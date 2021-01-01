Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
312
313
314
315
316
[
317
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (Read 924524 times)
-Willo-
-the wisp-
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,273
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
«
Reply #12640 on:
Today
at 07:54:23 am »
Bernardo Silva leaving would be fantastic, don't get it from a rival fans point of view, but will not be complaining.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
312
313
314
315
316
[
317
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2