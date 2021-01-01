How they pay for Raphinha is one thing, but his price tag is quite another... 75m... i still can't comprehend it.
Everton have apparently bid £20m for Morgan Gibbs-White and £30m for Armando Broja.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
I've always thought about City selling their fringe players an youngsters they just agree to report the figures as loads higher. City look like they're doing good business an balancing their books. The other team get a player for cheaper than reported and make the fans happy cos player X cost Z
How would they be able to get away with it though? Both clubs accounts wouldn't match.
Any reason cited? Looks like Özil has not been a disaster for them in any case.
I actually rate Broja and of course he is much better than than Gordon.
Chelsea interested in Serge Gnabry according to the Telegraph. Been wondering when he might get linked with a move.
who has he not been a disaster for.
Real Madrid and German national team
I liked him in Young Frankenstein as well.
Update #Gnabry: We have often been told that a move to #CFC is NO topic for Serge due to his time at Arsenal. Gnabry decision in Munich soon. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]