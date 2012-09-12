« previous next »
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12000 on: Today at 12:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 11:31:13 am

If it's true they're getting both Ake and Koulibaly, who's getting Kounde? He's the best CB not currently  playing for an elite European side, imo. Talk Kounde is set for Barca, but how they have money for him, Raph and Lewa is anyone's guess.

Imagine selling one of your best midfielders and 10% of your lifetime broadcast rights so you could buy Raphina, Kounde and 34 year old Lewa .... it really is like they're on a dare
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12001 on: Today at 12:25:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:12:29 pm
Imagine selling one of your best midfielders and 10% of your lifetime broadcast rights so you could buy Raphina, Kounde and 34 year old Lewa .... it really is like they're on a dare

Speaking of, Raphinha to Barca confirmed now.
Offline El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12002 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Absolutely bizarre stuff, even for them.
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #12003 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
Koulibaly was our alternative to Virgil, if we didn't get him.

Not sure of his level now, but he was likely in the top 3 CBs back then.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12004 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Koulibaly is only 31, not sure why there would be suggestion his level has suddenly dropped, unless hes had a bad injury?

Likely a very good signing for Chelsea, to replace Rüdiger, so no loss of quality for sure, likely a bit of a decent jump.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #12005 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:25:42 pm
Speaking of, Raphinha to Barca confirmed now.
£120m (or thereabouts) for Raphinha and Ferran Torres, two completely ordinary players, they haven't learned their lesson at all.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12006 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:26:13 am
You have basically described a slightly better version of Rudiger.

Sounds like they have just spent 40+ mill to try and maintain the level they were at in defence, which wasn't the best anyway. get someone to help Silva get around the pitch.
Offline lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12007 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm »
Koulibaly seems like a pretty good signing.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12008 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm »
The question with Koulibaly is basically going to be at 31 and after playing in Serie A for 8 years whether he can transition to the PL. Thiago Silva showed it can be done and Tuchel's approach isn't that adventurous which should help.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12009 on: Today at 04:45:21 pm »
Well this is taking a bad turn....

Moving on....

Chelsea are seemingly handing out big contracts. Again, reporting accuracy and all that, but it's being briefed it's a 10m net salary per year for 5 years. Assuming the top tax rate in the UK of 45% then that's ~18m per year which is ~£15m at today's exchange rate. So figure they're paying ~£100m for ages 31-36 seasons. Koulibaly may be good (still) but it's a big bet to make that he will be 2-3 years from now.
Offline dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12010 on: Today at 04:54:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:12:29 pm
Imagine selling one of your best midfielders and 10% of your lifetime broadcast rights so you could buy Raphina, Kounde and 34 year old Lewa .... it really is like they're on a dare

de Jong isn't going any where soon. he does not want to go to United and drop down to Europa League and not compete for Prem Title.
Plus Barca owe him more than 20M in wages that he deferred over his contract

Plus he feels that he does not have to go if he does not want to - Barca have not sold him on the idea of moving to United let alone United. He knows Barca are better placed than United. & will play CL most seasons

United have a long way to go and and signing a LB from Feynoord and maybe Ajax's CB and still having Ronaldo is not going to be a great place to be
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12011 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:36:50 pm
What's a game between two African countries?  :D

How many caps does he have again?

Think it's probably best we just delete these comments. Playing for Senegal a few times a year whilst the vast majority of his time is spent playing in France, Italy and Belgium etc doesn't really constitute a grounding in the physicality of 'African football' (if such a concept exists at all). I don't want anyone's views being misconstrued negatively.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12012 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm »
Sterling and Koulibaly are very good signings. Still dont put them on us or Citys level but still, the're good additions to their side
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12013 on: Today at 05:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Koulibaly was our alternative to Virgil, if we didn't get him.

Not sure of his level now, but he was likely in the top 3 CBs back then.

Was he? I thought it was always just the fan/media talk of "well of course we would be interested" or "we should now move on to Koulibaily" and then we didn't go for him we waited to get VVD later on.

