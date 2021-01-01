« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
amir87:
That's a decent signing for Everton. Nothing spectacular but he's got some ability and already has experience of battling relegation getting relegated.

That's more like it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm
disgraced cake:
Thought he would stay in Europe to be honest. I imagine you'd be pretty excited about that if you were a Nacional fan  :D
That Uruguayan 36 fella must be delighted he can go back home to South American forums after a long stay in Europe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:48:14 am
LovelyCushionedHeader:
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.

See I was comparing Gordon to McNeil last season. Kinda burst onto the scene.in that they are a ray of sunshine in a shitbag side.  The kid who takes players on and gets fans of a side playing awful awful football to cheer.

And then, the shine wears off, the performances plateau.  My shout this last season was that Gordon will stall in a manner similar to McNeil.  BUT NOW THEYLL BOTH BE GETTING COACHED UP BY LAMPS

Big things. Skys the limit

(Or theyll go Bolasie, fast)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:53:45 am
Lampard makes signings like you would on a footy manager save I swear.

Even last year when they clearly needed some solid players in January he goes with projects like Dele Alli.

Gordon had an amazing end to the season from the left, so McNeil makes no sense to me, thats the one part of the pitch they have zero issue with
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:56:28 am
-Willo-:


Gordon had an amazing end to the season from the left, so McNeil makes no sense to me, thats the one part of the pitch they have zero issue with

Dunno about that, they badly need a left sided player, Gordon is dreadful. McNeil obviously not the answer though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:01:31 am
DelTrotter:
Dunno about that, they badly need a left sided player, Gordon is dreadful. McNeil obviously not the answer though.

I really liked Gordon from the 4/5 games I saw of him to be honest, not a great end product but he is still very young. Him and Richarlison are the only reason they didn't go down
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:04:27 am
Gordon is absolutely wank. Got some pace and likes to think hes a hard man so thats plenty for Everton. Never find himself at a good club though.
