativity that'll come with every game he doesnt score at united.