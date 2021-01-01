

Coady struggles to play outside of the established system hes used to - a back 3 - and Wolves are looking to transition to a central defensive pairing in a 4, having spent big on the more talented Nathan Collins this summer.



Coady is a very traditional stopper-type but is desperately slow, cant turn, doesnt pass it particularly well, cant carry the ball and has been protected from having to challenge for the ball aerially by Boly and Saiss who win 2.9 and 2.6 aerials per 90 to Coadys 1.04. Theres been a clear decline in Coadys game in the past 18 months and Lage clearly wants his decline to continue elsewhere.



Ive always been of the opinion hes a Championship midfielder masquerading as a Premier League defender due to his versatility and ability to play a very specific role in Nunos very specific Wolves system - covering Saiss stepping out and receiving the ball off of the other CBs deep to allow the wing backs space to move forward.



Everton desperately need defensive cover so I expect the deal to be done tomorrow.



Well if it works for Romano...