Have to give Grealish time to mature into the worst transfer of all time. Currently Pogba and Kepa are miles out in front.



Be good if City for some reason refuse to stump up for Cucurella - he looks tailor-made for them, right down to his annoying Barça head.



I think it might be Lukaku last year. Just shy of £100m and loaned back to Inter within a year is quite something.Read that Borna Sosa of Stuttgart is their likely back-up option to Cucurella.