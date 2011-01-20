« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 900316 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,012
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12280 on: Yesterday at 04:43:09 pm »
That's a lotta beanz for young Alice
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12281 on: Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm
Are Forest really going to pay Lingard £200k a week ??

WTF

It's 180k per week.

West Ham offering 150k per week.

Either is far too much for him.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12282 on: Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm »
Wijnaldum going to Roma apparently.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,617
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12283 on: Yesterday at 04:47:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm
Wijnaldum going to Roma apparently.

Think that's a smart move for him and he'll actually fit in nicely with Mourinho's focus on tactical discipline.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,388
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12284 on: Yesterday at 04:51:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm
Wijnaldum going to Roma apparently.

I've started a pool on the second poster to bemoan us not re-signing him (you get no prizes for guessing the first, far too easy).

Seems a sensible'ish move for him, if there is such a thing at this point. That Roma squad is all over the shop, just signed Matic and Dybala.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,949
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12285 on: Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:51:11 pm
I've started a pool on the second poster to bemoan us not re-signing him (you get no prizes for guessing the first, far too easy).

Seems a sensible'ish move for him, if there is such a thing at this point. That Roma squad is all over the shop, just signed Matic and Dybala.

We missed a trick not getting him and coutinho back this summer.
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,628
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12286 on: Yesterday at 06:03:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm
We missed a trick not getting him and coutinho back this summer.

Be fair, we brought Jay Spearing home this summer.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12287 on: Yesterday at 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm
We missed a trick not getting him and coutinho back this summer.

And Suarez.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,266
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12288 on: Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm »
A whole one year deal for young Jessie, great commitment.

Early shout, thats ripped up by January and hes over in USA with Phil Neville and his lad.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12289 on: Yesterday at 07:13:29 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm
Social media influencer.

Are they still employing Juan Mata as a blogger?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12290 on: Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm
It's 180k per week.

West Ham offering 150k per week.

Either is far too much for him.

https://twitter.com/NFFC/status/1550182136631656449

what a bellend
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12291 on: Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm »
Are Forest really paying that blert 10 million a year? Deary me.

Not just saying it because he's a bit of a shitcunt but I don't think their business this summer has been *that* good. Reckon they'll stay up, good manager, but could see it falling apart if he leaves any time soon. Neco's a good signing, a bit sceptical over whether Awoniyi will be prolific in England though. The rest seem very meh to me. Don't want to say it reeks of Fulham a few years ago when they spent 100 odd million but some of them are big gambles at this level.

*Incoming title win and two European Cup successes to follow*
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,360
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12292 on: Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:47:07 pm
Think that's a smart move for him and he'll actually fit in nicely with Mourinho's focus on tactical discipline.
I like what Roma is doing so far. Zeki Celik from Lille, Dybala and now Wijnaldum. All 3 will be starters.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12293 on: Yesterday at 09:17:46 pm »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12294 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
Are Forest really paying that blert 10 million a year? Deary me.

Not just saying it because he's a bit of a shitcunt but I don't think their business this summer has been *that* good. Reckon they'll stay up, good manager, but could see it falling apart if he leaves any time soon. Neco's a good signing, a bit sceptical over whether Awoniyi will be prolific in England though. The rest seem very meh to me. Don't want to say it reeks of Fulham a few years ago when they spent 100 odd million but some of them are big gambles at this level.

*Incoming title win and two European Cup successes to follow*

I agree for what its worth. Theyve had a good number of key players to replace for a team just getting promoted but its so many new players to integrate, most of which have never played in England I could just see it being a slog. Cooper is a miracle man and turns players inside out but hes got his hands full.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12295 on: Yesterday at 09:41:31 pm »
Only a one year deal for Lingard at Forest? Strange set up and not the most sensible thing to bring him in and blow all the existing squads wages out the water. Hes simply not good enough to risk such unrest.

Is it a year because he fancies himself to put in shop-window performances to lure in a bigger club, or is it a cynical cash in move to earn a big signing on fee once again in a year? Or both?

I can imagine that West Ham, Leicester and Newcastle, the main teams linked, would never sign off on a one year deal.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12296 on: Yesterday at 09:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm
I agree for what its worth. Theyve had a good number of key players to replace for a team just getting promoted but its so many new players to integrate, most of which have never played in England I could just see it being a slog. Cooper is a miracle man and turns players inside out but hes got his hands full.

I'm not fully sure how many have gone but I've seen the goalie has left, made some big saves in that play-off shootout, and also Zinkernagel (thanks for that miss in the cup tie!)

I wouldn't be surprised if they're similar to Brentford this season. I think they'll start well, put some results together, and have one or two slog periods but ultimately be safe. I remember Huddersfield doing similar a few years back but it looked inevitable they would go down quickly after a while. In general I think a lot of the promoted sides in recent years have struggled to get up, stay up and then kick on. Suppose Leicester haven't done too bad in that regard ...

On Lingard, it's fucking crazy really. He could spend one year there, make all those millions, and move on to a big contract in Saudi Arabia/The UAE etc. He'd still only be 30. We're all being had off.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12297 on: Yesterday at 09:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:41:31 pm
Only a one year deal for Lingard at Forest? Strange set up and not the most sensible thing to bring him in and blow all the existing squads wages out the water. Hes simply not good enough to risk such unrest.

