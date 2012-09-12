ByJuly 13, 2022Updated 11:58 AM GMT+1Carney Chukwuemekas Aston Villa future is now in serious doubt as it can be revealed he has not travelled to Australia for the pre-season tour.The 18-year-old midfielder was due to link up with the rest of the first team this week but is staying in England after rejecting a new contract offer.Barcelona are among the clubs interested in signing Chukwuemeka who has just one year left on his current contract.He can negotiate a move away in January and the buying club would only have to cover training costs as compensation.Villa have been in discussions with the teenager since October over a new deal. They want to sign him up for the future but have been unable to agree on terms.Chukwuemeka won the Under-19 European Championship with England this summer alongside team-mates Tim Iroegbunam and Aaron Ramsey.Both Iroegbunam and Ramsey, the younger brother of first-team player, Jacob, have joined up with Villas first team in Australia having been granted extra time off due to their international duties earlier in the month.Villa want to start preparing for the season and hoped to include Chukwuemeka in those plans, but his absence from this trip now leaves his future uncertain.