« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 946735 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13040 on: Today at 01:36:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m. They bought him two years ago for £47.5m

Crazy cheap really, you'd expect to pay not far off that for a championship player now. I know he's been horrendous here but still proven over there.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13041 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m. They bought him two years ago for £47.5m

He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.

Between him and Lukaku they've spent £145m on two strikers to end up get about £35m back in transfer and loan fees.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13042 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:14:37 pm
Wow,really shameful behaviour from Barca and this kind of shit has been going on for a while,some of the new incoming batch of players will on the receiving end next summer as well.

Feels like the ugly death throws of a club.

Are they throwing supporter's children at oppo players?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,891
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13043 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Romano: RB Leipzig are closing on deal to sign Benjamin eko for summer 2023! RB Salzburg have rejected the proposal for this summer, eko is happy to stay for one more year. 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers

Leipzig are now closing on deal for eko to join in 2023, could be done this week.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,887
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13044 on: Today at 02:15:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.

Between him and Lukaku they've spent £145m on two strikers to end up get about £35m back in transfer and loan fees.
:o
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13045 on: Today at 02:15:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.



That's understandable as his value is clearly receding.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,862
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.
bald move i say
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,791
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m.

That is horrific business by Chelsea .. they literally don't give 2 fucks about money this summer
Has their owner taken debt on the club do we know?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 02:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:13:43 pm
Romano: RB Leipzig are closing on deal to sign Benjamin eko for summer 2023! RB Salzburg have rejected the proposal for this summer, eko is happy to stay for one more year. 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers

Leipzig are now closing on deal for eko to join in 2023, could be done this week.

Usual step between them two anyway isn't it?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:07 pm by [new username under construction] »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 02:55:50 pm »
Werner back to Leipzig this summer and Sesko next year Nkunku to the Reds in a year then.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,144
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 03:13:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:44:07 pm
He's going to have to take a massive haircut on his £272k salary going back there.

Between him and Lukaku they've spent £145m on two strikers to end up get about £35m back in transfer and loan fees.

On his what salary ... ?

Christ. What an obscene wage that is.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:55:50 pm
Werner back to Leipzig this summer and Sesko next year Nkunku to the Reds in a year then.

Wouldn't say no to Nkunku as the closest thing to a Firmino replacement. Feel like he'd be one who looks brilliant under Klopp, could maybe play a couple of positions too, coming into his best years etc.

Will be interesting to see what we buy next year considering two midfielders are probably going to have to come in providing we don't buy in the next few weeks or January.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:32 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm »
Werner will show on Chelsea's books as a small loss at worst with the way the accounting works. Are they paying him the difference in his salary as well?
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 06:38:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:34:43 pm
Werner going back to Leipzig for £25.3m. They bought him two years ago for £47.5m
#ItsaChelseathing
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm »
Werner will do a Forlan and be brilliant before moving to a bigger club again in a couple of seasons.

Malang Sarr going to Monaco on loan with an obligation to buy for £12m from Chelsea. Utter waste of time him moving there, made less than 20 appearances in two years and was useless when he did play. Looks a shadow of the player he was at 17.

Rabiot going to Man Utd is gleeful proof they have no strategy or cohesive plan. Theres no way Ten Hag looked at a player whos known to have ego issues, an unruly agent/mother and has produced three middling seasons at a declining Juventus and thought thats the guy. Rabiot has some quality and a great engine but hes not a holding midfielder and for me essentially fulfils a position theyve already got average players of similar quality in. Seems pointless.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,144
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 07:19:33 pm »
Dortmund sign a striker from Koln to cover for them while Haller is out.

I've heard it was a very Modeste fee.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 07:23:01 pm »
To go from Haller to him is more than a Modeste climb-down.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 