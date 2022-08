Werner will do a Forlan and be brilliant before moving to a bigger club again in a couple of seasons.



Malang Sarr going to Monaco on loan with an obligation to buy for £12m from Chelsea. Utter waste of time him moving there, made less than 20 appearances in two years and was useless when he did play. Looks a shadow of the player he was at 17.



Rabiot going to Man Utd is gleeful proof they have no strategy or cohesive plan. There’s no way Ten Hag looked at a player who’s known to have ego issues, an unruly agent/mother and has produced three middling seasons at a declining Juventus and thought ‘that’s the guy.’ Rabiot has some quality and a great engine but he’s not a holding midfielder and for me essentially fulfils a position they’ve already got average players of similar quality in. Seems pointless.