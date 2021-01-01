Terrible performance by United and Chelsea in this window. Chelsea getting pipped to every signing, United desperately trying to assemble ten Hags favourite former players, wasting time on players who dont want to join them.



Not long until the season starts and theyre still trying to convince de Jong to sign. Apparently ten Hag still wants 4 signings (2 forwards, midfielder, goalkeeper). Not ideal this late on.



Stark contrast to the way we operate. Get the groundwork done ahead of the window, ensure a player is keen, have a good idea of the fee, get it wrapped up early without most of the press knowing and preventing a circus.