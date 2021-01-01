« previous next »
Offline Brain Potter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11840 on: Yesterday at 02:12:41 pm »
Newcastle have enquired as to the availability of Anthony Gordon from the blueshite.
Offline pathetic

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11841 on: Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 02:12:41 pm
Newcastle have enquired as to the availability of Anthony Gordon from the blueshite.

Either the blueshite are desperate to sell or he's got one hell of an agent.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11842 on: Yesterday at 02:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm
David Carmo going from Braga to Porto. We apparently tried for him in January 2020 when we were short on CBs, and he's still only 22, so probably one to keep an eye on. Could well become a target again if he impresses there.

Surprised he's going there, but they'll get a monster fee in a few years
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11843 on: Yesterday at 03:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 02:12:41 pm
Newcastle have enquired as to the availability of Anthony Gordon from the blueshite.

Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11844 on: Yesterday at 05:40:29 pm »
Offline rocco

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11845 on: Yesterday at 05:43:43 pm »
Sterling agrees terms with Chelsea SSN
Offline Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11846 on: Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 05:43:43 pm
Sterling agrees terms with Chelsea SSN

Really Raheem's on a club tour to fit his personality after he left,next stop Newcastle
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11847 on: Yesterday at 05:48:31 pm »
BVB finally confirm signing of Seb Haller:
https://twitter.com/BVB/status/1544698442873802754?s
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11848 on: Yesterday at 06:05:40 pm »
Hoping City sell on a couple of others now like Gundogan and Bernado Silva. I know they can replace them but the more they get rid of in one summer the better it bodes for us next season. Have they been seriously linked to anyone bar the Brighton left back?

If they lost the two that I mentioned it'd almost certainly mean Grealish will play more which would be massive for us IMO. Might even mean Phillips gets more game time but to be honest I see him as being like Nathan Ake, he'll barely get on the field at all if they can help it.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11849 on: Yesterday at 06:12:00 pm »
Sterling deal another one where the total costs are more relevant than the fee. Supposedly he's signing a 5 year contract for £300k/w which is £78m. That puts the total cost probably in excess of £130m when you figure in agents fees and the like. That's a pretty large commitment to say the least.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11850 on: Yesterday at 06:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:12:00 pm
Sterling deal another one where the total costs are more relevant than the fee. Supposedly he's signing a 5 year contract for £300k/w which is £78m. That puts the total cost probably in excess of £130m when you figure in agents fees and the like. That's a pretty large commitment to say the least.
"BuT LiVeRpOoL sPeNt £64m On A fElLa FrOm PoRtUgAl!!1111".
Offline JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11851 on: Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:12:00 pm
Sterling deal another one where the total costs are more relevant than the fee. Supposedly he's signing a 5 year contract for £300k/w which is £78m. That puts the total cost probably in excess of £130m when you figure in agents fees and the like. That's a pretty large commitment to say the least.

Thats the price of top level attackers now it seems (wage wise)  its not being helped by how few there are around at the moment. If youre a CL team youre either taking semi-punts on <22 year olds like Nunez or Anthony (or Isak, Diaby etc etc) at high fees and a bit lower wages or youre paying big wages for someone established
Our Diaz deal looks like an outlier at the moment
Offline Racer

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11852 on: Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 05:43:43 pm
Sterling agrees terms with Chelsea SSN

Who are City going after then, are they clearing the decks to go after someone, they must have a plan to be selling 4-5 players.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11853 on: Yesterday at 06:57:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm
Thats the price of top level attackers now it seems (wage wise)  its not being helped by how few there are around at the moment. If youre a CL team youre either taking semi-punts on <22 year olds like Nunez or Anthony (or Isak, Diaby etc etc) at high fees and a bit lower wages or youre paying big wages for someone established
Our Diaz deal looks like an outlier at the moment

