Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:25:35 am
From the look of the contract discussions it looks like both Saka and Bellingham will be leaving their clubs next summer.

Wouldn't bother with Saka, seems to be decent but don't think he has that certain something.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 10:00:12 am »
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:25:35 am
From the look of the contract discussions it looks like both Saka and Bellingham will be leaving their clubs next summer.
Id take both in a heartbeat.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:00:12 am
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde
I did feel there was some truth to it when stories started to circulate that Barca had convinced Kounde to push for them. I must say whoever it is Barca have got reaching out to players reps is extremely persuasive, getting them to want Barca so badly despite all the evidence that they might not be registered or even paid at some point.

Chelsea need another CB whos used to playing on the right or centrally in the 3. I think theyll revisit the Kimpembe link now they cant get Kounde, but similarly to Koulibaly, Kimpembe has played exclusively on the left of a back two. They seem hell bent on big names rather than ones whod fit - they should be targeting someone like Adam Webster from Brighton or tempting Leicester with a big offer for Fofana.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:00:12 am
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde

Why are you thankful they got Raphinha? Hes not all that. Wouldve been a nice way for Chelsea to waste money actually.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:30:05 am
Why are you thankful they got Raphinha? Hes not all that. Wouldve been a nice way for Chelsea to waste money actually.
Yeah Raphinha's bang average, I really don't see the attraction at all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12365 on: Yesterday at 10:39:56 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:30:05 am
Why are you thankful they got Raphinha? Hes not all that. Wouldve been a nice way for Chelsea to waste money actually.
I think Raphinha is excellent better than anything Chelsea have bar Sterling
Havertz is a good player I would rate Raphinha slightly above him.

He was in an awful Leeds side. Been great for Brazil too should excel in a good side

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12366 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:17:44 am
Id take both in a heartbeat.
I did feel there was some truth to it when stories started to circulate that Barca had convinced Kounde to push for them. I must say whoever it is Barca have got reaching out to players reps is extremely persuasive, getting them to want Barca so badly despite all the evidence that they might not be registered or even paid at some point.

Chelsea need another CB whos used to playing on the right or centrally in the 3. I think theyll revisit the Kimpembe link now they cant get Kounde, but similarly to Koulibaly, Kimpembe has played exclusively on the left of a back two. They seem hell bent on big names rather than ones whod fit - they should be targeting someone like Adam Webster from Brighton or tempting Leicester with a big offer for Fofana.
Kimpembe would be a bad buy. Lacks a bit of pace.
Lacroix looked a great prospect not sure what happened? Did he have a bad season? Left footed,young,pace & french. Seems the oerfect young CB
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12367 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:00:12 am
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde

You sure?  https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/22/chelsea-poised-sign-jules-kounde-barcelona-competition

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12368 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 am »
The guy saying Sevilla and Barca have agreed a deal for Kounde was the same lad saying last week that Barca and City had an agreement on Bernardo Silva. That was quite quickly proven incorrect, so wouldnt assume hes right here.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12369 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 am »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12370 on: Yesterday at 11:34:26 am »
If Kounde ends up at Barcelona then Chelsea might need a rethink about their approach. Kounde has been a longstanding target for them, even before Abramovich was sanctioned and yet like Raphinha he's made it clear he'd prefer a move to Barcelona if given the opportunity, yet Chelsea have pressed on trying to sign him rather than look for alternatives
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12371 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:25:08 am
Barca have hijacked the deal.


Really? Telegraph yesterday were saying 'Chelsea beat off competition for Kounde', which I thought meant that they really really really wanted him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12372 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 am »
Forest after Cornet now? Spending the moolah
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12373 on: Yesterday at 12:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
Really? Telegraph yesterday were saying 'Chelsea beat off competition for Kounde', which I thought meant that they really really really wanted him.

 :D They should be looking at Areola or one of the Onanas for that
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12374 on: Yesterday at 12:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
Really? Telegraph yesterday were saying 'Chelsea beat off competition for Kounde', which I thought meant that they really really really wanted him.

we all beat off competition from time to time.


maybe daily.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12375 on: Yesterday at 12:09:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:03:58 pm
we all beat off competition from time to time.


maybe daily.

Is this like streamed on Pornhub?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12376 on: Yesterday at 12:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
Really? Telegraph yesterday were saying 'Chelsea beat off competition for Kounde', which I thought meant that they really really really wanted him.

