If they lose this case in court, surely Barcelona are finished.

Debt-zombie Barcelona can only be saved by the European Super League

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/16/debt-zombie-barcelona-can-saved-european-super-league/
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:24:26 am
How long before Barca will have to sell a stake of the club to the Saudis?

You know - this isn't as crazy as it might seem.

Presuming there are some rules actually in place to prevent this - I'm sure LaLiga would somehow say ok so long as Barca had a plan on buying it back.  ::)
Surprised by Newcastle in the market so far. Expected them to go bigger.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:51:19 pm
Surprised by Newcastle in the market so far. Expected them to go bigger.

Their owners faced a lot more push back when buying Newcastle than the City/PSG owners, and I'm guessing if they started throwing money at players those questions around sports washing would get louder.

My bet is that their plan is:
- Throw money at backroom staff like scouts, nutritionists, coaches, etc. This doesn't bring a lot of attention.
- Invest in infrastructure since this is typically seen as good owner behaviour and benefits the club. Maybe invest in areas around the stadium too.
- Slowly start to add more and more small sponsors, mostly used as ways to pour their own money into the club in a way that looks legitimate.
- Get a top 10 finish (they'll be expecting that this season) and then start targeting more Guimaraes type signings, young talents who could go to a bigger club but won't raise a ton of eyebrows going to Newcastle for "regular football".
- Aim to start challenging the top six around the time that England gets an extra CL spot through this stupid new format.
- Ship out Howe when he gets them close to competing for the CL and go big with the next manager.
- Start competing for bigger names after becoming a big club "organically".
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:24:26 am
How long before Barca will have to sell a stake of the club to the Saudis?

They may as well sell up to someone who can run the club properly. Their model doesn't work. The members are idiots who have consistently voted for crooks and incompetents to destroy them and line their own pockets. A bit like the English at general elections.



Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:51:27 pm
Their owners faced a lot more push back when buying Newcastle than the City/PSG owners, and I'm guessing if they started throwing money at players those questions around sports washing would get louder.

My bet is that their plan is:
- Throw money at backroom staff like scouts, nutritionists, coaches, etc. This doesn't bring a lot of attention.
- Invest in infrastructure since this is typically seen as good owner behaviour and benefits the club. Maybe invest in areas around the stadium too.
- Slowly start to add more and more small sponsors, mostly used as ways to pour their own money into the club in a way that looks legitimate.
- Get a top 10 finish (they'll be expecting that this season) and then start targeting more Guimaraes type signings, young talents who could go to a bigger club but won't raise a ton of eyebrows going to Newcastle for "regular football".
- Aim to start challenging the top six around the time that England gets an extra CL spot through this stupid new format.
- Ship out Howe when he gets them close to competing for the CL and go big with the next manager.
- Start competing for bigger names after becoming a big club "organically".

I see them as more of an RB Leipzig than a City or PSG. They'll try and build it more incrementally. Problem is the competition for CL is intense here. And look what Everton have spent just to go backwards.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:11:54 pm
I see them as more of an RB Leipzig than a City or PSG. They'll try and build it more incrementally. Problem is the competition for CL is intense here. And look what Everton have spent just to go backwards.

No chance the Saudis have bought them with the idea of a being more of a RB Leipzig. That isnt a sportswashing project.

Evertons spending isnt even worth a mention in comparison. Newcastle can blow em out the water in fees AND wages.  And so far, the suggestion is they do have people on place who do have an idea of how to buy.

It wont be instantaneous, it wasnt for Abu Dhabi either, but their aim is very much to be competing for the league here and the CL in the near future. And why wont they be with the financial power they have behidn them, and so long as they continue getting signings right.
Gnabry signs a new contract at Bayern.
Any remote chance Bayern go after Kane?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:49:55 pm
Gnabry signs a new contract at Bayern.

That's a bit surprising. Guessing it's for mega-bucks.

I guess money saved on Lewandowski can now go to Gnabry
If Lewandowski's form suddenly falls off a cliff and Barca have to pay them wages for as many as four federal years in the transfer pen ;D
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:21:44 pm
No chance the Saudis have bought them with the idea of a being more of a RB Leipzig. That isnt a sportswashing project.

