Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 04:55:05 pm
Sterling for his peak years is not going to backfire, no matter how much we wish it

I mean the strategy in general. Koulibaly is 31 and they gave him a 4 year deal.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:54:22 pm
Chelsea in for Sesko now £50m.

They are lobbing money at pretty much anyone right now. If they get everyone who they've been linked with now they will be over £350m spent.

Man Utd also getting heavily linked. Salzburg is going to take one of these to the cleaners. Both are desperate and Salzburg are under no obligation to sell. When they do it will easily be a record for the Austrian Bundesliga.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 05:09:24 pm »
Did they see him out turn Milner?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 05:11:10 pm »
If Sesko didn't play for Salzburg he'd probably cost about £5 million right about now. All he's done so far is score in the Austrian 2nd division.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:54:22 pm
Chelsea in for Sesko now £50m.


I like Benjamin Sesko. He's a 9 who can play deep space very well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 05:12:44 pm »
Does Chelseas recruitment now consist of whos he, he looks good?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 05:14:03 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:14:03 pm

Whats Big Sam got to do with any of this?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 05:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:12:44 pm
Does Chelseas recruitment now consist of whos he, he looks good?

Last year's copy of Football Manager, plus who else is interested
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12809 on: Today at 05:17:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:54:22 pm
Chelsea in for Sesko now £50m.

They are lobbing money at pretty much anyone right now. If they get everyone who they've been linked with now they will be over £350m spent.

Yeah, I seen them linked with a bunch of big names today all at £50m+. They can't possibly afford them all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12810 on: Today at 05:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:11:34 pm
I like Benjamin Sesko. He's a 9 who can play deep space very well.
It's a done deal, he's been seen getting tours of apartments on Canary Worf.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12811 on: Today at 05:21:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:18:28 pm
1.95 Very quick & powerful CM


West Ham will be a handfull next season from setpieces.

Moyes's teams are always all about set pieces but that's worth a lot if you can perfect it. His Everton side were effective from set plays but he's got a team of giants at West Ham, added to pace on the break. He's made it a difficult place to go which you didn't think it would be again after leaving Upton Park.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12812 on: Today at 05:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:04:42 pm
I mean the strategy in general. Koulibaly is 31 and they gave him a 4 year deal.

4 years is a standard contract length. 31 is not too old for a CB
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12813 on: Today at 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:11:10 pm
If Sesko didn't play for Salzburg he'd probably cost about £5 million right about now. All he's done so far is score in the Austrian 2nd division.

Granted he's 19 and has potential, but he scored 5 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga in 24 games last season. No goals in Salzburg's six CL group matches. At £40m+, he likely needs to be nailed on the next Haaland and that's without taking the intermediate step of going to Germany or playing for a mid-table side like Mané did. Then again in Man Utd's case they did spend silly money on Diallo after 4 appearances for Atalanta
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12814 on: Today at 06:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:38:20 pm
4 years is a standard contract length. 31 is not too old for a CB

4 years is standard but not standard for over 30s. 3+1 maybe.


On a side note, why has he missed so many games over the last three seasons? Hes missed about 1/3 of league games.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12815 on: Today at 06:06:29 pm »
Is there any way Chelsea may pay 5m for me? I am 44, didn't touch football for 2 years and had a 5,5 hours disc  surgery last year but I can be a good senior locker room figure.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12816 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:06:29 pm
Is there any way Chelsea may pay 5m for me? I am 44, didn't touch football for 2 years and had a 5,5 hours disc  surgery last year but I can be a good senior locker room figure.
how's your lactate tests?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12817 on: Today at 06:10:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:08:26 pm
how's your lactate tests?
never had one but willing to take it
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12818 on: Today at 06:12:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:10:04 pm
never had one but willing to take it
ok we'll put in a bid.  you've obviously got the right attitude.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12819 on: Today at 06:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:12:44 pm
Does Chelseas recruitment now consist of whos he, he looks good?
Its all very Comolli-esque.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12820 on: Today at 06:17:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:12:05 pm
ok we'll put in a bid.  you've obviously got the right attitude.
thanks man, you'd make a great scout. Also I wouldn't whine about not having enough opportunities either.
