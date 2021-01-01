This Bernado Silva stuff for real? Could really do with him adiosing himself to Spain. Would improve our chances no end.
Apparently - theres some fairly credible journalists whove been saying for two years now that he doesnt like the culture here nor the climate and wants to move to Spain specifically.
Could hinge on whether De Jong goes to Utd or not. On balance, Id rather it happened because Bernardo at City is far more of an impediment to our success than De Jong at Utd and De Jong will still be surrounded by dross.