They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.



See I was comparing Gordon to McNeil last season. Kinda burst onto the scene .in that they are a ray of sunshine in a shitbag side. The kid who takes players on and gets fans of a side playing awful awful football to cheer.And then, the shine wears off, the performances plateau. My shout this last season was that Gordon will stall in a manner similar to McNeil. BUT NOW THEYLL BOTH BE GETTING COACHED UP BY LAMPSBig things. Skys the limit(Or theyll go Bolasie, fast)