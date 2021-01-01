« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I reckon Leicester would be crazy not to sell Fofana for 70 million. Thing is they haven't invested anything this summer and I don't remember a significant incoming since Daka last summer. It'll probably be a midtable finish for them and there's also doubt about Maddison's future. 70 fucking million for him, though. He missed about 10 months of football recently too. He could be injury prone going forward. Should sell.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
They'd be crazy not to sell for £60 million to be honest.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:45:16 am
They'd be crazy not to sell for £60 million to be honest.

Just looked it up, apparently they paid 30 million for him two summers back. I thought he'd have been a cheaper signing than that, maybe 10-15 million. If that's the case I could imagine Leicester wanting to get a full season out of him, and if he performs well he'll go for more than Maguire possibly, given his age/potential.

Still think it's crazy money to be turning down. They've generally invested well Leicester in recent years, maybe not right after winning the league but some smart signings, I'd fancy them to replace him well enough that it wouldn't make much difference to their league position, which I think will be about the same position they finished last season.