What does Ivan say?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12377 on: Yesterday at 12:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:25:08 am
Barca have hijacked the deal.

Source?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12378 on: Yesterday at 02:23:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:16:34 am
Everton are in Premier League Limbo, so more a ghostly presence.
More like an unflushable shit lying in the bottom of the toilet.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12379 on: Yesterday at 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:56:09 am
Forest after Cornet now? Spending the moolah

thought their transfers were pretty sound til they signed beans

maybe forest is the club where he could reach his full potential for the young beans. potential young player of the year candidate if he performs
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12380 on: Yesterday at 05:10:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 22, 2022, 08:56:25 pm
Seems to be a few reports that West Ham have agreed a fee for Scamacca. I guess that ends their interest in Broja

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12381 on: Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm »
I'm reaching but someone will get it

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12382 on: Yesterday at 06:46:39 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm
I'm reaching but someone will get it



S.macca?

But what have the Specials got to do with it?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12383 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:10:40 pm


Quote from: afc turkish on July 22, 2022, 09:03:24 pm
Found their golden gun, have they?

I don't mind influencing a young comedian - you're not a comedian - but I usually credit someone if I use their comedy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12384 on: Yesterday at 07:29:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:46:39 pm
S.macca?

But what have the Specials got to do with it?

Ska band
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12385 on: Yesterday at 07:31:05 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
I don't mind influencing a young comedian - you're not a comedian - but I usually credit someone if I use their comedy.

I didn't even see your post!

I don't think you can claim exclusivity on that thought  :P

At least I posted a pic  ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12386 on: Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:10:40 pm

He was round my house just now, asking if I had an Oddjob for him, I told him to fuck off.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12387 on: Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm
He was round my house just now, asking if I had an Oddjob for him, I told him to fuck off.
Was he after any nick nacks?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12388 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm
Was he after any nick nacks?
He was, but I think he heard there was Pussy Galore and was just chancing his arm (and the rest).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12389 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm »
Southampton after Delap from City. Their director of football only has one phone number by the looks of it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12390 on: Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
Southampton after Delap from City. Their director of football only has one phone number by the looks of it.
I'm sure all of the transfers are legitimate and above board.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12391 on: Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
Southampton after Delap from City. Their director of football only has one phone number by the looks of it.
Southampton's new Head of Recruitment Joe Shields is an ex Man City employee who is definitely not just buying their players for inflated fees. They are all totally worth it and it's not dodgy and is totally legit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12392 on: Today at 08:15:09 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:44:14 am
Kimpembe would be a bad buy. Lacks a bit of pace.
Lacroix looked a great prospect not sure what happened? Did he have a bad season? Left footed,young,pace & french. Seems the oerfect young CB
Yeah Ive never been sold on Kimpembe either. One of those players who seems alright but is bafflingly selected for France ahead of about 6 better players.

Lacroix didnt have the best season, he was meant to be joining Dortmund but they went for Schlotterbeck instead, which whilst I dont think is a bad signing, Lacroix will end up the superior player of the two. Hes only 22 and even in a season where Wolfsburg really faltered after losing Oliver Glasner, he produced some good numbers. I was hoping Dortmund did get him because to me who looks like the type of player whod improve Man Citys backline given another years experience.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12393 on: Today at 08:49:57 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
Southampton after Delap from City. Their director of football only has one phone number by the looks of it.

£20.5m + £5m in add-ons I reckon. Bargain deal from Southampton's ex Man City Head of Recruitment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12394 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm
Southampton's new Head of Recruitment Joe Shields is an ex Man City employee who is definitely not just buying their players for inflated fees. They are all totally worth it and it's not dodgy and is totally legit.
Maybe hes just using his old password for their scouting database.
I definitely dont think there is an agreement to deposit funds in an Abu Dhabi bank account in return for making Citys financials look more favourable, by buying up lots of players that will never play for city, for inflated fees.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12395 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Don't really understand the scepticism around Southampton paying decent fees for City youngsters, they're elite in their age groups and will all go on to have good careers. Take the tinfoil hats off for a minute and try to see that the entire world aren't out to help City.
Logged

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12396 on: Today at 10:12:40 am »
Not really getting Southampton's plan this summer, sign a load of 20 year olds. Ok then what? They all grow together and you are amazing in 4 years? Not happening. Sell each one asap if they get any good? And that's not even taking in to account a few will flop anyway (sorry cherryred)
