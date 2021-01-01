Gordon is absolutely wank. Got some pace and likes to think he’s a hard man so that’s plenty for Everton. Never find himself at a good club though.



Agreed - on evidence of last few friendlies, honestly think it'd be an improvement from a footballing perspective to play Mabaya there. You'd keep the change of pace but have a guy who can control the ball while dribbling and doesn't dive over every few minutes.McNeil obviously isn't glamorous, but on the spectrum of Everton signings it doesn't seem that bad to me. He's a player who actually puts an effort in, which is an improvement on several of theirs, and has a good delivery and deadball. Also a utility player. Given the dearth of quality Everton have, wouldn't be shocked if he was good enough to play a midfield role for them.