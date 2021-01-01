« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:43:07 pm
That's a decent signing for Everton. Nothing spectacular but he's got some ability and already has experience of battling relegation getting relegated.

That's more like it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm »
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12522 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:04:15 pm
Thought he would stay in Europe to be honest. I imagine you'd be pretty excited about that if you were a Nacional fan  :D
That Uruguayan 36 fella must be delighted he can go back home to South American forums after a long stay in Europe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.

See I was comparing Gordon to McNeil last season. Kinda burst onto the scene.in that they are a ray of sunshine in a shitbag side.  The kid who takes players on and gets fans of a side playing awful awful football to cheer.

And then, the shine wears off, the performances plateau.  My shout this last season was that Gordon will stall in a manner similar to McNeil.  BUT NOW THEYLL BOTH BE GETTING COACHED UP BY LAMPS

Big things. Skys the limit

(Or theyll go Bolasie, fast)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 07:53:45 am »
Lampard makes signings like you would on a footy manager save I swear.

Even last year when they clearly needed some solid players in January he goes with projects like Dele Alli.

Gordon had an amazing end to the season from the left, so McNeil makes no sense to me, thats the one part of the pitch they have zero issue with
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 07:56:28 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:53:45 am


Gordon had an amazing end to the season from the left, so McNeil makes no sense to me, thats the one part of the pitch they have zero issue with

Dunno about that, they badly need a left sided player, Gordon is dreadful. McNeil obviously not the answer though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 08:01:31 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:56:28 am
Dunno about that, they badly need a left sided player, Gordon is dreadful. McNeil obviously not the answer though.

I really liked Gordon from the 4/5 games I saw of him to be honest, not a great end product but he is still very young. Him and Richarlison are the only reason they didn't go down
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 08:04:27 am »
Gordon is absolutely wank. Got some pace and likes to think hes a hard man so thats plenty for Everton. Never find himself at a good club though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 09:50:28 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:04:27 am
Gordon is absolutely wank. Got some pace and likes to think he’s a hard man so that’s plenty for Everton. Never find himself at a good club though.

Agreed - on evidence of last few friendlies, honestly think it'd be an improvement from a footballing perspective to play Mabaya there. You'd keep the change of pace but have a guy who can control the ball while dribbling and doesn't dive over every few minutes.

McNeil obviously isn't glamorous, but on the spectrum of Everton signings it doesn't seem that bad to me. He's a player who actually puts an effort in, which is an improvement on several of theirs, and has a good delivery and deadball. Also a utility player. Given the dearth of quality Everton have, wouldn't be shocked if he was good enough to play a midfield role for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 11:09:04 am »
McNeil is a talented player. Miles better than Gordon who is all hot air and dives.

But you gotta ask with Dwight McNeil, what's the plan? What are they actually trying to do?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm »
McNeil is a decent signing. Hasnt kicked on as many imagined he would, but hes still only 22. Granted he was poor last season but theres a reasonable player in there. It may be theyve signed him to play CM because thats his natural position, he was just used as a wide player by Dyche through lack of more dynamic option and preferring experienced central players. Decent dead ball player too, hes certainly Premier League quality.

Just not quality enough to actually affect much change in that Everton squad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm »
Gordon is shit, all I see him do is act hard and then a minute later throws himself to the floor in apparent agony ffs, shithouse
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
I think I'm one of the only people on here who actually rates Gordon.  Think he's got some promise about him - good size and pace, very decent touch and delivery.  Reckon he'd post much better numbers in a non-shit team.  Don't think he'll ever be top 4 material, but I think he'll mature into a Europa-level player.

Him being a proper thug and constantly diving doesn't help though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 04:03:02 pm »
Did Everton get Vinegar or concerned about health effects?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 04:46:29 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:09:04 am
McNeil is a talented player. Miles better than Gordon who is all hot air and dives.

But you gotta ask with Dwight McNeil, what's the plan? What are they actually trying to do?

Park the bus, pace on the break. It's about all they can do.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 05:08:57 pm »
Very surprised teams aren't looking to buy some boys from the relegated teams. Aarons, Sarr, Dennis, Pukki etc are easily Premier League class and will be playing Championship football instead.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:46:29 pm
Park the bus, pace on the break. It's about all they can do.

That's not a bad plan if they can pull it off. It wasn't what Lampard tried when he came in though. I think he belatedly realised it was his best option of getting enough points from the remainder of the season to stay up.

With a whole summer to think it over, will he think any better of it and risk branding himself as essentially, the New Big Sam?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm »
Kounde to Barcelona confirmed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 06:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:00:02 pm
Kounde to Barcelona confirmed.
Lol @ Chelsea
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 06:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:13:58 pm
Lol @ Chelsea
Imagine being snubbed for that shit show house of cards of a club.

Fee is less than Chelsea were offering too apparently.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 06:59:46 pm »
Any club accepting a bid from Barcelona right now is taking their life into their own hands. Good chance you never see the money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 07:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:08:57 pm
Very surprised teams aren't looking to buy some boys from the relegated teams. Aarons, Sarr, Dennis, Pukki etc are easily Premier League class and will be playing Championship football instead.

Im not sure Pukki is, but also bear in mind theyre players who have already inspired those teams to promotion so theyll want a fuck tonne of money for them
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12542 on: Today at 07:09:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:08:04 pm
Im not sure Pukki is, but also bear in mind theyre players who have already inspired those teams to promotion so theyll want a fuck tonne of money for them

Pukki is nowhere near as prolific but he did still score 11 in both PL seasons. I think he'd be at least a solid squad option for some clubs but he's getting on a bit I guess.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12543 on: Today at 07:20:13 pm »
Ha, Ronaldo still wants to leave United after talks with Ten Hag according to the Athletic. Apparently exploring a move to Sporting Lisbon, with his main motivation being scoring more CL goals so Messi doesnt catch up with him  :D

Also theyve had talks with Salzburg over Benjamin Sesko, who scored against us last night, but the move is seen as complicated because Salzburg dont want to sell.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12544 on: Today at 07:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:20:13 pm
Ha, Ronaldo still wants to leave United after talks with Ten Hag according to the Athletic. Apparently exploring a move to Sporting Lisbon, with his main motivation being scoring more CL goals so Messi doesnt catch up with him  :D

Also theyve had talks with Salzburg over Benjamin Sesko, who scored against us last night, but the move is seen as complicated because Salzburg dont want to sell.

Sesko does look extremely talented and is the kind of player they should be looking to buy, but they'll probably spend 80m and kill him with expectation.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12545 on: Today at 07:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:08:57 pm
Very surprised teams aren't looking to buy some boys from the relegated teams. Aarons, Sarr, Dennis, Pukki etc are easily Premier League class and will be playing Championship football instead.

Don't think there's any way Dennis stays at Watford, he's been linked with several PL clubs all summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12546 on: Today at 08:00:23 pm »
Barcelonas next goal is now Cesar Azpilicueta. They have a moral commitment with the player and they will try to sign him despite the difficulties that Chelsea will impose. (via
@Benayadachraf
) #CFC #FCB

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12547 on: Today at 08:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:43:28 pm
Don't think there's any way Dennis stays at Watford, he's been linked with several PL clubs all summer.

Yeah, Dennis would be Wise to push for a move.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12548 on: Today at 08:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:01:46 pm
Yeah, Dennis would be Wise to push for a move.

Very poor ;D
