If Sesko didn't play for Salzburg he'd probably cost about £5 million right about now. All he's done so far is score in the Austrian 2nd division.



Granted he's 19 and has potential, but he scored 5 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga in 24 games last season. No goals in Salzburg's six CL group matches. At £40m+, he likely needs to be nailed on the next Haaland and that's without taking the intermediate step of going to Germany or playing for a mid-table side like Mané did. Then again in Man Utd's case they did spend silly money on Diallo after 4 appearances for Atalanta