Evertons spending isnt even worth a mention in comparison. Newcastle can blow em out the water in fees AND wages.  And so far, the suggestion is they do have people on place who do have an idea of how to buy.

It wont be instantaneous, it wasnt for Abu Dhabi either, but their aim is very much to be competing for the league here and the CL in the near future. And why wont they be with the financial power they have behidn them, and so long as they continue getting signings right.

Theyve signed someone from our recruitment team already, so theyll be tapping him for inside information. They are probably offering mega bucks to analysts and scouts in other top teams as a shortcut. If they offered Will Spearman et al 5x their LFC salary, it would be hard to turn down, but lets hope they covet principles over hard cash. 
Ajax get Calvin Bassey from Rangers for 22m. Looks like Rangers getting good fees for their players this summer. He will probably wear Utd shirt in a year when they pay 100M for him.
Barcelona are a mess

Keeper:

Ter Stegen - the only position that is nailed on without a ridiculous about of backups

Back up Neto

Defence - probably go with

Dest Araujo Christensen Alba

They need to get rid of 35 year old Pique

Wague and Umtiti can go too

Back up Garcia, Roberto, Mingueza

Midfield - loads of options

Kessie Gavi Pedri

Back up Busquets, De Jong, Gonzalez

Get rid of Puig, Collado, Pjanić

Forwards - Dembele Lewandowski Raphinha

Back up - Fati, Torres

Get rid of Depay, Braithwaite, Aubameyang

So a squad of 20

And sell 9 players

The issue is the contracts these players have

Umtiti who played once last season and for the previous 3 seasons played less than 20 games has a contract until 2026 Hes also rumoured to have failed medicals

De Jong who is owed £17m in wages has a contract until 2026 no wonder he doesnt want to leave Yes if Bayern were in for him he would go But Man Utd

Aubameyang has a contract until 2025

It wouldn't be a proper transfer window if Barca didn't throw big dough at a forward over 30. How does Lewandkowski and Aubemeyang mesh together though?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:15:01 pm
It wouldn't be a proper transfer window if Barca didn't throw big dough at a forward over 30. How does Lewandkowski and Aubemeyang mesh together though?
I really don't see them playing together. Also, Ferran Torres has been disappointment since his arrival too.
Doubts over Chancel Mbemba's age have resurfaced following his move to Marseille- the DR Congo defender has previously been registered as having four different dates of birth, reports LEquipe.

CNN reports that he is actually 33, not 27.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:46:36 pm
Doubts over Chancel Mbemba's age have resurfaced following his move to Marseille- the DR Congo defender has previously been registered as having four different dates of birth, reports LEquipe.

CNN reports that he is actually 33, not 27.

Not this again. He was accused of this in 2015 and exactly the same story of different DOBs. He had bone tests back then which are accurate to within two years.


No surprise its a black african player being accused again.

Edit: found the story from 7 years ago.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/newcastles-chancel-mbemba-three-birthdays-6241226
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:01:02 pm
Not this again. He was accused of this in 2015 and exactly the same story of different DOBs. He had bone tests back then which are accurate to within two years.


No surprise its a black african player being accused again.

Edit: found the story from 7 years ago.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/newcastles-chancel-mbemba-three-birthdays-6241226

not necessarily due to racism though,

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age_fraud_in_association_football
Theyre difficult issues to disentangle. Peabee is right in that the accusation gets thrown way too readily at African players. But it would also be disingenuous to say that the players caught in recent years as not the age they profess, have not typically been from Africa.

Theres been unfortunate instances such as Kenyas U18 Team at the turn of the century fielding multiple blokes in their 20s which has then driven the stigma. This is usually due to FA greed and duplicity rather than an individual looking to operate outside of normalcy.

In truth theres very little confirmed cases and often the player didnt have a clue themselves; Silas Mvumpa (previously Wamangituka) learned retrospectively that an agent looking to get him into European football had changed his identity and age to make him more appealing to European clubs. It was Mvumpa himself who blew the whistle on this.

African age issues get more attention Id say, because theres actually a lot of good national teams, but look into it and Iraq, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bhutan and Yemen have all been ejected from AFC Under 18 tournaments in the last decade for fielding 20+ Year olds in junior competitions. Just none of those players were ever likely to make it to Europe, so it was done just to win.
