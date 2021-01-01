« previous next »
Can't help but feel that Joe Aribo going to Southampton for £6million is one of the bargains of the summer. Wasn't he one of Rangers key players?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:41:44 pm
According to Sport (Barca paper), De Jong has ruled out moving to United. Deeply funny if true. Theyve spent six weeks chasing someone who evidently doesnt want to join even if he does end up moving, is it a good idea to sign someone whose heart isnt in it?

De Jong would need to take a pay cut and forgo his deferred salary in order to move. As soon as that was confirmed weeks ago the transfer story should have ended there. Why would De Jong agree to that? It was never going to happen.

More surprising is that FIFPRO hasnt been screaming bloody murder about Barcas antics.
Thought Ake always seemed to do decently against our quick forwards when at Bournemouth,he's short for a cb so assuming they're going to play a 3 atb he could work.

They need more defenders though,Silva's going to get injured more and more now you'd think.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm
Can't help but feel that Joe Aribo going to Southampton for £6million is one of the bargains of the summer. Wasn't he one of Rangers key players?

Yeah, it's a bit of a bargain, think it's £10M with add ons all in and he had a release clause for that amount, going into his final year so not much Rangers could do.

Very decent player, could play all across midfield and even had to play up front at the end of the season due to injuries. Ironically though, because of this versatility he never really nailed down an actual position which means that although he played a lot of games, he seems the most dispensable of that makes sense.

Rangers still need to tie Morelos and Kent down or move them all as well.
Hopefully City sells Silva and De Bruyne to Westham next. They are relying too much on Haaland imo, he will need some time to adapt. Hopefully Silva to Barca rumors are true.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:27:18 pm
Sterling to Chelsea done pending a medical. Immediately becomes their best forward, I reckon.

Up to £50m including addons seems fairly overpriced for him with only one season left on his contract.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:27:09 am
Up to £50m including addons seems fairly overpriced for him with only one season left on his contract.
Im not so sure. Elite English forward at 27 probably feels about right, maybe a touch expensive.

The main issue with the finances of the deal is the contract theyre giving him. Players whove played a lot of minutes whilst still teenagers tend to peter out somewhat earlier and whilst Sterlings numbers are still excellent, there was minor regression last season so its worth keeping an eye on. The issue being theyve paid the £50m, hell reportedly be on £300k a week basic and will still be on that at 32 years old in 5 years time. Thats a £128m outlay for a player who will clearly start to diminish in that time frame and may already have started to do so. Thats without agents fees, signing on fees and bonuses. Its feasible that this is a £30m a year cost to Chelsea.
Genuinely thought sterling was older than that. Just shows how long hes been around and how early he broke into our side

Think hell be a good signing for them but more importantly weaken City
Sounds like City will look to recruit a CB to replace Ake, which makes sense as they only have Laporte, Dias and Stones. Gvardiol being linked, he looks a bit of a beast and is a big Liverpool fan, so a shame if he does go there.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:14:38 am
Sounds like City will look to recruit a CB to replace Ake, which makes sense as they only have Laporte, Dias and Stones. Gvardiol being linked, he looks a bit of a beast and is a big Liverpool fan, so a shame if he does go there.
Yeah I like Gvardiol a lot, I was championing him when we had our CB issues during the true covid season. Settled in at RB Leipzig nicely, though does need to mature. Hes one who probably will become top class if he continues his development, though maybe not quite ready to be a starter for them. Not that hed need to be if hes filling Akes spot.

Id rather see them spend stupid money on someone like Kimpembe. Gvardiol, Webster, Bastoni etc are players you dont want to see them linked with.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:58:44 am
Im not so sure. Elite English forward at 27 probably feels about right, maybe a touch expensive.

