Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11960 on: Today at 05:09:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:37:50 am
How they pay for Raphinha is one thing, but his price tag is quite another... 75m... i still can't comprehend it.

See also Ferran Torres

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:33:29 pm
Everton have apparently bid £20m for Morgan Gibbs-White and £30m for Armando Broja.

Another club daft with money
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11961 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm »
I've always thought about City selling their fringe players an youngsters they just agree to report the figures as loads higher. City look like they're doing good business an balancing their books. The other team get a player for cheaper than reported and make the fans happy cos player X cost Z
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11962 on: Today at 06:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 05:38:38 pm
I've always thought about City selling their fringe players an youngsters they just agree to report the figures as loads higher. City look like they're doing good business an balancing their books. The other team get a player for cheaper than reported and make the fans happy cos player X cost Z

How would they be able to get away with it though? Both clubs accounts wouldn't match.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11963 on: Today at 06:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:05:28 pm
How would they be able to get away with it though? Both clubs accounts wouldn't match.

I do not think that is happening but if you wanted to you might make an affiliate company buy a very expensive sponsorship package for the difference.

So X sells a player for 50m to y. Y pays 30m now and then x's affiliate "sponsors" Y for 20 mill and that is then payed to X as the last 20m installment.

Again I don´t think it´s happening but it wouldn´t be impossible
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11964 on: Today at 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:59:24 pm
Any reason cited? Looks like Özil has not been a disaster for them in any case.
Fenerbahce has been a mess with the new president, changed 4 coaches, so he never found his rhythm but then again he had disciplinary issues as well. His stats don't scream either. I am a Fenerbahce fan and i can fairly say he has been a disappointment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11965 on: Today at 06:42:05 pm »
I actually rate Broja and of course he is much better than than Gordon.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11966 on: Today at 06:48:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:42:05 pm
I actually rate Broja and of course he is much better than than Gordon.

He was very average last season, putting aside his goal-run when he first broke into Southampton's team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11967 on: Today at 06:49:18 pm »
Palace , out of the blue, sign Cheick Doucoure from Lens for 25m.

Of course he is Viera mk2, unless you scouse bastards want to piss on my parade
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11968 on: Today at 08:22:12 pm »
Chelsea interested in Serge Gnabry according to the Telegraph. Been wondering when he might get linked with a move.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11969 on: Today at 09:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:22:12 pm
Chelsea interested in Serge Gnabry according to the Telegraph. Been wondering when he might get linked with a move.

Update #Gnabry: We have often been told that a move to #CFC is NO topic for Serge due to his time at Arsenal. Gnabry decision in Munich soon. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11970 on: Today at 09:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:59:24 pm
Any reason cited? Looks like Özil has not been a disaster for them in any case.
who has he not been a disaster for.
« Reply #11971 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:38:36 pm
who has he not been a disaster for.
Real Madrid and German national team
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11972 on: Today at 09:50:23 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:49:36 pm
Real Madrid and German national team

I liked him in Young Frankenstein as well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11973 on: Today at 09:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:50:23 pm
I liked him in Young Frankenstein as well.

 ;D
« Reply #11974 on: Today at 10:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:50:23 pm
I liked him in Young Frankenstein as well.
He did well as Enzo Ferrari too ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11975 on: Today at 10:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:13:11 pm
Update #Gnabry: We have often been told that a move to #CFC is NO topic for Serge due to his time at Arsenal. Gnabry decision in Munich soon. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪

That was quick :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11976 on: Today at 10:51:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:49:36 pm
Real Madrid and German national team

Not to mention Werder Bremen. He really shone there back in their happy days together with Diego in attacking midfield.
