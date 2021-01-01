« previous next »
Honestly Las Im not really sure what our back and forth is about now, because essentially were both saying slightly differing version of hes decent - you just think hes better than I do. The toddler remark really easy tongue in cheek with no offence meant by it, I was just surprised by what seemed a fairly impassioned response to my criticism. My context heavy argument is very much the same you came back with.

Its fair of you to say he surprised you against Scotland with the way he dragged Ukraine forward - I dont dispute he has some ability but its also fair to say that Scotland are shit and Zinchenko was directly up against a middling Celtic midfielder and a Chelsea U23 player.

He has 7 career assists in the Premier League playing as an attacking full back for one of the truly dominant sides. The question I ask is would I be happy had Liverpool paid £30m for him to be a squad player? Not when we got Tsimikas for £7m and have Curtis Jones waiting in the wings.

Fair thoughts anyway, I just am underwhelmed with him. Thats all Ive got to say now.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 03:53:04 am
City's selling well, far too well which is unlike them. With all that money they seem to have coming in, I cant see cucurella being the last they sign. They'll probably splash another 100 million somewhere, hopefully on another grealish sort of player.


Bellingham.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 03:53:04 am
City's selling well, far too well which is unlike them. With all that money they seem to have coming in, I cant see cucurella being the last they sign. They'll probably splash another 100 million somewhere, hopefully on another grealish sort of player.

Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.
Money State funds and extra, off the books payments, talk.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:35:13 am
Money State funds and extra, off the books payments, talk.

Or it might just be people making things up  ::)

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.

I'm 99% sure that this won't happen
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:14:43 am

My main issue with the deal is that he's a backup at a billionaire's plaything. He's their third choice LB and about somewhere between 8-10th choice in centre midfield, at a guess. There's no bidding war that City are fighting off. The market for players who are superfluous to sportswash clubs where money is literally no object is not exactly bustling and one that gets driven to high fees. Does anyone see Emerson Palmieri leaving Chelsea for near £30mil when he eventually leaves?

I get that Arsenal have deep pockets and some of the biggest spenders around now, with seemingly little regard for maintaining value or getting some money back from investing in players, but signing a 26 year old inexperience midfielder to play midfield and cover for the scottish fiull acks regular injuries for a higher than normal fee is just screaming 'next manager will sell him for 8 million in 2-3 years to clear the decks for the next overhaul

He's obviously not a starter for City, but he gets way more gametime for them than you make out. Last season, he had more than 1000 minutes in the league - only 12 Liverpool players had more PL minutes than him. He played even more the season before, almost 1500 minutes. And the year before that, somewhere around 1250 minutes.

I get that a lot of people don't think Zinchenko is good - I've no real opinion on it - but on paper, City asking for £30m for someone who plays that often for one of the best sides in Europe seems perfectly normal to me.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.

To replace who? They have just signed Philips.

City's midfield isn't workman like. Now that they have signed Haaland. It will mean one of their creative players like a Grealish will be battling it out with De Bruyne or Silva(if he stays).
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:26:58 am
He's obviously not a starter for City, but he gets way more gametime for them than you make out. Last season, he had more than 1000 minutes in the league - only 12 Liverpool players had more PL minutes than him. He played even more the season before, almost 1500 minutes. And the year before that, somewhere around 1250 minutes.

I get that a lot of people don't think Zinchenko is good - I've no real opinion on it - but on paper, City asking for £30m for someone who plays that often for one of the best sides in Europe seems perfectly normal to me.

To be fair I wasn't making out he didn't get game time, and to be even fairer I've not said he's a bad player, I was merely talking about the here and now (they are signing his replacement Cucarella so it's inevitable he wouldn't be getting the same game time this coming season).

And on last season, he started 10 PL games (that's one more than Milner and Chamberlain, for reference) and played about 2 more games worth of minutes than the two of them.

Chamberlain with one year left on his contract isn't even attracting the 10mil bids the club is briefing it'd accept. Zinchenko with two years, and two players ahead of him (plus a potential third, criminal trial pending), doesn't figure to have much chance of another 1,000 minute season.

Zinchenko's gone from being courted by Watford last season to suddenly being a £32 million player for Arsenal. I'm just massively unimpressed with Arsenal's powers of negotiations, put it that way
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.

It's a rubbish rumour as Klopp pretty much confirmed we asked about him but were told not available this summer. Dortmund clearly don't need the money this summer and can command the same fee next summer.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:02:20 am
Honestly Las Im not really sure what our back and forth is about now, because essentially were both saying slightly differing version of hes decent - you just think hes better than I do. The toddler remark really easy tongue in cheek with no offence meant by it, I was just surprised by what seemed a fairly impassioned response to my criticism. My context heavy argument is very much the same you came back with.

Its fair of you to say he surprised you against Scotland with the way he dragged Ukraine forward - I dont dispute he has some ability but its also fair to say that Scotland are shit and Zinchenko was directly up against a middling Celtic midfielder and a Chelsea U23 player.

He has 7 career assists in the Premier League playing as an attacking full back for one of the truly dominant sides. The question I ask is would I be happy had Liverpool paid £30m for him to be a squad player? Not when we got Tsimikas for £7m and have Curtis Jones waiting in the wings.

