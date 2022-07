Hopefully Barca come in hard for Silva because frankly I don't think City have the ability to replace him.. Maybe they could go in hard for Barella as a replacement but that's literally the only player I can think of with a similar profile.



I would not be surprised to see City move hard for Bukayo Saka either this summer or next though, who to be fair would be a brilliant signing in the long term despite him still being a touch raw at the moment for me.



We can't be shitting our knickers at City making quality signings though, they always will like any elite team would. The thing is, their signings don't always live up to the hype.. Grealish is an obvious example, but also I remember when Gabriel Jesus went there everyone was hyping him up massively and he has never lived up to that expectation during his City career.



One thing I think they might suffer from next season if they keep changing their squad so much is a lack of continuity.. It feeels like they're trying to do too much in one summer whilst we're taking a more gradual path in our rebuild. City could have a slow start to the campaign this year because Pep's system is not something which new players generally take to right away and when his system breaks down his sides can become incredibly vulnerable defensively.