Have to give Grealish time to mature into the worst transfer of all time. Currently Pogba and Kepa are miles out in front.
Grealish will never be a worse transfer than Pogba, because the worst case for City is they drop him and sell him back to Villa (etc.) at a massive loss and shake the magic money tree again.
They wont flog a dead horse and keep playing him under the delusion he will come good - screwing the whole team up - and then let him go for free - at a 89m£ loss.
And - Grealish could mature and be only an overpriced signing.
And - they didnt kick a young Grealish out on a free.