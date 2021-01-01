« previous next »
Joe Rodon being linked with a loan move to Rennes with a 17m buy option
Joe Rodon being linked with a loan move to Rennes with a 17m buy option

Is he taking a break from his podcasts?
Joe Rodon being linked with a loan move to Rennes with a 17m buy option

Quite surprising, he seems a decent player.. though I've not watched a lot of him outside of wales games.
David Raum on his way from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig, fee of around 33m.

Not sure where that leaves Angelino at Leipzig, whether they will now try and move him.
A lot of readies, even by Leipzig's standards.
A lot of readies, even by Leipzig's standards.

it is. They usually do a load of those 15-20 million fees, but dont often go much over. In fact, he could become their biggest transfer. Olmo and Keita are at this point.

 
Strange, have they gone off Angelino or has he suitors who'll pay a heightened fee for him, because they paid almost £20m for him to begin with (including loan fee)?

Raum is good to be fair.
Cucarella hands in a transfer request. Another £50m fullback for Pep. Don't know how he does it.
Terrible performance by United and Chelsea in this window. Chelsea getting pipped to every signing, United desperately trying to assemble ten Hags favourite former players, wasting time on players who dont want to join them.

Not long until the season starts and theyre still trying to convince de Jong to sign. Apparently ten Hag still wants 4 signings (2 forwards, midfielder, goalkeeper). Not ideal this late on.

Stark contrast to the way we operate. Get the groundwork done ahead of the window, ensure a player is keen, have a good idea of the fee, get it wrapped up early without most of the press knowing and preventing a circus.
Yeah Chelsea have had a mare. You'd be licking your lips if you had a player they want now, you could add a good £20-30 million to the price tag.
David Raum on his way from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig, fee of around 33m.

Not sure where that leaves Angelino at Leipzig, whether they will now try and move him.

Surely there is plenty of raum for both
Yeah Chelsea have had a mare. You'd be licking your lips if you had a player they want now, you could add a good £20-30 million to the price tag.

Sterling is likely an upgrade on last season's Lukaku, but the lack of defensive recruitment and they have an extremely bloated squad needing some pruning other than the standard loans
Surely there is plenty of raum for both

 :) David needs his lebensraum to thrive.
Looks like Everton are still going to sign Cornet even after signing McNeil. I guess Dyche will have some familiar faces when he replaces Frank at some point.
Sterling is likely an upgrade on last season's Lukaku, but the lack of defensive recruitment and they have an extremely bloated squad needing some pruning other than the standard loans

I keep alternating between thinking Sterling'll be brilliant there or a bust. One one hand, he's been excellent for Man City and scored a lot of goals for them, something Chelsea were lacking last season. On the other, a lot of the goals were from Guardiola's patented get to the by-line and cut the ball back and Chelsea don't really do that (I know their fullbacks play quite high but not in the same way). I hope it goes horribly wrong.
I keep alternating between thinking Sterling'll be brilliant there or a bust. One one hand, he's been excellent for Man City and scored a lot of goals for them, something Chelsea were lacking last season. On the other, a lot of the goals were from Guardiola's patented get to the by-line and cut the ball back and Chelsea don't really do that (I know their fullbacks play quite high but not in the same way). I hope it goes horribly wrong.

He could do well more in the short term. He turns 28 during the World Cup which you'd expect to be around his peak. He's already played close to 500 competitive games for Liverpool and Man City though and has 77 England caps already. It's a lot of miles on the clock and a forward that generally relies on pace. He's been playing non-start pretty much since 17.
Newcastle bid £40m for James Maddison yesterday, turned down.
Are they no longer after Paqueta?

Leicester would be pretty wise to get some money for him, very inconsistent player.
Newcastle bid £40m for James Maddison yesterday, turned down.
Leicester will want more. I am in the minority that dont think hes all that good. He saves his quality performances for a scant few occasions per season but hes nearing 26 now - hes not some young midfielder waiting to pull all the elements of his game together. Hes at his level already I think - a good midfielder capable of the occasional great game.

I hope everyone turns down Newcastle but I can see him being interested.
Leicester will want more. I am in the minority that dont think hes all that good. He saves his quality performances for a scant few occasions per season but hes nearing 26 now - hes not some young midfielder waiting to pull all the elements of his game together. Hes at his level already I think - a good midfielder capable of the occasional great game.

I hope everyone turns down Newcastle but I can see him being interested.

I think a year ago Leicester would have bitten someone's hand off for £40-50m for Maddison. Seemed to be on the outs with Rodgers, but I think he came back to the fore for them last season (albeit in a bad year for them overall).

Leicester's model has been one big sale a season allowing them to reinvest, so perhaps they do let Maddison go if they can get £50-60m and use that to buy 2-3 players.
Athletic are reporting that Brighton have ended their negotistions with Man City over Cucarella. They want their £50m+. Hope they stick to their guns and I'm surprised more clubs haven't when dealing with Man City
