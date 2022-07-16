Theyre difficult issues to disentangle. Peabee is right in that the accusation gets thrown way too readily at African players. But it would also be disingenuous to say that the players caught in recent years as not the age they profess, have not typically been from Africa.



Theres been unfortunate instances such as Kenyas U18 Team at the turn of the century fielding multiple blokes in their 20s which has then driven the stigma. This is usually due to FA greed and duplicity rather than an individual looking to operate outside of normalcy.



In truth theres very little confirmed cases and often the player didnt have a clue themselves; Silas Mvumpa (previously Wamangituka) learned retrospectively that an agent looking to get him into European football had changed his identity and age to make him more appealing to European clubs. It was Mvumpa himself who blew the whistle on this.



African age issues get more attention Id say, because theres actually a lot of good national teams, but look into it and Iraq, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bhutan and Yemen have all been ejected from AFC Under 18 tournaments in the last decade for fielding 20+ Year olds in junior competitions. Just none of those players were ever likely to make it to Europe, so it was done just to win.