Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m. They bought him two years ago for £47.5m

Crazy cheap really, you'd expect to pay not far off that for a championship player now. I know he's been horrendous here but still proven over there.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m. They bought him two years ago for £47.5m

He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.

Between him and Lukaku they've spent £145m on two strikers to end up get about £35m back in transfer and loan fees.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:14:37 pm
Wow,really shameful behaviour from Barca and this kind of shit has been going on for a while,some of the new incoming batch of players will on the receiving end next summer as well.

Feels like the ugly death throws of a club.

Are they throwing supporter's children at oppo players?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 02:13:43 pm »
Romano: RB Leipzig are closing on deal to sign Benjamin eko for summer 2023! RB Salzburg have rejected the proposal for this summer, eko is happy to stay for one more year. 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers

Leipzig are now closing on deal for eko to join in 2023, could be done this week.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 02:15:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.

Between him and Lukaku they've spent £145m on two strikers to end up get about £35m back in transfer and loan fees.
:o
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.



That's understandable as his value is clearly receding.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.
bald move i say
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13047 on: Yesterday at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m.

That is horrific business by Chelsea .. they literally don't give 2 fucks about money this summer
Has their owner taken debt on the club do we know?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13048 on: Yesterday at 02:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 02:13:43 pm
Romano: RB Leipzig are closing on deal to sign Benjamin eko for summer 2023! RB Salzburg have rejected the proposal for this summer, eko is happy to stay for one more year. 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers

Leipzig are now closing on deal for eko to join in 2023, could be done this week.

Usual step between them two anyway isn't it?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13049 on: Yesterday at 02:55:50 pm »
Werner back to Leipzig this summer and Sesko next year Nkunku to the Reds in a year then.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13050 on: Yesterday at 03:13:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.

Between him and Lukaku they've spent £145m on two strikers to end up get about £35m back in transfer and loan fees.

On his what salary ... ?

Christ. What an obscene wage that is.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:55:50 pm
Werner back to Leipzig this summer and Sesko next year Nkunku to the Reds in a year then.

Wouldn't say no to Nkunku as the closest thing to a Firmino replacement. Feel like he'd be one who looks brilliant under Klopp, could maybe play a couple of positions too, coming into his best years etc.

Will be interesting to see what we buy next year considering two midfielders are probably going to have to come in providing we don't buy in the next few weeks or January.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13051 on: Yesterday at 04:36:27 pm »
Werner will show on Chelsea's books as a small loss at worst with the way the accounting works. Are they paying him the difference in his salary as well?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13052 on: Yesterday at 06:38:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m. They bought him two years ago for £47.5m
#ItsaChelseathing
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13053 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
Werner will do a Forlan and be brilliant before moving to a bigger club again in a couple of seasons.

Malang Sarr going to Monaco on loan with an obligation to buy for £12m from Chelsea. Utter waste of time him moving there, made less than 20 appearances in two years and was useless when he did play. Looks a shadow of the player he was at 17.

Rabiot going to Man Utd is gleeful proof they have no strategy or cohesive plan. Theres no way Ten Hag looked at a player whos known to have ego issues, an unruly agent/mother and has produced three middling seasons at a declining Juventus and thought thats the guy. Rabiot has some quality and a great engine but hes not a holding midfielder and for me essentially fulfils a position theyve already got average players of similar quality in. Seems pointless.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13054 on: Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm »
Dortmund sign a striker from Koln to cover for them while Haller is out.

I've heard it was a very Modeste fee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13055 on: Yesterday at 07:23:01 pm »
To go from Haller to him is more than a Modeste climb-down.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13056 on: Yesterday at 08:20:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.

Between him and Lukaku they've spent £145m on two strikers to end up get about £35m back in transfer and loan fees.

Throw in Morata and Batshuayi and Chelsea have spent a quarter billion dollars in transfer fees alone on strikers the last six years, only to see them all fail at the club.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13057 on: Yesterday at 08:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm
Rabiot going to Man Utd is gleeful proof they have no strategy or cohesive plan. Theres no way Ten Hag looked at a player whos known to have ego issues, an unruly agent/mother and has produced three middling seasons at a declining Juventus and thought thats the guy. Rabiot has some quality and a great engine but hes not a holding midfielder and for me essentially fulfils a position theyve already got average players of similar quality in. Seems pointless.

At this point I'm wondering if United are taking their transfer strategy from Google's algorithm.

'It looks like you like dickheaded midfielders from Paris at Juventus, have you considered Rabiot?'

'Since you like angry egotistical forwards, who don't run or play for the team, what about Arnautovic?'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13058 on: Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm »
Coady officially joins the shite (loan)

Truly baffled as to why Wolves have just let their captain who's barely missed a game in 7 years to just go on loan in the prime of his career. Yes they're changing systems but still.



Goncalo Guedes joins Wolves
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13059 on: Yesterday at 09:24:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm
Coady officially joins the shite (loan)

Truly baffled as to why Wolves have just let their captain who's barely missed a game in 7 years to just go on loan in the prime of his career. Yes they're changing systems but still.



Goncalo Guedes joins Wolves

Sounds like another Dele Alli weirdly structured deal to get around their money issues.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13060 on: Yesterday at 09:37:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm
Coady officially joins the shite (loan)

Truly baffled as to why Wolves have just let their captain who's barely missed a game in 7 years to just go on loan in the prime of his career. Yes they're changing systems but still.



