THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

RedSince86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:48:39 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:36 am
In the end theyll sell themselves to Saudi Arabia . I wouldnt be surprised if thats part of their thinking already , go big and if it doesnt work sell out.
Good luck trying to get that through with Tebas at the helm at La Liga.

He seems to be the only voice high up in Football who calls out the Sportswash clubs and how they are ruining Football.

Or maybe Saudi or some other ME despotic regime who buys Barca just silences him with a Yacht, Villa and a nice retirement fund, something like that seems to have happened with Ceferin.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:00:34 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:48:39 am
Good luck trying to get that through with Tebas at the helm at La Liga.

He seems to be the only voice high up in Football who calls out the Sportswash clubs and how they are ruining Football.

Or maybe Saudi or some other ME despotic regime who buys Barca just silences him with a Yacht, Villa and a nice retirement fund, something like that seems to have happened with Ceferin.

He wouldn't give a shit, he's just annoyed that they're not getting all the mega transfers anymore.
Jayo10

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:04:00 am
Quote from: jillc on July 16, 2022, 12:22:10 pm
If they lose this case in court, surely Barcelona are finished.

Debt-zombie Barcelona can only be saved by the European Super League

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/16/debt-zombie-barcelona-can-saved-european-super-league/

Article is behind a paywall unfortunately
[new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:08:17 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:04:00 am
Article is behind a paywall unfortunately

Is it? I can still read it

might also be here

https://archive.ph/iPAlk
MikeD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:09:05 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:04:00 am
Article is behind a paywall unfortunately

google "12ft ladder paywall"
BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:13:00 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:08:17 am
Is it? I can still read it

might also be here

https://archive.ph/iPAlk

Quote
Barcelona sold 10 per cent of 20 years of future Liga rights to the bank Sixth Street, itself an ESL investor, for 207.5 million.

But if the ESL kicks off and they leave or are booted from La Liga then what TV rights have Sixth Street bought? There'd have to be a clause about them getting 10% of an ESL as well.
Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:22:07 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm
No doubt the abundance of Turkish kebab stalls in Munich played a factor in Bayern getting a sweet deal for De Ligt.

If that influences signings, expect their next one to be a Thai player then.
Geezer08

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:36:23 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:08:17 am
Is it? I can still read it

might also be here

https://archive.ph/iPAlk

Wasnt aware that Real Madrid financed their stadium rebuild by selling 30% of future revenue - the spanish are heavy leveraged, maybe thats also why Tebas is so frustrated by UEFAs lack of governance around FFP.
bazz

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:19:17 pm
Very good and detailed analysis here on how Barca are doing what they are doing:

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1548917012021145606
gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:32:28 pm
Sounds like Cornet might be off to Fulham. Everton could only afford a loan.

Truly fucked.
[new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:43:15 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:32:28 pm
Sounds like Cornet might be off to Fulham. Everton could only afford a loan.

Truly fucked.

That's hilarious if true :D
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:47:15 pm
Feel like this could be an all time stinker of a window for an Everton. No doubt they'll loan two in on deadline day, a known classic at Goodison Park, and claim they've won it yet again.

They're supposedly after Gibbs White, but if they can't finance the cheaper Cornet surely that's a no go, too?

It'll be at least one youngster from Chelsea I feel, maybe a cheap buy from a foreign league too in god knows what position. They're in big big trouble, hopefully Forest have done enough to finish above them because I can't see Everton leap-frogging any Prem side from last season unless they have a proper shocker. Would worry about Brentford too as I think they'll get less points than last time around. Fancy Leeds to have a slightly better season. Going to need Bournemouth to do something under Scott Parker because I think you can write Fulham off right away.
Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:58:55 pm
They're going to panic and bring back Barkley on loan at the last minute, aren't they?  ;D
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:02:33 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:47:15 pm

It'll be at least one youngster from Chelsea I feel, maybe a cheap buy from a foreign league too in god knows what position.

Billy Gilmour has just left Chelsea's training camp in the USA, so it's probably him.

Speaking of Chelsea, they're seemingly going for Kounde having been linked to him for ages, as well as Kimpembe. Obviously remains to be seen how they all fit together, but a back three of Kounde, Koulibaly and Kimpembe looks strong on paper, even if the trio are going to have a really unfortunate nickname.
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:07:13 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:58:55 pm
They're going to panic and bring back Barkley on loan at the last minute, aren't they?  ;D
Bank on it!
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:10:13 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:02:33 pm
Billy Gilmour has just left Chelsea's training camp in the USA, so it's probably him.

Speaking of Chelsea, they're seemingly going for Kounde having been linked to him for ages, as well as Kimpembe. Obviously remains to be seen how they all fit together, but a back three of Kounde, Koulibaly and Kimpembe looks strong on paper, even if the trio are going to have a really unfortunate nickname.

 :lmao :lmao Hope they bring them both in just for that

Think Gilmour will struggle in that Everton midfield. No matter what combination they play it's probably going to be poor.
tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:12:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:10:13 pm
:lmao :lmao Hope they bring them both in just for that


John Terry will be straight back into the club.
Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:14:43 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:32:28 pm
Sounds like Cornet might be off to Fulham. Everton could only afford a loan.

Truly fucked.

I guess most Brits would like to afford some ice from a Comet instead right now ;D
Terry de Niro

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:20:26 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:14:43 pm
I guess most Brits would like to afford some ice from a Comet instead right now ;D
A wafer slim chance of that happening.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:34:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:10:13 pm
Think Gilmour will struggle in that Everton midfield. No matter what combination they play it's probably going to be poor.

He was shit for Norwich, who as bad as they were actually try and play football which should enable good midfielders to showcase themselves (like with Cantwell in his first season). It'll be a particularly bad transfer for Everton.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:32:40 pm
Looks like Broja will go to West Ham - has left the US tour to fly home to finalise a deal.

Lingard now supposedly close too, with Onana, Scamacca and Ruam seemingly advanced.

Gone from signing no-one to bringing in quite a few. They have already signed that lad Flynn Downes for central midfield and Areola on a permanent deal.

If they had this attitude in January, what would their season have looked like!



Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:42:02 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:32:40 pm
Looks like Broja will go to West Ham - has left the US tour to fly home to finalise a deal.

Lingard now supposedly close too, with Onana, Scamacca and Ruam seemingly advanced.

Gone from signing no-one to bringing in quite a few. They have already signed that lad Flynn Downes for central midfield and Areola on a permanent deal.

If they had this attitude in January, what would their season have looked like!

Still 7th? They had a negative GD and negative xG difference and were miles off challenging for anything by the end. I get that they had Europa but that's not really an excuse if that's what you are supposedly challenging to do consistently. My guess is they'll still be a Rice or Soucek injury away from mid table or worse.
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:11:07 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:32:28 pm
Sounds like Cornet might be off to Fulham. Everton could only afford a loan.

Truly fucked.

Just one Cornet? No.

Yes Im aware Im lifting the joke from earlier. :D
Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:15:42 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:32:28 pm
Sounds like Cornet might be off to Fulham. Everton could only afford a loan.

Truly fucked.

Waste of time Everton trying that wheeze. You'll never work a loan.
