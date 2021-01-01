Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
Topic:
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Author
Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Brain Potter
Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,278
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11840 on:
Today
at 02:12:41 pm
Newcastle have enquired as to the availability of Anthony Gordon from the blueshite.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
Topic:
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
