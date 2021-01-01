« previous next »
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:25:19 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:20:50 am
It's crazy Lingard is getting that much but I can kind of see the logic for a newly promoted club paying an out of contract player that would otherwise be out of their reach a big 1 year deal to help them stay up

Why would Lingard be out of their reach. Hes so overrated , not far off another delle Alli or ravel morrison. Players still living off a very short period of quality that teams keep giving them contracts theyve done nothing to merit.
Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:31:46 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:20:50 am
It's crazy Lingard is getting that much but I can kind of see the logic for a newly promoted club paying an out of contract player that would otherwise be out of their reach a big 1 year deal to help them stay up

The truth is he is getting 135k a week not the 180k/200k that was quoted before in the media.

West Ham offered 90 a week but on a 2/3 year contract
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:32:20 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:20:50 am
It's crazy Lingard is getting that much but I can kind of see the logic for a newly promoted club paying an out of contract player that would otherwise be out of their reach a big 1 year deal to help them stay up
Yes and if it were any other half decent PL player with a work ethic and talent, but its Lingard were talking about here, the desperate and wannabe Pogba with about the same level of application. People say oh but he did well at West Ham whilst neglecting the word briefly and not factoring in he was under the delusion he still had a United career to resurrect and was trying to prove a point. As I said earlier, Ill be shocked if hes still there in February. Obscurity beckons for this waster.
slaphead

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:34:35 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:31:46 am
The truth is he is getting 135k a week not the 180k/200k that was quoted before in the media.

West Ham offered 90 a week but on a 2/3 year contract

I don't think anyone knows the truth when it comes to players wages really do they ?  There's probably so many incentives and bonuses built in. Some media outlets report the maximum it can be, others what it probably will be, and some just guess. Not sure where they pluck the numbers from half the time
[new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:35:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:20:37 am
Ben Mee, on a Free, to the Bees.

Tell me, did you see, Ben Mee, on a Free, to the Bees?
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:37:35 am
With glee, Ill tell thee, that I did see Ben Mee, on a Free to the Bees.
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:37:44 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:31:46 am
The truth is he is getting 135k a week not the 180k/200k that was quoted before in the media.

West Ham offered 90 a week but on a 2/3 year contract
Why would he take the £7m offer over the £9.4m or £12m offer? He puts in a few performances in the autumn to make the World Cup squad? Forest or WHU, that doesnt make any difference. Or does he think newly remortgaged Barcelona are coming in for him?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:48:33 am
Kounde to Chelsea going through today apparently.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:03:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:48:33 am
Kounde to Chelsea going through today apparently.
A lot of twitter stuff going round so sounds legit. The rumour yesterday was that Barca had convinced him to stay put and agitate for a move to them, which would be of surprise to nobody.

Bernardo Silva and Kounde still to come at over £100m when they're so far away from FFP it's insane. La Liga must surely put an embargo on them but just aren't.
Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:05:35 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:03:59 pm
A lot of twitter stuff going round so sounds legit. The rumour yesterday was that Barca had convinced him to stay put and agitate for a move to them, which would be of surprise to nobody.

Bernardo Silva and Kounde still to come at over £100m when they're so far away from FFP it's insane. La Liga must surely put an embargo on them but just aren't.

Barca are within the FFP rules the problem they have is registering the players that they have signed. They will have to start selling players soon.
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:05:55 pm
I can't wait for Barcelona to crash and burn. It has to happen at some point, surely?
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:06:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:48:33 am
Kounde to Chelsea going through today apparently.

Did Chelsea actually sign Koulibaly?

Really going in hard on the expensive profile players.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:06:33 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:03:59 pm
A lot of twitter stuff going round so sounds legit. The rumour yesterday was that Barca had convinced him to stay put and agitate for a move to them, which would be of surprise to nobody.

Bernardo Silva and Kounde still to come at over £100m when they're so far away from FFP it's insane. La Liga must surely put an embargo on them but just aren't.

La Liga seemed to be much harsher on them last Summer but maybe they've just decided that Real will walk the league if they do embargo them and they don't want a precession.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:15:24 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:05:55 pm
I can't wait for Barcelona to crash and burn. It has to happen at some point, surely?

To some degree it has happened in the last 2+ years - but I get what you mean - like 15th in table, utterly broke, etc.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:19:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:06:06 pm
Did Chelsea actually sign Koulibaly?

Really going in hard on the expensive profile players.

They did.
Crimson

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:22:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:35 am
With glee, Ill tell thee, that I did see wee Ben Mee, on a Free to the Bees.

B0151?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:29:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:25:19 am
Why would Lingard be out of their reach. Hes so overrated , not far off another delle Alli or ravel morrison. Players still living off a very short period of quality that teams keep giving them contracts theyve done nothing to merit.
You're not wrong but if Forest offered the same as West Ham or Newcastle then he wouldn't have went there so that's what I mean.
