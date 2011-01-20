Wonder if its a bit of protection for Forest (and Lingard) in case of relegation. Wouldnt be surprised if theres some sort of extension clause that kicks in if they stay up.
Theres usually clauses that protect both parties in the instance of relegation so its still a touch odd its only a one year deal. Youre probably right its just strange to see. Might see it more often in the future. Perhaps Lingard is thinking - with justification - that hell be the main man at Forest and will be not only making himself attractive to bigger teams, but also giving himself the clearest shot at making the World Cup squad.
Strange after reports theyd moved on to still see Chelsea being linked to Ronaldo. Hes in Lisbon sitting out pre-season whilst Mendes does a magical mystery tour of all the elite Champions League clubs. I think weve reached the tipping point now where no top team is going to accommodate him and pay him near what he thinks hes worth.
Bizarre reports circling in Spain that Kounde has been convinced by Barcelona to wait for them to bring in more income to be able to purchase and register him, rather than him go to Chelsea. Id say it sounds far fetched but good players are queuing up to go there even when theres no assurances theyll be registered by the start of the season or that the club can even definitively pay them long term. Apparently in Spain, La Liga has an app that all intra-club transfers must be registered via and when Barcelona try and add a player it just doesnt let them
£155m more they need to bring in/shed off the wage bill before they can register maybe just Lewandowski. They still have him, Kessie, Raphinha, Christensen and Torre. Apparently their solution is to sell a further 15% of future TV rights for 400m. They wont have a club if they keep this up.