Is it a year because he fancies himself to put in shop-window performances to lure in a bigger club, or is it a cynical cash in move to earn a big signing on fee once again in a year? Or both?


Wonder if its a bit of protection for Forest (and Lingard) in case of relegation. Wouldnt be surprised if theres some sort of extension clause that kicks in if they stay up.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12298 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 pm »
Who are Forest signing for £10m that has actually produced in the PL and isnt retired or a cadaver? Seems a reasonable punt to me.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12299 on: Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:50:58 pm
Wonder if its a bit of protection for Forest (and Lingard) in case of relegation. Wouldnt be surprised if theres some sort of extension clause that kicks in if they stay up.
Theres usually clauses that protect both parties in the instance of relegation so its still a touch odd its only a one year deal. Youre probably right its just strange to see. Might see it more often in the future. Perhaps Lingard is thinking - with justification - that hell be the main man at Forest and will be not only making himself attractive to bigger teams, but also giving himself the clearest shot at making the World Cup squad.

Strange after reports theyd moved on to still see Chelsea being linked to Ronaldo. Hes in Lisbon sitting out pre-season whilst Mendes does a magical mystery tour of all the elite Champions League clubs. I think weve reached the tipping point now where no top team is going to accommodate him and pay him near what he thinks hes worth.

Bizarre reports circling in Spain that Kounde has been convinced by Barcelona to wait for them to bring in more income to be able to purchase and register him, rather than him go to Chelsea. Id say it sounds far fetched but good players are queuing up to go there even when theres no assurances theyll be registered by the start of the season or that the club can even definitively pay them long term. Apparently in Spain, La Liga has an app that all intra-club transfers must be registered via and when Barcelona try and add a player it just doesnt let them  ;D £155m more they need to bring in/shed off the wage bill before they can register maybe just Lewandowski. They still have him, Kessie, Raphinha, Christensen and Torre. Apparently their solution is to sell a further 15% of future TV rights for 400m. They wont have a club if they keep this up. 
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • Hates Poodles
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12300 on: Yesterday at 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm
It's 180k per week.

West Ham offering 150k per week.

Either is far too much for him.

Absolutely insane amount for that prick.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,955
  • Not Italian
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12301 on: Yesterday at 10:56:12 pm »
Forest are going back down, so fucking hard.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,003
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12302 on: Yesterday at 11:03:14 pm »
That overrated obnoxious man child will be mutually consented by Forest in January.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,003
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12303 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
Theres usually clauses that protect both parties in the instance of relegation so its still a touch odd its only a one year deal. Youre probably right its just strange to see. Might see it more often in the future. Perhaps Lingard is thinking - with justification - that hell be the main man at Forest and will be not only making himself attractive to bigger teams, but also giving himself the clearest shot at making the World Cup squad.

Strange after reports theyd moved on to still see Chelsea being linked to Ronaldo. Hes in Lisbon sitting out pre-season whilst Mendes does a magical mystery tour of all the elite Champions League clubs. I think weve reached the tipping point now where no top team is going to accommodate him and pay him near what he thinks hes worth.

Bizarre reports circling in Spain that Kounde has been convinced by Barcelona to wait for them to bring in more income to be able to purchase and register him, rather than him go to Chelsea. Id say it sounds far fetched but good players are queuing up to go there even when theres no assurances theyll be registered by the start of the season or that the club can even definitively pay them long term. Apparently in Spain, La Liga has an app that all intra-club transfers must be registered via and when Barcelona try and add a player it just doesnt let them  ;D £155m more they need to bring in/shed off the wage bill before they can register maybe just Lewandowski. They still have him, Kessie, Raphinha, Christensen and Torre. Apparently their solution is to sell a further 15% of future TV rights for 400m. They wont have a club if they keep this up. 
They are beyond arrogant and also beyond help now, like a gambling addict that cant help themselves and keep going back to the table thinking theyre this close to making all their losses disappear. They simply cant bear the thought of even 2-3 years of austerity and sensible regrowth. Calling in all their chips and favours in sheer desperation of keeping up appearances, making promises like the world is going to end. You also have to wonder what other off-the-book dodgy financial benefits are being dangled in front of potential signings, that they would simply overlook how much of a shitshow the club is these days, or how these scumbags are honouring De Jongs deferred salary IOU. Personally I cant wait to see it all go to shit and see them in the gutter, effectively bankrupt or end up like Leeds 20 years ago.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,062
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12304 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
Barca played De Jong at centre back (with Busquets in midfield) in their most recent friendly too.

Prospective signings would have to be stupid to think the club and Xavi wouldn't pull all the same dirty underhanded tricks with them down the line.

Mes que un club. Hope they miss out on the CL this season through some player registration issues of their own making.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12305 on: Today at 03:18:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
They wont have a club if they keep this up.

We live in hope.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12306 on: Today at 03:20:18 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm
It's 180k per week.

West Ham offering 150k per week.

Either is far too much for him.

Gambling on himself and it'll backfire spectacularly.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12307 on: Today at 07:52:25 am »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
https://twitter.com/NFFC/status/1550182136631656449

what a bellend

I'm older than him and still feel like a kid, but that was cringe as fuck.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Up
« previous next »
 