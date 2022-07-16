« previous next »
RedSince86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12160 on: Today at 10:48:39 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:36 am
In the end theyll sell themselves to Saudi Arabia . I wouldnt be surprised if thats part of their thinking already , go big and if it doesnt work sell out.
Good luck trying to get that through with Tebas at the helm at La Liga.

He seems to be the only voice high up in Football who calls out the Sportswash clubs and how they are ruining Football.

Or maybe Saudi or some other ME despotic regime who buys Barca just silences him with a Yacht, Villa and a nice retirement fund, something like that seems to have happened with Ceferin.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12161 on: Today at 11:00:34 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:48:39 am
Good luck trying to get that through with Tebas at the helm at La Liga.

He seems to be the only voice high up in Football who calls out the Sportswash clubs and how they are ruining Football.

Or maybe Saudi or some other ME despotic regime who buys Barca just silences him with a Yacht, Villa and a nice retirement fund, something like that seems to have happened with Ceferin.

He wouldn't give a shit, he's just annoyed that they're not getting all the mega transfers anymore.
Jayo10

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12162 on: Today at 11:04:00 am
Quote from: jillc on July 16, 2022, 12:22:10 pm
If they lose this case in court, surely Barcelona are finished.

Debt-zombie Barcelona can only be saved by the European Super League

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/16/debt-zombie-barcelona-can-saved-european-super-league/

Article is behind a paywall unfortunately
[new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12163 on: Today at 11:08:17 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:04:00 am
Article is behind a paywall unfortunately

Is it? I can still read it

might also be here

https://archive.ph/iPAlk
MikeD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12164 on: Today at 11:09:05 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:04:00 am
Article is behind a paywall unfortunately

google "12ft ladder paywall"
BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12165 on: Today at 11:13:00 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:08:17 am
Is it? I can still read it

might also be here

https://archive.ph/iPAlk

Quote
Barcelona sold 10 per cent of 20 years of future Liga rights to the bank Sixth Street, itself an ESL investor, for 207.5 million.

But if the ESL kicks off and they leave or are booted from La Liga then what TV rights have Sixth Street bought? There'd have to be a clause about them getting 10% of an ESL as well.
Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12166 on: Today at 11:22:07 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm
No doubt the abundance of Turkish kebab stalls in Munich played a factor in Bayern getting a sweet deal for De Ligt.

If that influences signings, expect their next one to be a Thai player then.
Geezer08

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12167 on: Today at 12:36:23 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:08:17 am
Is it? I can still read it

might also be here

https://archive.ph/iPAlk

Wasnt aware that Real Madrid financed their stadium rebuild by selling 30% of future revenue - the spanish are heavy leveraged, maybe thats also why Tebas is so frustrated by UEFAs lack of governance around FFP.
bazz

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12168 on: Today at 03:19:17 pm
Very good and detailed analysis here on how Barca are doing what they are doing:

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1548917012021145606
