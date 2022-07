Up to £50m including addons seems fairly overpriced for him with only one season left on his contract.



I’m not so sure. Elite English forward at 27 probably feels about right, maybe a touch expensive.The main issue with the finances of the deal is the contract they’re giving him. Players who’ve played a lot of minutes whilst still teenagers tend to peter out somewhat earlier and whilst Sterling’s numbers are still excellent, there was minor regression last season so it’s worth keeping an eye on. The issue being they’ve paid the £50m, he’ll reportedly be on £300k a week basic and will still be on that at 32 years old in 5 years time. That’s a £128m outlay for a player who will clearly start to diminish in that time frame and may already have started to do so. That’s without agents fees, signing on fees and bonuses. It’s feasible that this is a £30m a year cost to Chelsea.