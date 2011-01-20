Wonder if its a bit of protection for Forest (and Lingard) in case of relegation. Wouldnt be surprised if theres some sort of extension clause that kicks in if they stay up.



Theres usually clauses that protect both parties in the instance of relegation so its still a touch odd its only a one year deal. Youre probably right its just strange to see. Might see it more often in the future. Perhaps Lingard is thinking - with justification - that hell be the main man at Forest and will be not only making himself attractive to bigger teams, but also giving himself the clearest shot at making the World Cup squad.Strange after reports theyd moved on to still see Chelsea being linked to Ronaldo. Hes in Lisbon sitting out pre-season whilst Mendes does a magical mystery tour of all the elite Champions League clubs. I think weve reached the tipping point now where no top team is going to accommodate him and pay him near what he thinks hes worth.Bizarre reports circling in Spain that Kounde has been convinced by Barcelona to wait for them to bring in more income to be able to purchase and register him, rather than him go to Chelsea. Id say it sounds far fetched but good players are queuing up to go there even when theres no assurances theyll be registered by the start of the season or that the club can even definitively pay them long term. Apparently in Spain, La Liga has an app that all intra-club transfers must be registered via and when Barcelona try and add a player it just doesnt let them£155m more they need to bring in/shed off the wage bill before they can register maybe just Lewandowski. They still have him, Kessie, Raphinha, Christensen and Torre. Apparently their solution is to sell a further 15% of future TV rights for 400m. They wont have a club if they keep this up.