I thought the only people we really had on our list for defenders was Laporte and Virgil
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12014 on: Today at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:20:53 pm
Sterling and Koulibaly are very good signings. Still dont put them on us or Citys level but still, the're good additions to their side

They are good signings but still feels at best this Chelsea side is getting to about where they were last year, and just makes up for what they lost in a way
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12015 on: Today at 06:24:53 pm »
Sterling is a bit of a meh signing for me. Hes stagnated over the last few years when he should have been hitting his peak. Hes scored goals being on the end of those cut backs that City do, but hes never really grabbed a game by the scruff of the neck. His dribbling is average, his passing is poor. Ive always feared the likes of Foden, Mahrez, de Bruyne, Aguero more when we have faced them, even Jesus because he always seems to score against us. Maybe its playing under Guardiola, he signs players to be part of his robotic style and coaches some of the fun out of them, hes doing it with Grealish now.

Hes an upgrade on Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, but I cant see him improving them that much.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12016 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm »
Never really been sold on Koulibaly personally, decent player but nothing more.

Been linked with moves away for years but nothing ever materialised, if Chelsea hadnt lost two centre backs I expect hed have spent another season at Napoli.

But considering hell be in a back three and just needed to head the ball away, hell look solid if not spectacular. 
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12017 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm »
Chelsea now trying to get Presnel Kimpembe from PSG, according to Ornstein. Presume he's an Ake alternative, since they're both left-footed CBs who can also play LB, but who knows.

EDIT - Seems they still want Ake too which I don't really get. Not saying they don't need three CBs - they probably do, with Rudiger and Christensen away and Azpilicueta likely leaving. But Koulibaly, Kimpembe and Ake is a strange trio since they're all play LCB, although Koulibaly is right-footed so maybe there's a feeling he can move across.

They're selling Levi Colwill too, who is a highly rated youngster - good to see a change in ownership hasn't changed how they do business!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:06:50 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12018 on: Today at 08:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:28:09 pm
Never really been sold on Koulibaly personally, decent player but nothing more.

Been linked with moves away for years but nothing ever materialised, if Chelsea hadnt lost two centre backs I expect hed have spent another season at Napoli.

But considering hell be in a back three and just needed to head the ball away, hell look solid if not spectacular.
He's a top top player. Strong, quick and very good on either foot.
Online Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12019 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:38:06 pm
The question with Koulibaly is basically going to be at 31 and after playing in Serie A for 8 years whether he can transition to the PL. Thiago Silva showed it can be done and Tuchel's approach isn't that adventurous which should help.

Thiago Silva was always a Rolls Royce defender.  Brazil falling apart without him in 2018 World Cup when he got suspended for Germany game.

Koulibaly I've always rated but he's been coasting at Napoli for years. Not really tested out of Serie A. Should do well though.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12020 on: Today at 09:53:13 pm »
Think the issue with signing the likes of Sterling and Koulibaly is.. where is the hunger? Players like these have played at the highest level for years and are coming towards the end of their peak years. What's their motivation? Sterling is taking a step down and Koulibaly probably should have moved on from Napoli years and years ago.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12021 on: Today at 10:02:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:53:13 pm
Think the issue with signing the likes of Sterling and Koulibaly is.. where is the hunger? Players like these have played at the highest level for years and are coming towards the end of their peak years. What's their motivation? Sterling is taking a step down and Koulibaly probably should have moved on from Napoli years and years ago.

Koulibaly's top honours with Napoli are one Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa (Charity Shield). Hunger for trophies shouldn't be an issue with him.
Online Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12022 on: Today at 10:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:24:53 pm
Sterling is a bit of a meh signing for me. Hes stagnated over the last few years when he should have been hitting his peak. Hes scored goals being on the end of those cut backs that City do, but hes never really grabbed a game by the scruff of the neck. His dribbling is average, his passing is poor. Ive always feared the likes of Foden, Mahrez, de Bruyne, Aguero more when we have faced them, even Jesus because he always seems to score against us. Maybe its playing under Guardiola, he signs players to be part of his robotic style and coaches some of the fun out of them, hes doing it with Grealish now.

Hes an upgrade on Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, but I cant see him improving them that much.

His movement and dribbling are still phenomenal, and his defensive work is as good as you'll see in a forward. I know he's a bit of a twit, but still a huge coup for Chelsea.

Put it this way, would you rather City dump Sterling or Grealish?
