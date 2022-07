I was looking through the thread and saw that Schmeichel was apparently off to Nice and remembered a conversation (maybe on another topic) that Kelleher might not want to hang around getting bit part games in the cups (I could be wrong or have completely misread the conversation)



Kelleher is a great Keeper and you could understand him wanting more game time but unlikely to get it with Ali keeping his rightful spot within the team. I would like to keep him as our number 2. He is probably the best back up Keeper there is. But if he wants more game time, would a loan to Leicester be a wrong move as far as LFC and the player are concerned? He would get his game time because I doubt anyone is bettering him. Leicester pay his wages and a loan fee, his value goes up and he becomes the next £90 million Keeper. Leicester is close enough to Liverpool for it not to cause too much of a logistics or family issue.



I know they are a 'Rival' of sorts but surely this could make sense?