« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 291 292 293 294 295 [296]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 854785 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,251
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11800 on: Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm »
Nuno becomes Al Ittihad manager

Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11801 on: Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 02:15:21 pm
Bazunu has excelled for a shit team at international level too, and was playing men's football (again, at a terrible level) at age 16.

I think Southampton signing City youth cast-offs is more of an indication of a lack of imagination or a weird set of priorities than anything corrupt. We absolutely rinsed Bournemouth and Hull for Brad Smith and Kevin Stewart respectively, for example.

Southampton were absolutely awful second half of last season, wouldn't be surprised to see Hassenhuttl out early in the season and them to really struggle. They seem to be really treading water.
Their new head of recruitment is just finishing up being City's head of youth recruitment, so does look like it's just a bit of a lack of imagination
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • Hates Poodles
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11802 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
Nuno becomes Al Ittihad manager



So hes retired basically.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11803 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:13:52 pm
This Bernado Silva stuff for real?  Could really do with him adiosing himself to Spain.  Would improve our chances no end.
Apparently - theres some fairly credible journalists whove been saying for two years now that he doesnt like the culture here nor the climate and wants to move to Spain specifically.

Could hinge on whether De Jong goes to Utd or not. On balance, Id rather it happened because Bernardo at City is far more of an impediment to our success than De Jong at Utd and De Jong will still be surrounded by dross.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,997
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11804 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm
Apparently - theres some fairly credible journalists whove been saying for two years now that he doesnt like the culture here nor the climate and wants to move to Spain specifically.

Could hinge on whether De Jong goes to Utd or not. On balance, Id rather it happened because Bernardo at City is far more of an impediment to our success than De Jong at Utd and De Jong will still be surrounded by dross.

specifically upset about people not getting his skin-colour-related 'sense of humour', and having to board a plan to meet Guardiola's PED guy in Barca
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11805 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
specifically upset about people not getting his skin-colour-related 'sense of humour', and having to board a plan to meet Guardiola's PED guy in Barca

This.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11806 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
specifically upset about people not getting his skin-colour-related 'sense of humour', and having to board a plan to meet Guardiola's PED guy in Barca
Probably. Doesnt like some semblance of accountability for his disgusting behaviour.

Good player but always been a snide little tosser.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,348
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11807 on: Today at 12:10:56 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
Probably. Doesnt like some semblance of accountability for his disgusting behaviour.

Good player but always been a snide little tosser.

Fabinho's tackle on him at the Etihad was one of the moments of the season. Just a shame it didn't break his leg.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11808 on: Today at 02:34:20 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:29:14 pm
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea considering Cristiano Ronaldo move. Man Utd currently say not for sale but #CFC monitoring & not ruling out. Mendes talks continue - Boehly/Eghbali intrigued by idea. Tuchel admires 37yo but unclear if he would approve
@TheAthleticUK #MUFC


LOL. Dumping Lukaku cos he was too static only to get in a literal statue at three times the wages is the lind of move I've dreamed off since I heard Boehly was going to be their acting DoF.

Tuchel gone before December if they sign him. Should be fireworks.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 291 292 293 294 295 [296]   Go Up
« previous next »
 