Sterling is a bit of a meh signing for me. Hes stagnated over the last few years when he should have been hitting his peak. Hes scored goals being on the end of those cut backs that City do, but hes never really grabbed a game by the scruff of the neck. His dribbling is average, his passing is poor. Ive always feared the likes of Foden, Mahrez, de Bruyne, Aguero more when we have faced them, even Jesus because he always seems to score against us. Maybe its playing under Guardiola, he signs players to be part of his robotic style and coaches some of the fun out of them, hes doing it with Grealish now.
Hes an upgrade on Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, but I cant see him improving them that much.