Haven't they been there before with a tall striker in Haller? Antonio works due to his pace in behind, they are just going to come up with the same issues unless Scamacca adjusts incredibly well and quickly.



Scamacca is quite fun to watch in a bustling type of way - he really uses his frame to try to bully defenders but I do wonder if that will be given short shrift by some of the better and bigger CBs in the Premier League. He also is a bit shot-happy without always respecting the area hes shouting from, which diminishes his teams ability to keep the ball at times. It is part strength though as he scored 16 in the league last season having never gone double digits before. He has good technique and works hard but isnt much of an effective presser and isnt so quick as to be a constant threat in behind, which is where West Ham are most effective.Ultimately hes younger but not as good as Haller was. Hes quite similar in profile which makes you wonder why theyre trying such a similar signing again. It might work out and like I say hes fun to watch. Really West Ham should be going for someone pacey and good in tight spaces as a foil for Antonio - Raspadori, Scamaccas strike partner at Sassuolo wouldve been a more interesting signing stylistically for them - quick, sharp finisher, good presser, links the play nicely.