Imagine selling one of your best midfielders and 10% of your lifetime broadcast rights so you could buy Raphina, Kounde and 34 year old Lewa .... it really is like they're on a dare



de Jong isn't going any where soon. he does not want to go to United and drop down to Europa League and not compete for Prem Title.Plus Barca owe him more than 20M in wages that he deferred over his contractPlus he feels that he does not have to go if he does not want to - Barca have not sold him on the idea of moving to United let alone United. He knows Barca are better placed than United. & will play CL most seasonsUnited have a long way to go and and signing a LB from Feynoord and maybe Ajax's CB and still having Ronaldo is not going to be a great place to be