Goncalo Guedes joins Wolves
Struggles to play outside of the established system hes used to - a back 3 - and Wolves are looking to transition to a central defensive pairing in a 4, having spent big on the more talented Nathan Collins this summer.

Coady is a very traditional stopper-type but is desperately slow, cant turn, doesnt pass it particularly well, cant carry the ball and has been protected from having to challenge for the ball aerially by Boly and Saiss who win 2.9 and 2.6 aerials per 90 to Coadys 1.04. Theres been a clear decline in Coadys game in the past 18 months and Lage clearly wants his decline to continue elsewhere.

Ive always been of the opinion hes a Championship midfielder masquerading as a Premier League defender due to his versatility and ability to play a very specific role in Nunos very specific Wolves system - covering Saiss stepping out and receiving the ball off of the other CBs deep to allow the wing backs space to move forward.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13061 on: Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:37:17 pm
Struggles to play outside of the established system hes used to - a back 3 - and Wolves are looking to transition to a central defensive pairing in a 4, having spent big on the more talented Nathan Collins this summer.

Coady is a very traditional stopper-type but is desperately slow, cant turn, doesnt pass it particularly well, cant carry the ball and has been protected from having to challenge for the ball aerially by Boly and Saiss who win 2.9 and 2.6 aerials per 90 to Coadys 1.04. Theres been a clear decline in Coadys game in the past 18 months and Lage clearly wants his decline to continue elsewhere.

Ive always been of the opinion hes a Championship midfielder masquerading as a Premier League defender due to his versatility and ability to play a very specific role in Nunos very specific Wolves system - covering Saiss stepping out and receiving the ball off of the other CBs deep to allow the wing backs space to move forward.

agreed - he's looked very very average the last 2 seasons. I'm not sure how this helps him or the Ev.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13062 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm »
Coady is a clogger, shite footballer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13063 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »

Coady struggles to play outside of the established system hes used to - a back 3 - and Wolves are looking to transition to a central defensive pairing in a 4, having spent big on the more talented Nathan Collins this summer.

Coady is a very traditional stopper-type but is desperately slow, cant turn, doesnt pass it particularly well, cant carry the ball and has been protected from having to challenge for the ball aerially by Boly and Saiss who win 2.9 and 2.6 aerials per 90 to Coadys 1.04. Theres been a clear decline in Coadys game in the past 18 months and Lage clearly wants his decline to continue elsewhere.

Ive always been of the opinion hes a Championship midfielder masquerading as a Premier League defender due to his versatility and ability to play a very specific role in Nunos very specific Wolves system - covering Saiss stepping out and receiving the ball off of the other CBs deep to allow the wing backs space to move forward.

Everton desperately need defensive cover so I expect the deal to be done tomorrow.

Well if it works for Romano...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13064 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:37:17 pm
Struggles to play outside of the established system hes used to - a back 3 - and Wolves are looking to transition to a central defensive pairing in a 4, having spent big on the more talented Nathan Collins this summer.

Coady is a very traditional stopper-type but is desperately slow, cant turn, doesnt pass it particularly well, cant carry the ball and has been protected from having to challenge for the ball aerially by Boly and Saiss who win 2.9 and 2.6 aerials per 90 to Coadys 1.04. Theres been a clear decline in Coadys game in the past 18 months and Lage clearly wants his decline to continue elsewhere.

Ive always been of the opinion hes a Championship midfielder masquerading as a Premier League defender due to his versatility and ability to play a very specific role in Nunos very specific Wolves system - covering Saiss stepping out and receiving the ball off of the other CBs deep to allow the wing backs space to move forward.

yup agree with that
as an aside he put in one of the worst performances I've ever watched vs Man City at the tail end of last season ... obv it was against City and also when Wolves had nothing to play for but it was incredibly bad
Everton look like they're going to be horrific to watch this season.. sit deep try and knock it long for some fast lads with almost no ability
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13065 on: Today at 12:55:08 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 02:18:14 pm
bald move i say

Has he signed yet, or does he want to mullet over for a while?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13066 on: Today at 01:15:51 am »
Cant get my head around the Coady transfer at all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13067 on: Today at 01:48:58 am »
me neither
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13068 on: Today at 05:31:30 am »
I think hes a very good signing for Everton, I think hes a better center back than anyone they got , or man utd for that matter. Wolves seem to have lost the plot with that one, sell him outright or keep him even on the bench his value wont drop.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13069 on: Today at 09:38:32 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:31:30 am
I think hes a very good signing for Everton, I think hes a better center back than anyone they got , or man utd for that matter. Wolves seem to have lost the plot with that one, sell him outright or keep him even on the bench his value wont drop.
Better than Ben White.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13070 on: Today at 10:29:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:38:32 am
Better than Ben White.

Probably.

Not better than William rio van dijk Saliba though
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13071 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Sesko gone to Leipzig in 2023
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13072 on: Today at 12:15:59 pm »
20 million when they could have probably got double that from a desperate United or Chelsea. Essentially doesn't really matter what the transfer fee is between the two clubs, it'd be nice to have a similar set-up ourselves
