THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

jonkrux

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11880 on: Yesterday at 06:59:54 pm
The Leeds business looks like they've done well.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11881 on: Yesterday at 08:01:46 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:32:23 pm
Sinisterra and Aaronson to replace Raphinha and Roca and Adams to replace Phillips?
Ostensibly, though Raphinha has reportedly stated hes happy at Leeds and would rather stay there another year and wait for Barcelona to bid than go to another club. Not sure how realistic his want is, if thats the case.

Even if he goes, based on the payers theyve brought in, Leeds look stronger than last year. Top 12 Id predict - if they get a couple of defenders in.
Americano12345

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11882 on: Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Every time i read Barcelona transfer updates, I get so confused. They're going to owe a lot of money to De Jong but might keep him because they owe him so much and he doesn't want to give it up?

How are they still allowed to sign players then? 
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 10:43:14 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Every time i read Barcelona transfer updates, I get so confused. They're going to owe a lot of money to De Jong but might keep him because they owe him so much and he doesn't want to give it up?

How are they still allowed to sign players then?
Realistically theyre not. They havent been able to register either Kessie or Christensen, similar to how they could only register Aguero last season when Messi had gone.

They have just signed away a decent proportion of their TV rights for the next decade under their true value so as to get a quick injection of cash, as well as a proportion (49% I believe of their merchandising). This will see them closer to the black on La Ligas books and will give them some leeway to sign some players, though it really shouldnt because theyve sold their future to pay for now, and they have to get now 100% right or theyre fucked.

This is the issue with fan - led presidential candidates, they plan for the short term to try and leave their mark and they want to be remembered as a winner. Ive no idea why Laporta was arrogant enough to come back and believe he could fix things. He may well spoil his sparkling legacy. Barcelona are further painting themselves into a corner by portioning themselves off to get a few more players through the door. But no president will oversee 3 pr 4 years of austerity, recession on the pitch and relying on La Masia, because the fans are spoilt and not many will accept that a few years in the wilderness is what Barca realistically need in order to come out the other side healthy.

They needed to spend some money cleaning house - getting rid of players like Pique. They shouldve avoided silly contracts to ageing stars like Aubameyang and now Lewandowski and concentrate on developing players like Pedri and Gavi, whilst building around options already at the club that they may as well make the most of like De Jong. But they havent, they wont and they will maybe recover slightly on the pitch, but hard times are coming unless they get a sportswashing owner.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11884 on: Today at 06:55:37 am
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Every time i read Barcelona transfer updates, I get so confused. They're going to owe a lot of money to De Jong but might keep him because they owe him so much and he doesn't want to give it up?

How are they still allowed to sign players then?

They're like an addict who should be committed to a hospital but refuses to face reality and go willingly.

Can't see why anybody would want to go and play there until they're out the mess they're in,sign a contract there and within a year you can be asked to cut your wages or forcefully pushed out the door when these see another player they really can't afford to sign but nonetheless want.
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11885 on: Today at 07:54:53 am
Interesting point Drinks Sangria re fan led presidential candidates. I've heard it said that democracy encourages short-termism. I suspect a political scientist could explain to me why parliamentary (and liberal more generally) democracies militate against this to some extent but I suspect football club presidential election systems don't, at all. Which means Barcelona are in the process of eating themselves.
Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11886 on: Today at 11:20:54 am
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 06:59:54 pm
The Leeds business looks like they've done well.

Especially that Sinisterra dude, his YouTube highlights are seriouslly impressive. He will be one to watch this season.
Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11887 on: Today at 11:53:01 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:54:53 am
Interesting point Drinks Sangria re fan led presidential candidates. I've heard it said that democracy encourages short-termism. I suspect a political scientist could explain to me why parliamentary (and liberal more generally) democracies militate against this to some extent but I suspect football club presidential election systems don't, at all. Which means Barcelona are in the process of eating themselves.

I would argue that even our parliamentary democracies are crippled with short termism, the only long term policymaking that occurs is through an unelected network of Think Tanks, NGOs and Foundations which provide advisors and general staff to legislators. US Foreign Policy for example is hardly the product of the discretion of the president or congressional leaders, groups like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council, AIPAC and the RAND Corporation are incredibly influential over the discursive paradigm within which politicians and journalists just regurgitate talking points.

