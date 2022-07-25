I have no idea if Scamacca is fast or not. Antonio while fast is also a "unit" as they say which I think is what they are more trying to go for. Antonio was also terrible last year so anything is else is worth trying.



I was watching Scamacca at the nations league because arsenal were supposedly the first team to bid for him. Hes not slow but speed isnt one of his attributes. Does seem to have quick feet and a decent amount of ability. Looked like he lacked experience and confidence playing upfront for Italy though, I think west Ham are looking for another Antonio after burning him out last season so he might eventually develop into one.