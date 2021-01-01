Coady officially joins the shite (loan)
Truly baffled as to why Wolves have just let their captain who's barely missed a game in 7 years to just go on loan in the prime of his career. Yes they're changing systems but still.
Struggles to play outside of the established system hes used to - a back 3 - and Wolves are looking to transition to a central defensive pairing in a 4, having spent big on the more talented Nathan Collins this summer.
Coady is a very traditional stopper-type but is desperately slow, cant turn, doesnt pass it particularly well, cant carry the ball and has been protected from having to challenge for the ball aerially by Boly and Saiss who win 2.9 and 2.6 aerials per 90 to Coadys 1.04. Theres been a clear decline in Coadys game in the past 18 months and Lage clearly wants his decline to continue elsewhere.
Ive always been of the opinion hes a Championship midfielder masquerading as a Premier League defender due to his versatility and ability to play a very specific role in Nunos very specific Wolves system - covering Saiss stepping out and receiving the ball off of the other CBs deep to allow the wing backs space to move forward.