From the look of the contract discussions it looks like both Saka and Bellingham will be leaving their clubs next summer.



Kounde off to Barcelona now

Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets



Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde



Id take both in a heartbeat.I did feel there was some truth to it when stories started to circulate that Barca had convinced Kounde to push for them. I must say whoever it is Barca have got reaching out to players reps is extremely persuasive, getting them to want Barca so badly despite all the evidence that they might not be registered or even paid at some point.Chelsea need another CB whos used to playing on the right or centrally in the 3. I think theyll revisit the Kimpembe link now they cant get Kounde, but similarly to Koulibaly, Kimpembe has played exclusively on the left of a back two. They seem hell bent on big names rather than ones whod fit - they should be targeting someone like Adam Webster from Brighton or tempting Leicester with a big offer for Fofana.