I don't think there is another PL that fritters away so much money for new shiny toys only to see the young ones they sold grow into the players they're looking to buy years later.



Ha ha true.I would say a few months ago they were seen by a lot as a legitimate club, and Abramovich's ownership was viewed as being the same. Then the war in Ukraine happened and questions about Abramovich's ownership started being asked again. With him putting the club up for sale, their accounts were looked at in more depth and surprise surprise they were still relying on him pumping money into the club and were not self sufficient.Because of Abramovich, they could still stay relatively competitive after all these years but their ability to waste money is probably the worst example in the sport - their current squad is expensive anyway but it doesn't take into consideration the hundreds of millions wasted on players that aren't there anymore.I have no idea if that will continue under Boehly, I doubt it and this summer looks like it's him trying to make a statement but I really hope they soon get what should be coming to them.