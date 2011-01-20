Feel like this could be an all time stinker of a window for an Everton. No doubt they'll loan two in on deadline day, a known classic at Goodison Park, and claim they've won it yet again.



They're supposedly after Gibbs White, but if they can't finance the cheaper Cornet surely that's a no go, too?



It'll be at least one youngster from Chelsea I feel, maybe a cheap buy from a foreign league too in god knows what position. They're in big big trouble, hopefully Forest have done enough to finish above them because I can't see Everton leap-frogging any Prem side from last season unless they have a proper shocker. Would worry about Brentford too as I think they'll get less points than last time around. Fancy Leeds to have a slightly better season. Going to need Bournemouth to do something under Scott Parker because I think you can write Fulham off right away.