I find City's situation a bit bizarre.

Since the start of last season they sold Ferran, Aguero, Sterling and Jesus and have brought in Grealish, Alvarez and Haaland. I cant see how they replace the output off the outgoing 4 lads. Haaland is great and if he can get Aguero-like numbers he'd have been a success but there's still another 70+ starts and 30-35 goals to replace and I just dont know where they see that coming from if they are not looking to buy.

They've also lost Mendy (still at club, probably wont play again), and Zinchenko and brought in no one.

They have 6 defenders and 4 recognizable forwards in their squad at the minute with a total of 16 senior outfield players, in comparison we have 18, not counting fabio and harvey and ramsay just yet. With the five subs rule, you'd expect more players will get to be on the pitch and there'll be more fresh legs in the second half, so it seems counter-intuitive for a club like City to be holding a fire sale without getting replacements in, especially with so many links still for Ake, Gundogan and Silva to leave. I duly suspect they will be spending big money in the next month to stock up with atleast 3-4 more bodies in because otherwise I just cant see how they can make this work.

