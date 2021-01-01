« previous next »
If it's true they're getting both Ake and Koulibaly, who's getting Kounde? He's the best CB not currently  playing for an elite European side, imo. Talk Kounde is set for Barca, but how they have money for him, Raph and Lewa is anyone's guess.

Imagine selling one of your best midfielders and 10% of your lifetime broadcast rights so you could buy Raphina, Kounde and 34 year old Lewa .... it really is like they're on a dare
Imagine selling one of your best midfielders and 10% of your lifetime broadcast rights so you could buy Raphina, Kounde and 34 year old Lewa .... it really is like they're on a dare

Speaking of, Raphinha to Barca confirmed now.
Absolutely bizarre stuff, even for them.
Koulibaly was our alternative to Virgil, if we didn't get him.

Not sure of his level now, but he was likely in the top 3 CBs back then.
Koulibaly is only 31, not sure why there would be suggestion his level has suddenly dropped, unless hes had a bad injury?

Likely a very good signing for Chelsea, to replace Rüdiger, so no loss of quality for sure, likely a bit of a decent jump.
Speaking of, Raphinha to Barca confirmed now.
£120m (or thereabouts) for Raphinha and Ferran Torres, two completely ordinary players, they haven't learned their lesson at all.
You have basically described a slightly better version of Rudiger.

Sounds like they have just spent 40+ mill to try and maintain the level they were at in defence, which wasn't the best anyway. get someone to help Silva get around the pitch.
Koulibaly seems like a pretty good signing.
The question with Koulibaly is basically going to be at 31 and after playing in Serie A for 8 years whether he can transition to the PL. Thiago Silva showed it can be done and Tuchel's approach isn't that adventurous which should help.
