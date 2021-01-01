If it's true they're getting both Ake and Koulibaly, who's getting Kounde? He's the best CB not currently playing for an elite European side, imo. Talk Kounde is set for Barca, but how they have money for him, Raph and Lewa is anyone's guess.
Imagine selling one of your best midfielders and 10% of your lifetime broadcast rights so you could buy Raphina, Kounde and 34 year old Lewa .... it really is like they're on a dare
Speaking of, Raphinha to Barca confirmed now.
You have basically described a slightly better version of Rudiger.Sounds like they have just spent 40+ mill to try and maintain the level they were at in defence, which wasn't the best anyway. get someone to help Silva get around the pitch.