The main issue with the finances of the deal is the contract theyre giving him. Players whove played a lot of minutes whilst still teenagers tend to peter out somewhat earlier and whilst Sterlings numbers are still excellent, there was minor regression last season so its worth keeping an eye on. The issue being theyve paid the £50m, hell reportedly be on £300k a week basic and will still be on that at 32 years old in 5 years time. Thats a £128m outlay for a player who will clearly start to diminish in that time frame and may already have started to do so. Thats without agents fees, signing on fees and bonuses. Its feasible that this is a £30m a year cost to Chelsea.

He played 2,100 minutes in the PL last season and scored 13 goals and 6 assists. Would have played a lot more had the manager wanted him to fit their squad.

Yes, he's on a good wicket but try find a 27 year old with 19-20 goal contributions for less than £50m. Plus, he's got the English (homegrown) premier to boot.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:20:02 am
He played 2,100 minutes in the PL last season and scored 13 goals and 6 assists. Would have played a lot more had the manager wanted him to fit their squad.

Yes, he's on a good wicket but try find a 27 year old with 19-20 goal contributions for less than £50m. Plus, he's got the English (homegrown) premier to boot.

Richarlison or Sterling?

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:18:04 am
Yeah I like Gvardiol a lot, I was championing him when we had our CB issues during the true covid season. Settled in at RB Leipzig nicely, though does need to mature. Hes one who probably will become top class if he continues his development, though maybe not quite ready to be a starter for them. Not that hed need to be if hes filling Akes spot.

Id rather see them spend stupid money on someone like Kimpembe. Gvardiol, Webster, Bastoni etc are players you dont want to see them linked with.

Kounde and Pau Torres being mentioned as other options. Both of those feel like Guardiola CBs, to be fair.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:22:28 am
Richarlison or Sterling?

I think you'll find Richarlison is not homegrown.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:26:46 am
Kounde and Pau Torres being mentioned as other options. Both of those feel like Guardiola CBs, to be fair.
Much rather see them end up with either of them, especially Pau Torres who is simply unexceptional. Kounde is more of a talent if a touch undersized. Hes good enough to be fine though.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:20:02 am
He played 2,100 minutes in the PL last season and scored 13 goals and 6 assists. Would have played a lot more had the manager wanted him to fit their squad.

Yes, he's on a good wicket but try find a 27 year old with 19-20 goal contributions for less than £50m. Plus, he's got the English (homegrown) premier to boot.
I said £50m sounds about right for him. The issue is, Sterlings production last season came typically in 65th - 90th minute contributions against teams already 2 or more goals down. In fact, he only scored the opening goal 3 times the whole season (Wolves, Norwich and Newcastle), only scored one winning goal all season (a penalty in the 1-0 over Wolves) and scored 7 of his 13 against teams already 2 goals or more down. He is a very good player but when you hone in on his numbers, last season he did an awful lot of flat track bullying against weaker sides who were already beaten. He didnt score a single goal vs the top 6 all season.

Sterling has been an elite attacker who remains one, but theres a clear regression in his numbers, clear loss of effectiveness and utility despite the headline production looking good. I think hell be a good signing for Chelsea I just am not sure that contract given its size and length are a good idea.
City want to spend more money? Obviously ::)
Considering Raphinha only wanted to go to Barcelona, Leeds have absolutely robbed them, if this ends up being correct. Sounds like it could be 65m+10m.

Ben Jacobs@JacobsBen
Can confirm Leeds and Barcelona have finally reached an agreement this evening for Raphinha. My understanding is the 50 million + 10 fee is incorrect (Leeds rejected that offer quite some time ago) and the deal is actually worth close to 75 million

Ben Jacobs@JacobsBen
50 million + 10 would not only be significantly lower than Chelsea's bid, but lower than Barcelona's own 60 million (guaranteed) rejected offer yesterday. Barcelona were always confident of getting Raphinha but it's not true the deal has been in place for weeks. Only tonight.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:38:25 am
I think you'll find Richarlison is not homegrown.

It was more a comparison between Chelseas relatively sensible approach to Spurs risk taking. ;D
