« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 859122 times)

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 02:12:41 pm »
Newcastle have enquired as to the availability of Anthony Gordon from the blueshite.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 