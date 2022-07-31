« previous next »
Be good if City for some reason refuse to stump up for Cucurella - he looks tailor-made for them, right down to his annoying Barça head.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:21:57 am
Have to give Grealish time to mature into the worst transfer of all time. Currently Pogba and Kepa are miles out in front.

I think it might be Lukaku last year. Just shy of £100m and loaned back to Inter within a year is quite something.

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:24:37 am
Be good if City for some reason refuse to stump up for Cucurella - he looks tailor-made for them, right down to his annoying Barça head.

Read that Borna Sosa of Stuttgart is their likely back-up option to Cucurella.
^ Sosa is a great little player, surprised he hasn't been snapped up by a team in European football yet.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:21:57 am
Have to give Grealish time to mature into the worst transfer of all time. Currently Pogba and Kepa are miles out in front.

Grealish will never be a worse transfer than Pogba, because the worst case for City is they drop him and sell him back to Villa (etc.) at a massive loss and shake the magic money tree again. 

They wont flog a dead horse and keep playing him under the delusion he will come good - screwing the whole team up - and then let him go for free - at a 89m£ loss.

And - Grealish could mature and be only an overpriced signing.

And - they didnt kick a young Grealish out on a free. 



Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:29:44 am
I think it might be Lukaku last year. Just shy of £100m and loaned back to Inter within a year is quite something.


Yup this is the worst premier league transfer of all time ... and insanely under discussed as such in the mainstream media - it was reported as 'yeah obv hasn't worked out...totally normal' .. they flushed 100 million + wages for one bad season
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2022, 06:55:06 pm
I cant really get my head round the De Jong thing. Only thing that makes sense to me is that hes told United he wants to come - otherwise surely theyd have fucked him off?

I think they can't afford to be too fussy. If they want the player, and United are maybe 2nd/3rd choice for the player then perhaps it makes sense for them to keep sniffing around until his future is sorted, rather than moving to a target who is less good. Much like Klopp being prepared to wait for the right player, but without them pulling their pants down and bending over for other clubs.

Interesting that he appears to be signing players he has worked with, or from his League. What if this manager doesn't work out and the next guy they appoint is French or Brendan Rodgers?
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 07:54:23 am
Bernardo Silva leaving would be fantastic, don't get it from a rival fans point of view, but will not be complaining.

I honestly would open a bottle of wine if he left City.

I think he is massive for them - as much as KDB is. That would really weaken then, which is why I find it hard to comprehend them even considering it. But the rumours still persist. Sounds like Silva wants the move if it's possible but isn't prepared to force it right now.
Chelsea apparently considering moving for De Jong, which makes loads of sense I think. Jorginho and Kante both in the final year of their deals, so that midfield is going to need a bit of work.
I know people think De Jong is the lovechild of Vieira and Xabi Alonso, but if Chelsea hijack that deal and give Barca the money to sign Bernardo Silva, and obviously leaves United as jilted lovers again......*chefs kiss*
Man City are after Joko Gvardiol apparently according to various German sports twitterers. But no bid made as yet.

Leipzig would want a very hefty fee of course!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Man City are after Joko Gvardiol apparently according to various German sports twitterers. But no bid made as yet.

Leipzig would want a very hefty fee of course!

Almost like a Cucurella retaliation move.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Man City are after Joko Gvardiol apparently according to various German sports twitterers. But no bid made as yet.

Leipzig would want a very hefty fee of course!

Saw some stats on twitter demonstrating him to be one of the finest footballing defenders in Europe. Can play LCB or LB. Leipzig would want eye watering amounts to deal I think.
I know it's Fabrizio but a few days ago he said Leipzig see Gvardiol as untouchable this summer. But maybe money talks in the end.
Big Liverpool fan, Gvardiol. Stats look v good, so hopefully he's priced out of a move and we can consider him in a year or two.
They were linked early summer with Theo Hernandez as well,might go back and try to get him.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:00:56 pm
They were linked early summer with Theo Hernandez as well,might go back and try to get him.

He signed a new contract in February. Would be amazed if he wanted to leave.
Is De Jong the domino effect transfer this window then?
Chelsea trying to offer cash + Loftus-Cheek for Fofana. One small problem

Matt Law@Matt_Law_DT
As I've reported before, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has no desire to leave Chelsea - whether it be as part of a bid for another player such as Fofana or a standalone transfer. The current stance is he will not go #cfc

:lmao

Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:54:57 pm
I know it's Fabrizio but a few days ago he said Leipzig see Gvardiol as untouchable this summer. But maybe money talks in the end.

Chelsea were trying to toss Werner on loan and Leipzig told them they weren't interested.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:54:57 pm
I know it's Fabrizio but a few days ago he said Leipzig see Gvardiol as untouchable this summer. But maybe money talks in the end.

He also said Ramsey and Nice were still needing to meet to discuss terms of the contract... all while Ramsey was doing a photoshoot and the announcement was being readied!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Chelsea trying to offer cash + Loftus-Cheek for Fofana. One small problem

Matt Law@Matt_Law_DT
As I've reported before, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has no desire to leave Chelsea - whether it be as part of a bid for another player such as Fofana or a standalone transfer. The current stance is he will not go #cfc

:lmao

Chelsea were trying to toss Werner on loan and Leipzig told them they weren't interested.

so this new owner of Chelsea swans in, and thinks he can just do US style trading for players, and is having a nasty surprise when the other team is like we dont actually want your castoffs ta very much, just the cold hard cash!.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:14 pm

Chelsea were trying to toss Werner on loan and Leipzig told them they weren't interested.

Are Chelsea linked to any forwards or is the expectation Havertz and Sterling will play there, maybe false 9s?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:29:44 am
I think it might be Lukaku last year. Just shy of £100m and loaned back to Inter within a year is quite something.

At least Lukaku is actually still worth something.

So, I raise you Kepa. Signed for £72 million, actively made them worse and became pretty much worthless within a season.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:18:40 pm
At least Lukaku is actually still worth something.

So, I raise you Kepa. Signed for £72 million, actively made them worse and became pretty much worthless within a season.

Lukaku + Kepa
vs
Maguire + Pogba?
