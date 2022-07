I'm hoping City get no more in as it'll obviously bode very well for us. I think the more minutes the likes of Grealish/Ake get the more joy we'll have. Obviously Haaland and Alvarez seem like good buys but you can't look past the experience the likes of Sterling and Jesus have. I'd like them to lose one of Gundogan or Silva but they'd almost certainly replace them. They have the money to spend regardless but similarly to the attacking changes they've made anyone you bring in at this stage won't have the same experience and likely quality.