Sterling for his peak years is not going to backfire, no matter how much we wish it
Chelsea in for Sesko now £50m. They are lobbing money at pretty much anyone right now. If they get everyone who they've been linked with now they will be over £350m spent.
Chelsea in for Sesko now £50m.
Bellingham
Does Chelseas recruitment now consist of whos he, he looks good?
I like Benjamin Sesko. He's a 9 who can play deep space very well.
1.95 Very quick & powerful CMWest Ham will be a handfull next season from setpieces.
I mean the strategy in general. Koulibaly is 31 and they gave him a 4 year deal.
If Sesko didn't play for Salzburg he'd probably cost about £5 million right about now. All he's done so far is score in the Austrian 2nd division.
4 years is a standard contract length. 31 is not too old for a CB
Is there any way Chelsea may pay 5m for me? I am 44, didn't touch football for 2 years and had a 5,5 hours disc surgery last year but I can be a good senior locker room figure.
how's your lactate tests?
never had one but willing to take it
ok we'll put in a bid. you've obviously got the right attitude.