Whatever criticisms you have of the Chinese system, what can't be denied is that the CCP are demonstrating a far more cohesive and long term strategy than their counterparts in the West - which is a big reason why in purely power-political terms they are undeniably catching up rapidly. A moron like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or a senile hack like Joe Biden would never be allowed anywhere near the Presidency in contemporary China.

I wouldn't blame the democratic model though, Bayern Munich is one of the best run clubs around and it has a very similar political structure to Barcelona. The issue is with the culture, values and principles which drive decision making more so than the basic formal structure of how leaders are appointed IMO - FSG hardly run Liverpool with a particularly novel structure, what they have instead is a coherent strategic vision for the club that informs their recruitment in leadership roles.

With poorly run big clubs like United and Barcelona, what you have is a fundamentally wrong headed culture top to bottom from the leadership all the way down to the fans.. And what is so interesting about this is that these two clubs like 15-20 years ago or so were probably the best run clubs in European football. In the late 00s, both clubs had extremely strong identities - now Barcelona seem fixated upon Real Madrid rather than remaining true to (what used to be) their identity as a club and backing their principles as a path to glory.

As for United, without Gill and Ferguson I dont think they had a clue who they were as a club and they still seem to have no idea today, they've just perpetually tried to keep up with the media caricature of whatever the latest trends are after the post-Ferguson succession plan immediately and calamitously failed with Moyes. In many ways I think a post-Putin Russia will go tits up just like the post-Ferguson United did (just like the post-Stalin Soviet Union did) - that's what happens when you rely so much upon an individual leader rather than principles and a collective identity.
Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11888 on: Today at 12:26:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:54:53 am
Interesting point Drinks Sangria re fan led presidential candidates. I've heard it said that democracy encourages short-termism. I suspect a political scientist could explain to me why parliamentary (and liberal more generally) democracies militate against this to some extent but I suspect football club presidential election systems don't, at all. Which means Barcelona are in the process of eating themselves.

As a major in political science what I can digest from modern-day politics is that governance is based a lot on the fear of appearing to do nothing rather than being proactive. It's essentially turned into government via opinion polls rather than government via convictions. That has damaged the trust in the political system in many ways and also led to the deficits, inflation, politicians being dependent on big finance and other not so healthy stuff we see these days. Essentially, political parties used to be funded by supporters via mass membership schemes. When the news cycle was slower this meant greater continuity in government. Now on the other hand, the grassroots have been removed from the equation, which leads politicians to turn to big finance for funding of campaigns, thus getting beholdent to special interests.

The frustrated general public not in direct contact with leadership gets ever more populistic in opinion polls megaphoned by the big media corporations (also tied in financially with government), which forces the government to act because they fear being seen as dead meat by their financiers who could just as well put their hats in the ring of the opposition instead. A lot of the time questions and sampling are biased in favour of short-termism in order to further sensationalize the content. The financial crisis we see today is a direct result of a lack of nuance in the covid response worldwide, driven by these mechanisms of fear from the people in charge. That is the fear of losing elections because being seen 'as doing nothing'. This in turn escalated shipping costs and broke down supply lines which will ultimately cause the deaths of a lot more people in the global south than covid did worldwide.

At a football club level it's just about delivering as much pleasure to the masses in the shortest amount of time. That's why Barcelona have made such a mess of everything. It's very different and a lot less serious compared to general societal trends.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11889 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:26:14 pm
As a major in political science

Fucking hell :D

CowboyKangaroo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11890 on: Today at 01:06:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:48:09 pm
Fucking hell :D

I had hoped for gold following that. I'm sure I wasn't alone. Got the popcorn and ready to enjoy a Linudden politics post. What I got was relatively anodyne and generic with none of the usual hallmarks of quality that his posts usually possess. My disappointment is immeasurable and my day has been ruined.
Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11891 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:48:09 pm
Fucking hell :D

Much love bezzy :D

Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 01:06:11 pm
I had hoped for gold following that. I'm sure I wasn't alone. Got the popcorn and ready to enjoy a Linudden politics post. What I got was relatively anodyne and generic with none of the usual hallmarks of quality that his posts usually possess. My disappointment is immeasurable and my day has been ruined.

My masters' thesis from a few years ago is 95 pages with boring academic language so not fun for you I guess :wave
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11892 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D
Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11893 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D

At this rate they might as well borrow the Ajax kit and just add their own black socks ;D
