This Bernado Silva stuff for real? Could really do with him adiosing himself to Spain. Would improve our chances no end.



Apparently - theres some fairly credible journalists whove been saying for two years now that he doesnt like the culture here nor the climate and wants to move to Spain specifically.Could hinge on whether De Jong goes to Utd or not. On balance, Id rather it happened because Bernardo at City is far more of an impediment to our success than De Jong at Utd and De Jong will still be surrounded by dross.