The thing is, these "established" signings are just as much of a punt when you factor in difficult-to-quantify aspects like motivation and physical decline. There aren't too many that have worked out well and they have very little upside compared to expectations.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11854 on: Yesterday at 07:37:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm
Thats the price of top level attackers now it seems (wage wise)  its not being helped by how few there are around at the moment. If youre a CL team youre either taking semi-punts on <22 year olds like Nunez or Anthony (or Isak, Diaby etc etc) at high fees and a bit lower wages or youre paying big wages for someone established
Our Diaz deal looks like an outlier at the moment

For me it's more that similar to Haaland all we're going to hear non-stop is how cheap they were solely because of their transfer fee, assuming they do well. I don't really have an issue with the wage itself, that money is going to go somewhere one way or another regardless.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11855 on: Yesterday at 07:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm
Who are City going after then, are they clearing the decks to go after someone, they must have a plan to be selling 4-5 players.

Yeah curious to see if they add another attacker. I suppose as it stands its two in (Haaland and Alvarez) and two out (Jesus and Sterling). But Alvarez feels a risk, and beyond that their attackers are Mahrez, Foden and Grealish, with Silva there sometimes too. But he might also go, so it does feel a bit light.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11856 on: Yesterday at 07:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm
Who are City going after then, are they clearing the decks to go after someone, they must have a plan to be selling 4-5 players.

Once they had Haaland they were going to have to make sales regardless just from a minutes perspective.  Only Rodri and Bernardo played big minutes out of their midfield and attackers, the rest were rotated regularly and ended up with around 2000 minutes. You're not spending all that money on Haaland to only play him 2000 minutes so then there were going to be less minutes for some of the others and therefore they don't need Jesus and Sterling, especially if they are keeping Alvarez.

I suppose if they do sell Bernardo they would target someone but for now, assuming the Cuccerella transfer eventually goes through, I don't see where they would have room to add someone.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11857 on: Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm »
Nottingham Forest signs Mainz 05 captain Moussa Niakhaté, which makes me a bit sad!

Been a great captain and player for Mainz.

https://twitter.com/Mainz05en/status/1544758071876292609?s
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11858 on: Yesterday at 08:09:48 pm »
Im surprised one of City or Chelsea arent pushing for Gnabry. Maybe they will yet.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11859 on: Yesterday at 08:49:53 pm »
Still trying to work out how Spurs got 26 million for bit-part player Bergwijn when we only got 17 for Taki?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11860 on: Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 08:49:53 pm
Still trying to work out how Spurs got 26 million for bit-part player Bergwijn when we only got 17 for Taki?

Always so many factors in deals, hard to compare one with the other, and they are not signing him as a bit part player. Hes a dutch player going home, proven in that league, hes 3 or 4 years younger than Taki as well. Ajax will be buying him to be a key player in their team. Spurs are more or less getting back what they paid for him, so not really great business for them.
Offline JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11861 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 08:49:53 pm
Still trying to work out how Spurs got 26 million for bit-part player Bergwijn when we only got 17 for Taki?

Yeah think its was only 13.5 upfront - a bargain for Taki in this nuts summer
Offline mallin9

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11862 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm
Nottingham Forest signs Mainz 05 captain Moussa Niakhaté, which makes me a bit sad!

Been a great captain and player for Mainz.

https://twitter.com/Mainz05en/status/1544758071876292609?s

Sorry for Mainz.  Forest making some intriguing moves. 
Offline kasperoff

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11863 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm
Who are City going after then, are they clearing the decks to go after someone, they must have a plan to be selling 4-5 players.

Gnabry.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11864 on: Today at 01:38:10 am »
If Antony signs for United that is a brilliant signing to be fair, looks like a brilliant player. If we didnt resign Salah I think we would've been in for him.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11865 on: Today at 03:09:31 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:17:21 pm
"BuT LiVeRpOoL sPeNt £64m On A fElLa FrOm PoRtUgAl!!1111".

They are signing an English lad though, obviously the price is justified  ;)
