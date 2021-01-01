« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 868884 times)

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11920 on: Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm »
Can't help but feel that Joe Aribo going to Southampton for £6million is one of the bargains of the summer. Wasn't he one of Rangers key players?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,249
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 12:25:00 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:41:44 pm
According to Sport (Barca paper), De Jong has ruled out moving to United. Deeply funny if true. Theyve spent six weeks chasing someone who evidently doesnt want to join even if he does end up moving, is it a good idea to sign someone whose heart isnt in it?

De Jong would need to take a pay cut and forgo his deferred salary in order to move. As soon as that was confirmed weeks ago the transfer story should have ended there. Why would De Jong agree to that? It was never going to happen.

More surprising is that FIFPRO hasnt been screaming bloody murder about Barcas antics.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 06:18:46 am »
Thought Ake always seemed to do decently against our quick forwards when at Bournemouth,he's short for a cb so assuming they're going to play a 3 atb he could work.

They need more defenders though,Silva's going to get injured more and more now you'd think.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 06:27:11 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm
Can't help but feel that Joe Aribo going to Southampton for £6million is one of the bargains of the summer. Wasn't he one of Rangers key players?

Yeah, it's a bit of a bargain, think it's £10M with add ons all in and he had a release clause for that amount, going into his final year so not much Rangers could do.

Very decent player, could play all across midfield and even had to play up front at the end of the season due to injuries. Ironically though, because of this versatility he never really nailed down an actual position which means that although he played a lot of games, he seems the most dispensable of that makes sense.

Rangers still need to tie Morelos and Kent down or move them all as well.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,272
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 08:29:16 am »
Hopefully City sells Silva and De Bruyne to Westham next. They are relying too much on Haaland imo, he will need some time to adapt. Hopefully Silva to Barca rumors are true.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 