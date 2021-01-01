Up to £50m including addons seems fairly overpriced for him with only one season left on his contract.



Im not so sure. Elite English forward at 27 probably feels about right, maybe a touch expensive.The main issue with the finances of the deal is the contract theyre giving him. Players whove played a lot of minutes whilst still teenagers tend to peter out somewhat earlier and whilst Sterlings numbers are still excellent, there was minor regression last season so its worth keeping an eye on. The issue being theyve paid the £50m, hell reportedly be on £300k a week basic and will still be on that at 32 years old in 5 years time. Thats a £128m outlay for a player who will clearly start to diminish in that time frame and may already have started to do so. Thats without agents fees, signing on fees and bonuses. Its feasible that this is a £30m a year cost to Chelsea.