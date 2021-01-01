Can't help but feel that Joe Aribo going to Southampton for £6million is one of the bargains of the summer. Wasn't he one of Rangers key players?



Yeah, it's a bit of a bargain, think it's £10M with add ons all in and he had a release clause for that amount, going into his final year so not much Rangers could do.Very decent player, could play all across midfield and even had to play up front at the end of the season due to injuries. Ironically though, because of this versatility he never really nailed down an actual position which means that although he played a lot of games, he seems the most dispensable of that makes sense.Rangers still need to tie Morelos and Kent down or move them all as well.