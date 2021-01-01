McNeil is a decent signing. Hasnt kicked on as many imagined he would, but hes still only 22. Granted he was poor last season but theres a reasonable player in there. It may be theyve signed him to play CM because thats his natural position, he was just used as a wide player by Dyche through lack of more dynamic option and preferring experienced central players. Decent dead ball player too, hes certainly Premier League quality.
Just not quality enough to actually affect much change in that Everton squad.