Fair thoughts anyway, I just am underwhelmed with him. Thats all Ive got to say now.

I get your points DS and it's hard to disagree with them. At the end of the day, it's up to Zinchenko (& Jesus) to prove they are good enough players in their own right outside the City system, whatever position they settle in.

Until they do that, there will always be scepticism. In saying that, signing players at a very decent age with a point to prove is a positive. And 1 thing Arteta will know is their personality, attitude and work ethic, and he'll know how infectious that can be the more of the positive types like that you can add to your squad.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:06:32 am
I get your points DS and it's hard to disagree with them. At the end of the day, it's up to Zinchenko (& Jesus) to prove they are good enough players in their own right outside the City system, whatever position they settle in.

Until they do that, there will always be scepticism. In saying that, signing players at a very decent age with a point to prove is a positive. And 1 thing Arteta will know is their personality, attitude and work ethic, and he'll know how infectious that can be the more of the positive types like that you can add to your squad.
Hes the only bit of recruitment Arsenal have done this summer Id question - Bringing Saliba back is the right call as hes one of the best young CBs in Europe, Fabio Vieira is a touch strange but I can see the logic from the 5 subs point of view and Jesus is a brilliant signing. Zinchenko for £30m just stands out because for all the money Arsenal have spent, theyre not an oil club on unlimited funds and when theres the clear need for a true DM its strange to see the budget apportioned in such a way. They may still get a DM and solve that issue though.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:33:32 am
Hes the only bit of recruitment Arsenal have done this summer Id question - Bringing Saliba back is the right call as hes one of the best young CBs in Europe, Fabio Vieira is a touch strange but I can see the logic from the 5 subs point of view and Jesus is a brilliant signing. Zinchenko for £30m just stands out because for all the money Arsenal have spent, theyre not an oil club on unlimited funds and when theres the clear need for a true DM its strange to see the budget apportioned in such a way. They may still get a DM and solve that issue though.

I don't think we're even looking for a DM this window to be honest, there's been hardly any links to 1. Whether that's the correct call we need to see, but it seems the club is gambling on Partey's availability and Elneny coming into cover, which I admit is a big gamble, especially in a world cup year.

Considering we bid for Martinez and Raphinha, Zinchenko makes sense as the Martinez alternative we've not really had any links for a Raphinha 1 either.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:33:32 am
Hes the only bit of recruitment Arsenal have done this summer Id question - Bringing Saliba back is the right call as hes one of the best young CBs in Europe, Fabio Vieira is a touch strange but I can see the logic from the 5 subs point of view and Jesus is a brilliant signing. Zinchenko for £30m just stands out because for all the money Arsenal have spent, theyre not an oil club on unlimited funds and when theres the clear need for a true DM its strange to see the budget apportioned in such a way. They may still get a DM and solve that issue though.

I think that sums up where we are and are still a defensive midfielder short, unless we play 3 at the back, we do have some depth at least, for the first time in ages, and Zinchenkos flexibility is probably whats most appealing about him, together with his attitude leadership and injury record.
Charles de Ketelaere is one of the least footballer names I've heard.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:05:57 pm
Charles de Ketelaere is one of the least footballer names I've heard.

Sounds like a Grand Prix driver.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:08:30 am
Arsenal has also done good business and seem to have a plan. Squad wise, those two apart from us and city look to be in the right shape for the start of season.
whatever it is, apart from "Sign as many players as we can", escapes me.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:56:47 am
I'm 99% sure that this won't happen
beats me how people can read stories - that they acknowledge are almost totally clickbait / BS - for weeks or months on end ..... then say things like this.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:52:10 pm
beats me how people can read stories - that they acknowledge are almost totally clickbait / BS - for weeks or months on end ..... then say things like this.


I did say it was a rumour.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:02:20 am
Honestly Las Im not really sure what our back and forth is about now, because essentially were both saying slightly differing version of hes decent - you just think hes better than I do. The toddler remark really easy tongue in cheek with no offence meant by it, I was just surprised by what seemed a fairly impassioned response to my criticism. My context heavy argument is very much the same you came back with.

Its fair of you to say he surprised you against Scotland with the way he dragged Ukraine forward - I dont dispute he has some ability but its also fair to say that Scotland are shit and Zinchenko was directly up against a middling Celtic midfielder and a Chelsea U23 player.

He has 7 career assists in the Premier League playing as an attacking full back for one of the truly dominant sides. The question I ask is would I be happy had Liverpool paid £30m for him to be a squad player? Not when we got Tsimikas for £7m and have Curtis Jones waiting in the wings.

Fair thoughts anyway, I just am underwhelmed with him. Thats all Ive got to say now.
I have no idea how good Zinchenko is, if he's worth 30mil or not.

You're right we wouldn't pay it now but we did pay a similar fee for Oxlade Chamberlain when we were building our squad for Klopp first full season. Granted that's the English player inflated fee but us and City are able to get maybe inflated fees for our squad players given our success. That's irrelevant to whether he's worth it for Arsenal of course. But from a City POV we can't be too surprised they got that much.
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:08:36 pm
I have no idea how good Zinchenko is, if he's worth 30mil or not.

