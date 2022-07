It's crazy Lingard is getting that much but I can kind of see the logic for a newly promoted club paying an out of contract player that would otherwise be out of their reach a big 1 year deal to help them stay up



Yes and if it were any other half decent PL player with a work ethic and talent, but it’s Lingard we’re talking about here, the desperate and wannabe Pogba with about the same level of application. People say “oh but he did well at West Ham” whilst neglecting the word “briefly” and not factoring in he was under the delusion he still had a United career to resurrect and was trying to prove a point. As I said earlier, I’ll be shocked if he’s still there in February. Obscurity beckons for this waster.