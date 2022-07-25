I have no idea if Scamacca is fast or not. Antonio while fast is also a "unit" as they say which I think is what they are more trying to go for. Antonio was also terrible last year so anything is else is worth trying.
I was watching Scamacca at the nations league because arsenal were supposedly the first team to bid for him. Hes not slow but speed isnt one of his attributes. Does seem to have quick feet and a decent amount of ability. Looked like he lacked experience and confidence playing upfront for Italy though, I think west Ham are looking for another Antonio after burning him out last season so he might eventually develop into one.