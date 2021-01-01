Terrible performance by United and Chelsea in this window. Chelsea getting pipped to every signing, United desperately trying to assemble ten Hags favourite former players, wasting time on players who dont want to join them.
Not long until the season starts and theyre still trying to convince de Jong to sign. Apparently ten Hag still wants 4 signings (2 forwards, midfielder, goalkeeper). Not ideal this late on.
Stark contrast to the way we operate. Get the groundwork done ahead of the window, ensure a player is keen, have a good idea of the fee, get it wrapped up early without most of the press knowing and preventing a circus.