You're right we wouldn't pay it now but we did pay a similar fee for Oxlade Chamberlain when we were building our squad for Klopp first full season. Granted that's the English player inflated fee but us and City are able to get maybe inflated fees for our squad players given our success. That's irrelevant to whether he's worth it for Arsenal of course. But from a City POV we can't be too surprised they got that much.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was for the second full season after just beating Arsenal to 4th place in 2017.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:02:30 pm
I did say it was a rumour.
wasn't you I quoted :)
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:45:01 pm
whatever it is, apart from "Sign as many players as we can", escapes me.

Seems to have gotten rid of almost all the overpaid aging players and replaced them pretty decently. There squad does not seem bloated to me. Quite the opposite, they have streamlined fairly well but there's still room to improve, especially in quality.
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm
Oxlade-Chamberlain was for the second full season after just beating Arsenal to 4th place in 2017.
I stand corrected! I had originally typed early Klopp as I wasn't exactly sure, don't know why I changed it.
Barca after another youngster now, Carney Chukwuemeka from villa. Even more money spent in positions they already have a lot of players in
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Barca after another youngster now, Carney Chukwuemeka from villa. Even more money spent in positions they already have a lot of players in

Seems a strange one. Not that they're interested - he's really highly rated - but from the player's perspective the more logical move would surely be somewhere where he'll play each week. Don't think that would be the case at Barca.

We apparently really like him, and if he's open to Barca I'd be intrigued whether we make a move. Because we can probably offer similar game time as them, and a much much more stable environment under a coach renowned for his development of younger players.
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Barca after another youngster now, Carney Chukwuemeka from villa. Even more money spent in positions they already have a lot of players in
One hit wonder that lad.
Quote from: El Lobo on July 19, 2022, 08:04:16 pm
Nearly £80 million combined for Jesus and Zinchenko. What a time to be alive, fund the sports washers.
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Barca after another youngster now, Carney Chukwuemeka from villa. Even more money spent in positions they already have a lot of players in

I wonder if they just see it as an opportunity to use their lure and his contract status to get him cheap, then push him out the door next summer for double what they paid.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm
I wonder if they just see it as an opportunity to use their lure and his contract status to get him cheap, then push him out the door next summer for double what they paid.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:31:48 pm
Seems a strange one. Not that they're interested - he's really highly rated - but from the player's perspective the more logical move would surely be somewhere where he'll play each week. Don't think that would be the case at Barca.

We apparently really like him, and if he's open to Barca I'd be intrigued whether we make a move. Because we can probably offer similar game time as them, and a much much more stable environment under a coach renowned for his development of younger players.

Agreed, don't see why he'd go there if its about game time as it's more unlikely at Villa. Though I saw reports that Villa want 20m for him this summer, no way that's possible
Juventus have signed Gleison Bremer from Torino for £34.8m.

Seems a good buy that for a reasonable fee, he has good numbers and looks a bit of a beast. I wonder if the rest of the De Ligt money will go on another CB or if theyre trying for Zaniolo.

Bonnucci is nowhere near the player he was, they dont seem to want to keep Rugani and this leaves them extremely light at centre half. The whole squad is a bit thin really.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:19:46 am
Juventus have signed Gleison Bremer from Torino for £34.8m.

Seems a good buy that for a reasonable fee, he has good numbers and looks a bit of a beast. I wonder if the rest of the De Ligt money will go on another CB or if theyre trying for Zaniolo.

Bonnucci is nowhere near the player he was, they dont seem to want to keep Rugani and this leaves them extremely light at centre half. The whole squad is a bit thin really.
Let's see if he is as good as Werder Bremer
seriously though, isn't fee a bit too much?
Brighton have rejected a £30m bid from Abu Dhabi for Cucurella (SSN).
They know Pep doesnt pay less than £50m for a full back.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:09:37 am
Brighton have rejected a £30m bid from Abu Dhabi for Cucurella (SSN).
They know Pep doesnt pay less than £50m for a full back.

If Zinchenko is worth £30 million then the player they want to bring in to upgrade on him should be worth a hell of a lot more.
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Barca after another youngster now, Carney Chukwuemeka from villa. Even more money spent in positions they already have a lot of players in

He would have to be absolutely mental to go there. Midfield is the one place they've got huge quality, although i guess if De Jong leaves it'll be a little weaker, plus they treat their players terribly.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:14:25 am
He would have to be absolutely mental to go there. Midfield is the one place they've got huge quality, although i guess if De Jong leaves it'll be a little weaker, plus they treat their players terribly.

I know, they offer old players, injury prone players and contract rebels mental contracts on ridiculous money  :)
Are Forest really going to pay Lingard £200k a week ??

WTF
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:17:52 pm
Are Forest really going to pay Lingard £200k a week ??

WTF
That's ridiculous. What's his best position anyway? As a 10?
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:17:52 pm
Are Forest really going to pay Lingard £200k a week ??

WTF

£10k for every year he's been alive seems fair
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:35:27 pm
That's ridiculous. What's his best position anyway? As a 10?
Social media influencer.
