Coady struggles to play outside of the established system he’s used to - a back 3 - and Wolves are looking to transition to a central defensive pairing in a 4, having spent big on the more talented Nathan Collins this summer.



Coady is a very traditional stopper-type but is desperately slow, can’t turn, doesn’t pass it particularly well, can’t carry the ball and has been protected from having to challenge for the ball aerially by Boly and Saiss who win 2.9 and 2.6 aerials per 90 to Coady’s 1.04. There’s been a clear decline in Coady’s game in the past 18 months and Lage clearly wants his decline to continue elsewhere.



I’ve always been of the opinion he’s a Championship midfielder masquerading as a Premier League defender due to his versatility and ability to play a very specific role in Nuno’s very specific Wolves’ system - covering Saiss stepping out and receiving the ball off of the other CBs deep to allow the wing backs space to move forward.



Everton desperately need defensive cover so I expect the deal to be done tomorrow.



Well if it works for Romano...